Last night, Britney Spears posted and then deleted a twenty-plus minute video in which she talked extensively about her personal life and the time she was under a conservatorship. She blasted her family, especially her parents, for restricting her freedom and made a series of allegations. She claimed her father kept her from friends. She claimed her mother and two girlfriends held her down on a gurney and had her taken away in an ambulance. She claimed her Las Vegas residency ended because she refused to do a dance move, leading to her show being cancelled and her being asked to lie and say her father was sick.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO