Geneva had gotten out to a 19 to nothing lead then watched the Wooster Scotts score 23 straight points and take the lead and Geneva would trail the rest of the ball game. With about 6 mins left in the fourth Geneva made it very exciting again with a long drive deep into Scotts territory, and made a great run when the whole stadium thought it would be a pass and got the ball down to the 13 yard line on a fourth and long., but it just wasn’t to be and the Tornados turned it over on downs and had little chance after that . It was a very good game played by both teams final score Wooster Scotts 33 Geneva Tornados 25.

BEAVER FALLS, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO