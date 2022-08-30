Terry Lee Peterson, age 76 of Clarkson, died Saturday (9/3) in Elizabethtown. He is survived by his wife: Linda Kays Peterson; four children: Terri L. Peterson of Mattson, IL, Faith M. Peterson of Sparta, WI, Michael L Newton of Duncanville, AL, and Sara R. Dunham of Bardstown; three sisters: Sandra Bentkowski, Sunshine Powell, and Suzanne Eads; three brothers: Danny Peterson, Dave Peterson, and Dennis Peterson; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren also survive. Funeral Services will be held 11 AM ET Tuesday (9/6) at the Alexander Funeral Home with burial in the Cedar Hill Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 PM ET Monday (9/5) and after 9 AM ET Tuesday (9/6) at the Alexander Funeral Home. Eastern Star and Masonic services will be held at 7 PM Monday.

CLARKSON, KY ・ 9 HOURS AGO