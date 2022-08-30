September 3, 2022 - Applications have opened for Leadership St. Pete, a division of the St. Petersburg Area Chamber of Commerce, which seeks to identify, recruit and develop leaders who represent the diversity of the local community. Through a six-month period, Leadership St. Pete provides a curriculum that enhances community acumen to develop the future leaders who will assume roles throughout the community, including within the City of St. Petersburg staff. Applications are being accepted for the 2023 class and the next information session will be held on Sept. 6 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the St. Pete Chamber of Commerce. The application deadline is Sept. 27.

