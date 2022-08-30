Read full article on original website
Brex’s departing CRO explains his decision to join Founders Fund
Hey, hey — this will be a slightly abbreviated version of this newsletter, as Monday the 5th is a holiday here in the U.S. and news was a bit slower than normal last week. But there ain’t no rest for the weary, so here we go!. On Friday’s...
UK clears $8.1B merger between NortonLifeLock and Avast
The merger has been hanging in the balance since plans were first revealed last August. The CMA revealed in March that it was launching an investigation, stating that combining two closely-aligned, market-leading rivals raised significant competition concerns. And this is true, as both companies are leading cybersecurity players, with products spanning antivirus, identity protection, VPNs and more.
Tesla hiring ‘high-volume’ recruiters in Quebec
A job posting by the global battery-electric brand seeks “an extraordinary recruiter” with “strong business acumen, a passion for their craft, and a genuine commitment to providing an unforgettable candidate experience.”. CEO Elon Musk said during Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting in August that the company could eventually...
Early-bird pricing returns for a Disrupt Labor Day flash sale
Right now and through Tuesday, September 6 at 11:59 p.m. PDT, you can buy a Disrupt pass and pocket significant savings. There’s so much to see, do and learn at Disrupt. Here are just two main-stage sessions you can enjoy, and be sure to peruse the full event agenda to see what other startup excitement awaits you.
We Reali don’t know when real estate will get Better
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This was a Live Week, meaning that Alex, Natasha and Mary Ann recorded the show on Twitter Spaces, hanging out with a bunch of the Equity family. Good times were had! We also disclosed that we are recording live at Disrupt this year! Yes, so come hang out as we tape the show on opening day, full of coffee and enthusiasm.
Yes, your 5-year financial projections are going to be wrong. You need them anyway
VCs understand as well as you do that you can’t predict the future. Hell, that isn’t just true for companies at the pre-seed stage; if founders could predict the future, there wouldn’t be so much nervousness around IPOs. But it’s worth keeping in mind that your investors...
Why software stocks got hammered today
In the wake of Snap’s layoffs and startup staff-cutting galore, you are likely not surprised that there is some bad news out and about in the tech market. But today’s ill tidings are a bit worse than just another round of lackluster headlines — after managing to stabilize, the value of software stocks took more blows today.
2-for-1 sale on TC Sessions: Crypto passes!
One general admission Launch pass typically costs $199, but our Labor Day sale gets you two Launch passes for the price of one — that’s just $99.50* each!. What’s in store for you once you take advantage of this amazing offer? Expect to connect and engage with the leading founders, investors, engineers and other bold risk takers across the blockchain, crypto, DeFi and web3 ecosystems. You’ll find a double fistful of awesome early-stage startups exhibiting on the show floor, gutsy VCs looking for a rising star, and members of the press chasing the next big crypto stories.
Y Creator, Y Competition
YC had its biggest news in years this week: Garry Tan will be the new president and CEO of the organization, starting January 2023. Tan co-founded and helped scale Initialized Capital to a venture firm that now manages over $3.2 billion in assets. All the while, he’s always had roots in YC, both as a former partner at the organization.
Block launches Cash App Pay beyond the Square network
The company has partnered with American Eagle, Aerie, Tommy Hilfiger, Finish Line and JD Sports for the launch with more merchants like Romwe, Savage x Fenty, SHEIN, thredUP and Wish coming to follow in the coming months. Users can either explore discounts and promotions offered by these brands from the...
Nigerian digital bank Kuda is the latest African startup to lay off employees
The news of the layoffs, which was first disclosed to TechCrunch by sources, was confirmed by Kuda via email, saying it laid off less than 5% of its 450-strong workforce, or about 23 people. The company’s numbers are small compared to other layoffs that have taken place within Africa’s tech...
Google will allow alternative payment systems for Play Store in more countries
The search giant introduced a similar policy for non-gaming developers and users in the EEA region in July. The new guidelines are an extension of that. The company gave a 3% discount on fees for developers using third-party billing in the EEA region. With the new announcement, Google is offering a 4% discount on fees to developers. The company said it will reveal more details about that in the coming weeks and months.
Tracking cybersecurity investment during the venture downturn
Cybersecurity stocks have given back some gains this year; they are not immune from market repricing. But at the same time, the cohort is taking on less water. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The Exchange newsletter every Saturday. We’re curious if the...
