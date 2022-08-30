Read full article on original website
Truck And Trailer Reported Stolen Near Dundee
DUNDEE (08/30/22) – Authorities in Ohio County are asking for information in connection to a stolen truck and trailer from the Dundee community. A Silver 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 4X4 with a black 10 Ft trailer with a drop ramp was reported stolen from a location along the Dundee Narrows Road early Tuesday (08/30) morning. You can see pictures of the items at w-x-b-c-one-oh-four-three-dot-com.) The vehicle was last seen traveling east on Dundee Narrows Road. Anyone with information on the theft is urged to contact the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office at 270-298-4444.
David Allen Blair
David Allen Blair, 75 of Cloverport, died Tuesday (08/30) at his residence. He is survived by his son: Derrick Blair of Sample. Graveside military services will be held at Noon on Saturday (09/03) at Ivy Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the Trent-Dowell Funeral Home after 9:30 Saturday morning.
Terry Lee Peterson
Terry Lee Peterson, age 76 of Clarkson, died Saturday (9/3) in Elizabethtown. He is survived by his wife: Linda Kays Peterson; four children: Terri L. Peterson of Mattson, IL, Faith M. Peterson of Sparta, WI, Michael L Newton of Duncanville, AL, and Sara R. Dunham of Bardstown; three sisters: Sandra Bentkowski, Sunshine Powell, and Suzanne Eads; three brothers: Danny Peterson, Dave Peterson, and Dennis Peterson; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren also survive. Funeral Services will be held 11 AM ET Tuesday (9/6) at the Alexander Funeral Home with burial in the Cedar Hill Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 PM ET Monday (9/5) and after 9 AM ET Tuesday (9/6) at the Alexander Funeral Home. Eastern Star and Masonic services will be held at 7 PM Monday.
