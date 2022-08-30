ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Yankee1
4d ago

get your facts straight. Hillel Slovack, Jack Sherman were the bands first two guitarists. check out their first 4 records.

John Lovett
4d ago

2 things........Saying Rick was a "hindrance" is equivalent to the lowest level employee at SpaceX saying Elon is a "hindrance". Never really was a fan of the RHCP, yeah they have a unique sound but to me is was boring, I always thought they were very overrated

Dave Hansen
3d ago

John Frusciante's lead guitar work has resurrected the Peppers. Excellent performance on winning the Global Icon award at MTV Video Awards.

HollywoodLife

Dave Grohl’s Daughter Violet, 16, Gives Touching Performance At Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

If there were any dry eyes left at Wembley Stadium by the time Violet Grohl took the stage, there certainly weren’t any after Dave Grohl’s daughter performed. Violet, 16, was one of the featured performers at the first Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, taking place at the hallowed London venue. In a lineup that featured Stewart Copeland, Liam Gallagher, Chrissie Hynde, Joshua Homme, Geddy Lee Kesha, Nile Rodgers, John Paul Jones, Brian May, Lars Ulrich, and Kesha, it was the teenage Grohl who stole the spotlight with her touching renditions of two Jeff Buckley songs.
TheWrap

Taylor Hawkins’ 16-Year-Old Son Shane Joins Foo Fighters on the Drums at Emotional Tribute Concert (Video)

Taylor Hawkins’ 16-year-old son Shane joined Foo Fighters behind the drum kit for a killer performance of “My Hero” at an epic tribute concert for the late drummer. The performance of “My Hero” was the penultimate song in an over 5-hour long show at Wembley Stadium Saturday that also streamed live via Paramount+ (and will be available for on-demand viewing on the streaming service starting Sunday). And Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl introduced Shane by saying that he’s never seen someone else hit the drums harder.
Outsider.com

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals His Top 3 Guitarists of All Time

Is it just me, or is it strange to imagine Ozzy Osbourne with something as pedestrian as a cell phone? He’s the Prince of Darkness. Surely he has a vampire bat that delivers handwritten messages scrawled across weathered pieces of parchment taken from an ancient tomb… Or, um, you know, something like that.
Rolling Stone

‘Did You Think I Wasn’t Going to Shake My Ass?’: Anitta Gets Sexy With Performance of ‘Envolver’ at the 2022 VMAs

Well, we all know which version of Anitta hit the MTV Video Music Awards stage Sunday evening: the sexiest one. The Brazilian singer performed her hit “Envolver,” which spawned a massive TikTok trend over the past year and topped Spotify’s global charts back in March. Dressed in a revealing red catsuit, Anitta twerked and strutted across the stage with her backup dancers before asking the crowd, “Did you think I wasn’t going to shake my ass?” The Versions of Me hitmaker then delivered as promised, showing off her assets backed by “Bola Rebola,” her collaboration with J Balvin and...
Rolling Stone

Snoop Dogg Smokes a Giant Joint Onstage With Eminem as They Venture Into the Metaverse at VMAs

Over two decades after first collaborating, hip-hop trailblazers Snoop Dogg and Eminem joined forces on the MTV Video Music Awards stage Sunday to showcase their latest single, “From the D 2 the LBC.” The heavily censored performance — produced in conjunction with Yuga Labs, the company behind the viral Bored Apes NFT project — opened with the rappers sitting on a couch as Snoop smoked a comically large joint. The contact high sends Slim Shady deep into the metaverse, transforming Slim Shady and the Doggfather into both cartoon and Bored Ape versions of themselves before ultimately snapping back to reality. Snoop...
Cinemablend

After Britney Spears Dropped A Video With New Allegations, Mom Lynne Spears Responded With An Allegation Of Her Own

Last night, Britney Spears posted and then deleted a twenty-plus minute video in which she talked extensively about her personal life and the time she was under a conservatorship. She blasted her family, especially her parents, for restricting her freedom and made a series of allegations. She claimed her father kept her from friends. She claimed her mother and two girlfriends held her down on a gurney and had her taken away in an ambulance. She claimed her Las Vegas residency ended because she refused to do a dance move, leading to her show being cancelled and her being asked to lie and say her father was sick.
Louder

The trouble with Alice Cooper and the 2,000,000 pairs of flammable panties

Alice Cooper wanted some unique packaging for 1972's School's Out album, but the results fell foul of US customs regulations. “I had this reputation for doing covers that were outside the norm, for bands who sold sufficient quantities to have a custom-made sleeve,” explains Craig Braun, who designed the cover of Alice Cooper's School’s Out. “I had a company called the Sound Packaging Corporation, and I’d already done a few special packages like the Rolling Stones’ Sticky Fingers when Alice’s manager, Shep Gordon, contacted us.
OK! Magazine

Madonna Says Marriages To Sean Penn & Guy Ritchie Were 'Not The Best' Ideas

Despite her decades-spanning career, seven Grammy Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, it seems even pop icon Madonna isn’t without regrets. On Tuesday, August 30, the “Material Girl” songstress shared that she still had some hard feelings when it comes to her past marriages, revealing that tying the knot “both times” were not "the best idea[s]" in hindsight, a revelation stemming from a new Q & A video posted to her YouTube channel.
Loudwire

Why Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea Is Not a Fan of Taking Photos With Fans

Flea is generally very personable, yet he’s resistant to followers who try to take photos with him and/or his bandmates. As reported by Ultimate Classic Rock, a fan who goes by @luke_vesely on Twitter recently tweeted the Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist to show appreciation for getting to chat with frontman Anthony Kiedis at one of their concerts. “@flea333 thank you (and AK) for being so kind and genuine while meeting us, you both are such rays of sunshine, you didn’t have to stop and chat but you did and i hope you know that you really impacted our lives. we love you and AK with all of our hearts!” he wrote alongside sharing a brief clip of their encounter.
