“Other” Makes Gains In Kentucky Voting Registration During July
FRANKFORT. Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams says the number of people registering to vote as independent is outpacing those who are registering with the two major political parties. Adams said in a statement that the number of people who registered as “other” in July grew at more than double the rate of those registering as either Republican or Democrat. He says the numbers show that “any candidate for statewide office needs to not just hold the base, but also reach out to others.” Overall voter registration increased by 5,995 in July. Kentucky residents registered as “other” make up a total of 9.7 percent of the electorate.
Truck And Trailer Reported Stolen Near Dundee
DUNDEE (08/30/22) – Authorities in Ohio County are asking for information in connection to a stolen truck and trailer from the Dundee community. A Silver 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 4X4 with a black 10 Ft trailer with a drop ramp was reported stolen from a location along the Dundee Narrows Road early Tuesday (08/30) morning. You can see pictures of the items at w-x-b-c-one-oh-four-three-dot-com.) The vehicle was last seen traveling east on Dundee Narrows Road. Anyone with information on the theft is urged to contact the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office at 270-298-4444.
Former State Trooper Convicted For Weapons Misappropriation
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a former state trooper has been convicted in federal court of conspiring to misappropriate weapons belonging to Kentucky State Police. Federal prosecutors alleged 58-year-old Michael Crawford of Georgetown conspired with former Scott County Coroner John Goble and another person to unlawfully misappropriate 21 firearms belonging to Kentucky State Police. Goble previously pleaded guilty to a related conspiracy to misappropriate 187 cases of police ammunition. Crawford faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced in December.
Terry Lee Peterson
Terry Lee Peterson, age 76 of Clarkson, died Saturday (9/3) in Elizabethtown. He is survived by his wife: Linda Kays Peterson; four children: Terri L. Peterson of Mattson, IL, Faith M. Peterson of Sparta, WI, Michael L Newton of Duncanville, AL, and Sara R. Dunham of Bardstown; three sisters: Sandra Bentkowski, Sunshine Powell, and Suzanne Eads; three brothers: Danny Peterson, Dave Peterson, and Dennis Peterson; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren also survive. Funeral Services will be held 11 AM ET Tuesday (9/6) at the Alexander Funeral Home with burial in the Cedar Hill Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 PM ET Monday (9/5) and after 9 AM ET Tuesday (9/6) at the Alexander Funeral Home. Eastern Star and Masonic services will be held at 7 PM Monday.
