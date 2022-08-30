ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

ClickOnDetroit.com

Rain showers and a few storms for Metro Detroit heading into Sunday

After a nice start to the weekend, lots of sunshine in a little cloud cover, we’ve been keeping an eye on the radar overnight last night into early this morning for showers and thunderstorms off to the West of Metro Detroit, and we will need that umbrella from time to time as we had throughout the end of the weekend.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Rain chances move into Metro Detroit for part of the holiday weekend

After we ended the week with sunshine a little cloud cover and warm temperatures, we will keep the sunshine in the forecast for the first part of the weekend. It will feel very much like summer as we head throughout the day as well, with high temperatures heading for the upper 80s to near 90° by Saturday Afternoon. But with plenty of moisture around, we are bringing the chance of an isolated shower into the forecast as we head through the afternoon and into the early evening hours on Saturday as well. Do not cancel the plans, especially with plenty of things going on around town for the holiday weekend as well; just have the umbrella handy just in case you get under one of these rain showers that may develop.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s what to expect ahead of Labor Day Weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – What a great summer day we had for the first day of September; Abundant sunshine, temperatures that reached the low-80s (27 to 28 degrees Celsius), and low humidity made for a spectacular Thursday. We’ll hang on to the clear skies this evening, then become partly cloudy later...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flashpoint: Diving into what work culture could look like in the future

DETROIT – It’s Labor Day Weekend in a state that was one of the epicenters of the labor movement. But what is the future of work in general and unions in particular?. Labor Day Weekend is positioned on the calendar as the traditional end of summer. It was established as a tribute to our labor force in the late 19th century as the union movement began to take root in American life. As we arrive at the holiday in 2022, questions swirl about the future of work.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Missing Commerce Township teen Laken Lewis found safe, officials say

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard announced Saturday that a missing 15-year-old from Commerce Township has been found and is safe. Police were looking for Laken Lewis, who was last seen on Aug. 18. Officials said Lewis was found on Saturday in Northwest Detroit by Oakland County detectives from the special investigations unit and the fugitive apprehension team with assistance from Detroit police. According to a news release, she was found in company with several people.
ClickOnDetroit.com

ClickOnDetroit.com

