ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

‘It is a great comfort to know people haven’t forgotten’: Western Mass communities to honor 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks

Cities and towns across Western Massachusetts will again remember the nearly 3,000 people killed during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks 21 years after the tragedy took place. “People ask me sometimes how long we are going to do this,” said Bruce Broyles, who helps organize a church service every year to remember victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. “People went to work on that day and they never came home. When are we supposed to forget that?”
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Westfield, MA
Government
granbydrummer.com

Ash tree removal at Holcomb Farm

Three days in mid-August saw a big change to the landscape at Holcomb Farm. Thanks to the public-spirited generosity of Eversource, a long line of dead white ash trees growing in a hedgerow between the southeast and southwest fields was cut, chipped and trucked away to be used by the Friends of Holcomb Farm’s CSA.
GRANBY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humvee#Emergency Management#Skate Park#The Finance Committee#The City Council#The Department Of Defense
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
MassLive.com

Westfield Public Health Bulletin: New bivalent booster fights 2 kinds of COVID

The latest COVID-19 news is the FDA approval of a revised vaccine made by Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech for emergency use. It seems much of the general public feels the major threat of this pandemic is over, therefore, this approval may not seem so important. With mitigation strategies almost fully rolled back and the threat of serious illness and death lessened, it’s not surprising most people have gone back to “normal” life.
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police respond to reports of shots fired in Holyoke, two people hospitalized

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Emergency crews responded to a shots fired incident on Nonotuck Street in Holyoke Saturday. Officials said the first calls came in on the incident just before 7:30 p.m. When crews arrived at 119 Nonotuck Street, two victims were found on the back porch. Both victims were taken...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

White Hut looking to open new location in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A popular restaurant in West Springfield is planning to expand to a new community. The owners of White Hut are looking to open up a new location and serve their iconic burgers and dogs to another western Massachusetts community. We’re told the plan is to set up shop in the old PeoplesBank location on Hampden Street in Holyoke.
HOLYOKE, MA
amherstindy.org

Letter: Ren’s Mobil On Brink Of Foreclosure. Go Fund Me Campaign Launched To Help

I am sending some information that may be of interest as a follow-up to an article that appeared in the Boston Globe on June 9, 2022 concerning Ren’s Mobil in Amherst. That article states “Ren re-opened in July under a new distributer and has been selling gas for cash only at well below the prices of other stations. And still pumping it by hand for all of us.
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
81K+
Followers
61K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy