1011now.com
25-year-old man arrested near Lincoln convenience store after robbery
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a robbery at a Kwik Shop near 44th and O Streets Saturday morning. According to LPD, officers were called to the area on an alarm at around 8:24 a.m. After arriving on the scene, officers contacted an employee, who said that an unknown...
iheart.com
Omaha woman leads troopers on pursuit with six children in the car
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha woman is arrested after leading troopers on a pursuit with children in the car. The Nebraska State Patrol says just after 9:00 Thursday night, a trooper spotted a Chevy Impala run a red light at the intersection of 24th and Cuming. The NSP says the trooper tried to pull the car over, but the driver refused to stop. The state patrol says the trooper initiated a pursuit as the Impala continued driving on surface streets. Investigators say the suspect eventually fled southbound on I-480.
1011now.com
1 dead in overnight Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is dead after an overnight shooting. Around 3 a.m. Saturday officers were called to the area of 52nd and Boyd Street for a shooting. Omaha Police arrived and found 20-year-old Derrick Hayes Jr. with a gunshot wound. Hayes Jr. was sent to UNMC and...
klin.com
$10,000 Worth Of Copper Fittings Stolen From Lincoln Plumbing Company
Lincoln Police were called to H&S Plumbing at 1720 Cushman Avenue around 8:00 Thursday morning to investigate a theft. “An employee reported someone had entered an unsecured trailer and removed approximately 5,000 copper pipe fittings,” says LPD Captain Todd Kocian. He says there was no damage to the...
WOWT
20-year-old man arrested as accessory to Branched Oak murder
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 20-year-old man has been arrested after deputies say he helped clean up a murder scene. According to court documents, 20-year-old Saif D. Saber is accused of being an Accessory to a Felony as well as Destroying Evidence in a deadly shooting at Branched Oak Lake earlier this summer. Saber’s bond is currently set at $250,000. According to those court documents, Saber went to a friend’s house and asked for cleaning products to “clean up blood.” He was then seen getting in the car of the man arrested for the murder.
klkntv.com
Two-vehicle crash leaves two dead near Wymore
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two people are dead following a collision four miles south of Wymore Friday evening. Just before 7 p.m., Gage County Deputies along with Wymore Fire and Rescue were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 77 and Sycamore Road. According to the Gage County Sheriff’s...
1011now.com
Second deadly crash in southeast Nebraska on Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in Otoe County say two people were killed in a head-on crash very early Saturday morning. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of a crash on Highway 50 between Cook and Syracuse, roughly a mile south of Highway 128 near County Road O.
klkntv.com
2 hospitalized after overnight hit-and-run in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A two-vehicle hit-and-run sent two people to the hospital early Friday morning. Lincoln Police tell Channel 8 that those injured are expected to be OK. The Lincoln Police Department said it was called to the crash at the intersection of 48th Street and Cornhusker Highway...
KETV.com
Body camera images released by Omaha police show timeline of deadly shooting by an officer
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police released body camera images Friday from the officers involved in a deadly shooting this week. The incident happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex near 100th and R Plaza in southwest Omaha. Officers Jason Martinez and Jennifer Turner were helping serve a...
1011now.com
9 guns, cash found during Seward County traffic stop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was arrested after nine guns and cash was found during a traffic stop on I-80. On Thursday around 2:30 p.m., a Seward County deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Nissan Altima after observing a vehicle and traffic violation on I-80 near MM 375.
1011now.com
Omaha Police officer-involved shooting body-camera images
A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Multiple brush fires have ignited in southwest Nebraska Friday. Nearly 150 people, some on horse patrol, and K-9 teams are part of the large-scale search effort to find Linda Dillard.
WOWT
Omaha Police identify victims found at Millard home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Thursday released the names of the three people found dead in a Millard home Wednesday night. The victims were identified as David Coleman, 52, and Thomas Coleman, 18, who both lived at the home, located near Z Street and 136th Circle; and Cole Oban, 19, of Omaha.
News Channel Nebraska
Gun found during vehicle search in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was cited by Lincoln Police Department after a handgun was found in the vehicle he was driving. LPD said the Gang Unit Investigators were traveling in the area of 21st and K Street on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. when they saw 23-year-old Stephan Dennis operating a motor vehicle.
1011now.com
Missing inmate returns to NDCS
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate who failed to return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln from his job in the community, is back in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Kelcey Schrage disappeared while at work on Thursday. He returned to NDCS on his...
klkntv.com
Fake Lancaster County deputy scams man out of $830
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says a 25-year-old man is out $830 after falling victim to a scam. Authorities tell Channel 8 that he got a call from a private number just after 6 p.m. Wednesday. They say someone on the other line claimed to be...
WOWT
Arrest in Omaha gun store burglary
A medical helicopter landed at a rest stop along I-80 Wednesday afternoon. The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers arrested four people with dozens of pounds of drugs at a traffic stop. Outdoor experience for Papio-LV students. Updated: 6 hours ago. Sixth graders at Papillion-La Vista Schools are taking on a...
KETV.com
Omaha police identify critically injured victim in Thursday shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — Police responded to reports of a shooting at 5:03 p.m. Thursday near 30th and Fort streets. Upon arrival, police said they were directed to another area near North 37th Street and Hartman Avenue where they found 19-year-old Saniyah Guyton inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. Officials...
1011now.com
Will your ticket for possession of marijuana go to court? It may depend on who writes it
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Whether a person ticketed for possession of a small amount of marijuana actually gets in trouble, may depend on what law enforcement agency in the Lincoln area writes the ticket. It all comes down to if the prosecuting attorneys believe it’s worth sending the drug out...
1011now.com
Inmate missing from Lincoln correctional facility
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities say an inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln. They say Kelcey Schrage left his job Thursday and did not return to the corrections facility. Schrage started his sentence on March 17, 2022. He was sentenced to two years for possession of...
klin.com
9 Handguns, Suspected Drug Money Found In Seward County Traffic Stop
A California man was arrested after nine handguns and suspected drug money were found during a traffic stop on I-80 near Goehner. The sheriff’s department says the stop was made August 25. A Seward County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a Nissan Altima for a traffic violation. During the stop the...
