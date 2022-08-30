Read full article on original website
Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan: 43K in the dark on Sept. 2, 2022
DETROIT – Severe weather moved through Southeast Michigan on Monday night, leaving tens of thousands of people without power, still, as of Friday. As of 2:50 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, more than 43,000 DTE Energy customers were without power in Southeast Michigan -- that’s about 2% of all DTE customers.
Rain showers and a few storms for Metro Detroit heading into Sunday
After a nice start to the weekend, lots of sunshine in a little cloud cover, we’ve been keeping an eye on the radar overnight last night into early this morning for showers and thunderstorms off to the West of Metro Detroit, and we will need that umbrella from time to time as we had throughout the end of the weekend.
Rain chances move into Metro Detroit for part of the holiday weekend
After we ended the week with sunshine a little cloud cover and warm temperatures, we will keep the sunshine in the forecast for the first part of the weekend. It will feel very much like summer as we head throughout the day as well, with high temperatures heading for the upper 80s to near 90° by Saturday Afternoon. But with plenty of moisture around, we are bringing the chance of an isolated shower into the forecast as we head through the afternoon and into the early evening hours on Saturday as well. Do not cancel the plans, especially with plenty of things going on around town for the holiday weekend as well; just have the umbrella handy just in case you get under one of these rain showers that may develop.
Morning 4: Here’s when fall colors will peak in Michigan this year -- and other top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Best viewing of 2022 fall colors varies by Michigan region -- here’s what you need to know. Ask any Michigander and they’d be able...
Here’s what to expect ahead of Labor Day Weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – What a great summer day we had for the first day of September; Abundant sunshine, temperatures that reached the low-80s (27 to 28 degrees Celsius), and low humidity made for a spectacular Thursday. We’ll hang on to the clear skies this evening, then become partly cloudy later...
Morning 4: Man’s body found floating in lake in Waterford Township -- and other top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Officials find body of man in 20s floating in Oakland County lake. Officials found the body of a man in his 20s floating in an...
Flashpoint: Diving into what work culture could look like in the future
DETROIT – It’s Labor Day Weekend in a state that was one of the epicenters of the labor movement. But what is the future of work in general and unions in particular?. Labor Day Weekend is positioned on the calendar as the traditional end of summer. It was established as a tribute to our labor force in the late 19th century as the union movement began to take root in American life. As we arrive at the holiday in 2022, questions swirl about the future of work.
Missing Commerce Township teen Laken Lewis found safe, officials say
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard announced Saturday that a missing 15-year-old from Commerce Township has been found and is safe. Police were looking for Laken Lewis, who was last seen on Aug. 18. Officials said Lewis was found on Saturday in Northwest Detroit by Oakland County detectives from the special investigations unit and the fugitive apprehension team with assistance from Detroit police. According to a news release, she was found in company with several people.
Once in the doldrums, Florida coast hums with space launches
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A decade ago, Florida's Space Coast was in the doldrums. The space shuttle program had ended, and with it the steady stream of space enthusiasts who filled the area's restaurants and hotel and motel rooms during regular astronaut launches. The Kennedy Space Center's 7,400 laid-off shuttle...
Candlelight vigil held for missing 15-year-old girl in Commerce Township
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Oakland County teenager’s disappearance has friends and family baffled and begging for her safe return. Laken Lewis was last seen in the Stratford Villa Mobile Home Park on Aug. 18. Neighbors say they saw her out for a walk, and they said she...
Oxford High School community comes together for first home football game since deadly shooting
OXFORD, Mich. – Friday night’s home opener mixed the community’s love of the game with a special remembrance. Among the students killed in that Nov. 30 shooting was Tate Myre, the football team captain. The entire community paid tribute to Madisyn Baldwin, Justin Shilling and Hana St....
Kansas governor lauds abortion vote but focuses on economy
TOPEKA, Kan. – Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly wasted little time after a decisive victory in Kansas for abortion rights before sending out a national fundraising email warning that access to the procedure would be “on the chopping block” if her party did not win in the November elections.
