New Brighton, PA

beavercountyradio.com

CCBC Players of the Game Avonworth @ Central Valley 09/02/22

1230 WBVP, 99.3 FM, and beavercountyradio.com’s Bob Barrickman and John Perrotto have the call from Central Valley High School of this WPIAL Class 4A vs Class 3A Non-Conference high school football game as the defending champion Warriors battle the Antelopes. Avonworth: Brandon Biagiarelli. Central Valley: Bret FitzSimmons. You can...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wisr680.com

High School Football on-air tonight

–Butler will travel to Meadville for a 7pm kick-off. Pre-game on WBUT begins at 6:45pm. –Knoch will visit Indiana. Kick-off is 7pm. WISR pre-game begins at 6:30pm. Mercyhurst Prep at Slippery Rock. The post High School Football on-air tonight appeared first on ButlerRadio.com – Butler, PA.
BUTLER, PA
Beaver Falls, PA
Beaver County, PA
Ambridge, PA
New Brighton, PA
Beaver County, PA
Beaver County, PA
New Brighton, PA
New Brighton, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Link For Avonworth @ Central Valley 09/02/22 at 6:30 PM on WBVP/99.3 FM/Beavercountyradio.com/Facebook Live

(File Photo From September 2020. Taken by Beaver County Radio Staff) 1230 WBVP, 99.3 FM, and beavercountyradio.com’s Bob Barrickman and John Perrotto have the call from Central Valley High School of this WPIAL Class 4A vs Class 3A Non-Conference high school football game as the defending champion Warriors battle the Antelopes.
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Ambridge Narrowly Defeats Freedom 16-14

In a very close nail biter of a game, Ambridge lead 9-6 by the end of the first half. Freedom fought hard to keep the game close, but in the end it wasn’t enough and Ambridge would hold their lead, closing out the game at 16-14.
AMBRIDGE, PA
beavercountyradio.com

This Week’s “Heroes” Features Dr. Matthew Poremba & Mark Laskow

AHN doctor Dr. Matthew Poremba and Mark Laskow of the Carnegie Hero Fund talk about their work and their life journeys with host Jim Roddey on this week’s episode of “Heroes.”. “Heroes” is presented by Highmark Blue Cross/Blue Shield and the Allegheny Health Network, airing Saturdays at 10:00...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Geneva Losses a Tuff One To Wooster

Geneva had gotten out to a 19 to nothing lead then watched the Wooster Scotts score 23 straight points and take the lead and Geneva would trail the rest of the ball game. With about 6 mins left in the fourth Geneva made it very exciting again with a long drive deep into Scotts territory, and made a great run when the whole stadium thought it would be a pass and got the ball down to the 13 yard line on a fourth and long., but it just wasn’t to be and the Tornados turned it over on downs and had little chance after that . It was a very good game played by both teams final score Wooster Scotts 33 Geneva Tornados 25.
BEAVER FALLS, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Central Valley Beats Avonworth 37- 22

Central Valley and Avonworth played at Central Valley High School last night. The Warriors looked like they were in good form coming off their championship run, and it might make you wonder how good they are but one thing is for sure Avonworth was a very good team with size and fast players that seemed to be in disbelief of what the Warriors were doing. Final score 37-22.
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

CCBC Players of the Game: Ambridge @ Freedom 09/02/22

WMBA-AM 1460 and WMBA-FM 95.7’s Mike Azadian and Bruce Frey have the call from Freedom High School of this WPIAL Class 2A vs Class 4A Non-Conference high school football game as the Bulldogs battle the Bridgers. Ambridge: Deaven Ivory. Freedom: Damian Grunnagle. You can see all of the past...
FREEDOM, PA
voiceofmotown.com

WATCH: West Virginia Fans Sing Sweet Caroline in Pittsburgh

Morgantown, West Virginia – The long-anticipated Backyard Brawl between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Pitt Panthers is approximately 3 hours from kickoff, and West Virginia fans have absolutely taken over Pittsburgh!. In a short video filmed by Ben Booth of The Ben Booth Show, a mob of West...
MORGANTOWN, WV
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi Beats West Virginia Then Goes After ESPN

In their first post-game interviews following a big win, most football coaches bask in the glory and praise the team’s efforts. Thursday night on ESPN, Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi went in another direction after his team’s raucous win over West Virginia by first criticizing the network that was interviewing him.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pitt News

Five local spots for the breakfast buff

September is National Better Breakfast Month, and that means the most important meal of the day is indeed more important than ever, especially with the semester back in full-swing. If you’re like me, you’re a major breakfast buff who can eat breakfast foods all the livelong day. It’s an amazingly...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Another Pittsburgh movie theater is closing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another movie theatre in our area is closing.Phoenix Theatres North Versailles 18 is closing on Tuesday, September 6. Current employees will be offered jobs at the Bridgeville location.If you have gift cards, you can use them there, or go to the website for a full refund.
PITTSBURGH, PA

