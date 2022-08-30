Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school football roundup for Week 1: Gavlik leads North Allegheny past Canon-McMillan
Andrew Gavlik ran for 104 yards and three touchdowns as No. 3 North Allegheny opened Class 6A conference play with a 35-21 victory over No. 5 Canon-McMillan (0-2, 0-1) on Friday night. Logan Kushner threw for 194 yards and a touchdown for North Allegheny (2-0, 1-0). Mike Evans tossed for...
beavercountyradio.com
CCBC Players of the Game Avonworth @ Central Valley 09/02/22
1230 WBVP, 99.3 FM, and beavercountyradio.com’s Bob Barrickman and John Perrotto have the call from Central Valley High School of this WPIAL Class 4A vs Class 3A Non-Conference high school football game as the defending champion Warriors battle the Antelopes. Avonworth: Brandon Biagiarelli. Central Valley: Bret FitzSimmons. You can...
wisr680.com
High School Football on-air tonight
–Butler will travel to Meadville for a 7pm kick-off. Pre-game on WBUT begins at 6:45pm. –Knoch will visit Indiana. Kick-off is 7pm. WISR pre-game begins at 6:30pm. Mercyhurst Prep at Slippery Rock. The post High School Football on-air tonight appeared first on ButlerRadio.com – Butler, PA.
beavercountyradio.com
Healing Is The Focus Of This Week’s “Wake Up Beaver Valley”
Scriptures about the process of healing, and asking who seeks what when the Lord says “seek and ye shall find”–that and much more in Pastor Dave Grove’s message this week on “Wake Up Beaver Valley”. “Wake Up Beaver Valley” airs every Saturday morning from...
beavercountyradio.com
Link For Avonworth @ Central Valley 09/02/22 at 6:30 PM on WBVP/99.3 FM/Beavercountyradio.com/Facebook Live
(File Photo From September 2020. Taken by Beaver County Radio Staff) 1230 WBVP, 99.3 FM, and beavercountyradio.com’s Bob Barrickman and John Perrotto have the call from Central Valley High School of this WPIAL Class 4A vs Class 3A Non-Conference high school football game as the defending champion Warriors battle the Antelopes.
beavercountyradio.com
Ambridge Narrowly Defeats Freedom 16-14
In a very close nail biter of a game, Ambridge lead 9-6 by the end of the first half. Freedom fought hard to keep the game close, but in the end it wasn’t enough and Ambridge would hold their lead, closing out the game at 16-14.
beavercountyradio.com
This Week’s “Heroes” Features Dr. Matthew Poremba & Mark Laskow
AHN doctor Dr. Matthew Poremba and Mark Laskow of the Carnegie Hero Fund talk about their work and their life journeys with host Jim Roddey on this week’s episode of “Heroes.”. “Heroes” is presented by Highmark Blue Cross/Blue Shield and the Allegheny Health Network, airing Saturdays at 10:00...
beavercountyradio.com
Geneva Losses a Tuff One To Wooster
Geneva had gotten out to a 19 to nothing lead then watched the Wooster Scotts score 23 straight points and take the lead and Geneva would trail the rest of the ball game. With about 6 mins left in the fourth Geneva made it very exciting again with a long drive deep into Scotts territory, and made a great run when the whole stadium thought it would be a pass and got the ball down to the 13 yard line on a fourth and long., but it just wasn’t to be and the Tornados turned it over on downs and had little chance after that . It was a very good game played by both teams final score Wooster Scotts 33 Geneva Tornados 25.
beavercountyradio.com
Central Valley Beats Avonworth 37- 22
Central Valley and Avonworth played at Central Valley High School last night. The Warriors looked like they were in good form coming off their championship run, and it might make you wonder how good they are but one thing is for sure Avonworth was a very good team with size and fast players that seemed to be in disbelief of what the Warriors were doing. Final score 37-22.
WBOY
Two WVU fans got stranded in Pittsburgh. John Flowers came to the rescue
Imagine this nightmare scenario: after your favorite team loses to its most hated rival in heartbreaking fashion, you leave the stadium to get to your hotel. Only, there’s no way to get to your hotel. That’s what happened to WVU fan Michael Angelucci, who posted about his experience on...
beavercountyradio.com
CCBC Players of the Game: Ambridge @ Freedom 09/02/22
WMBA-AM 1460 and WMBA-FM 95.7’s Mike Azadian and Bruce Frey have the call from Freedom High School of this WPIAL Class 2A vs Class 4A Non-Conference high school football game as the Bulldogs battle the Bridgers. Ambridge: Deaven Ivory. Freedom: Damian Grunnagle. You can see all of the past...
voiceofmotown.com
WATCH: West Virginia Fans Sing Sweet Caroline in Pittsburgh
Morgantown, West Virginia – The long-anticipated Backyard Brawl between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Pitt Panthers is approximately 3 hours from kickoff, and West Virginia fans have absolutely taken over Pittsburgh!. In a short video filmed by Ben Booth of The Ben Booth Show, a mob of West...
Pittsburgh's Rib Fest getting off to smoking hot start after Backyard Brawl brings in record fans
Pittsburgh’s annual Kickoff and Rib Festival has been running on the North Shore for more than 30 years and some longtime vendors say this year’s opening day on Thursday brought the biggest crowds they had ever seen. It helped that tens of thousands of football fans flooded the...
beavercountyradio.com
On Living Well this Week Dr. Maroon and Jeff Bost Discuss Processed Meats and is Grilling Bad for You
(Beaver Falls, Pa.) On this week’s episode of Living Well on Beaver County Radio at 8:30 AM Saturday morning Dr. Joseph Maroon and Jeff Bost, PAC, will discuss eating processed meat. A listener asked if it is bad for you to eat meats like hot dogs that are processed...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi Beats West Virginia Then Goes After ESPN
In their first post-game interviews following a big win, most football coaches bask in the glory and praise the team’s efforts. Thursday night on ESPN, Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi went in another direction after his team’s raucous win over West Virginia by first criticizing the network that was interviewing him.
Pitt News
Five local spots for the breakfast buff
September is National Better Breakfast Month, and that means the most important meal of the day is indeed more important than ever, especially with the semester back in full-swing. If you’re like me, you’re a major breakfast buff who can eat breakfast foods all the livelong day. It’s an amazingly...
City of Pittsburgh and residents prepare for large crowds during Backyard Brawl
PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh had to prepare for a huge influx of people visiting the area to see the return of the Backyard Brawl. Fans took to the North Shore hours before parking lots were open to tailgate and enjoy the first day of the city’s Rib Fest.
Business in Pittsburgh’s Strip District giving away free ice cream on Labor Day
PITTSBURGH — Klavon’s Ice Cream Parlor in Pittsburgh’s Strip District is giving away free ice cream to celebrate Labor Day. The business will offer free scoops to unionized workers if they show their union cards at the counter. Free ice cream will be offered from 1-9 p.m....
Target 11 talks to mayor and county executive about impact of Shuman closing
PITTSBURGH — For the past several months, Target 11 has been reporting on concerns caused by last year’s sudden closing of Allegheny County’s only juvenile detention center. Police and politicians have expressed frustration that there’s not enough room to house the more violent young offenders. Earlier...
Another Pittsburgh movie theater is closing
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another movie theatre in our area is closing.Phoenix Theatres North Versailles 18 is closing on Tuesday, September 6. Current employees will be offered jobs at the Bridgeville location.If you have gift cards, you can use them there, or go to the website for a full refund.
