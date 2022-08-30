Read full article on original website
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back SquareConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke City Council votes in favor of proposed motorcycle museum, store in former church
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Holyoke City Council voted unanimously in favor of rezoning a former congregational church on Hampden and Pleasant streets. This, to allow for a new owner to repurpose the building into an Indian Motorcycle museum. Holyoke city councilors voted Thursday night to approve a zoning change recommended...
westernmassnews.com
Wilmer Puello-Mota expelled from Holyoke city council seat
Local optometrists busy with students during back-to-school season. Authorities say that remains found last night in Berkshire County appears to be that of a missing woman.
10th annual Ride to Remember focuses on Western Mass. heroes
SPRINGFIELD — The 10th annual Ride to Remember on Saturday was very different from all others. But then its focus this year was different from all others. Instead of nearly 100 miles, this year’s Ride to Remember was 50 miles long. In previous years, it began in downtown...
‘It is a great comfort to know people haven’t forgotten’: Western Mass communities to honor 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks
Cities and towns across Western Massachusetts will again remember the nearly 3,000 people killed during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks 21 years after the tragedy took place. “People ask me sometimes how long we are going to do this,” said Bruce Broyles, who helps organize a church service every year to remember victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. “People went to work on that day and they never came home. When are we supposed to forget that?”
granbydrummer.com
Ash tree removal at Holcomb Farm
Three days in mid-August saw a big change to the landscape at Holcomb Farm. Thanks to the public-spirited generosity of Eversource, a long line of dead white ash trees growing in a hedgerow between the southeast and southwest fields was cut, chipped and trucked away to be used by the Friends of Holcomb Farm’s CSA.
Springfield, Worcester school districts direct COVID funds to address physical and mental effects of pandemic
As deadlines approach for school districts to spend federal COVID relief money, Worcester and Springfield public schools — two of the largest school districts in the state — have been using their federal aid money toward building improvements and social and emotional support for their students. “During the...
A week to remember toll of opioid addiction, sacrifice of police (Letters)
Fall is definitely in the air. Some of the tops of the trees have just started to turn yellow, too. I hope those who have returned to school already had good first weeks back. Getting back into the swing of things is always good. On Monday, I was proud to...
Sturbridge police seek to identify two individuals in Walmart incident Saturday
An incident occurred at Walmart at approximately 8:15 p.m. Saturday. The Sturbridge Police Department is seeking the identification of the two individuals pictured.
Armata’s Market to transition into Hampden’s Village Mart following November fire
After a devastating fire burned the old location to the ground, we now know what's next for Armata's Market.
Springfield DPW announces upcoming road projects for the week of Sept. 5
SPRINGFIELD - The city Department of Public Works is announcing its schedule of road work throughout the city for the week of Sept. 5, and motorists are advised to either find alternative routes or to expect delays. Dell Place from Allen Street – utility work. Forest Street from Forest...
Four Democratic candidates vie for Western Mass. seat on Governor’s Council
SPRINGFIELD - The Sept. 6 primary race for Governor’s Council pits four Western Massachusetts Democrats against each other to succeed longtime Region 8 member Mary Hurley. Running are Shawn Allyn, of Holyoke, Michael Fenton, of Springfield, Tara Jacobs, of North Adams, and Jeffery Morneau, of Springfield. The winner of...
Summer Nights fills Hispanic-American Library at Springfield Union Station with music, dance (photos)
SPRINGFIELD — Members of the Hispanic community gathered at the Hispanic-American Library, Inc., at Springfield Union Station to participate in the Summer Nights Program, on Friday, Sept. 2. Musicians and youth dancers performed in the station concourse while traditional food and art were in the library. The event was...
Northampton Fire crew put out Three County Fair Dermo Derby fires Saturday
Northampton Fire Rescue quickly put out multiple vehicle fires during the Demo Derby at the Three County Fair Saturday.
Westfield Public Health Bulletin: New bivalent booster fights 2 kinds of COVID
The latest COVID-19 news is the FDA approval of a revised vaccine made by Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech for emergency use. It seems much of the general public feels the major threat of this pandemic is over, therefore, this approval may not seem so important. With mitigation strategies almost fully rolled back and the threat of serious illness and death lessened, it’s not surprising most people have gone back to “normal” life.
North Elm Butcher Block in Westfield celebrates 75th anniversary
It was a historic moment in Westfield Friday, a local butchery and deli is celebrating it's 75th anniversary.
westernmassnews.com
Police respond to reports of shots fired in Holyoke, two people hospitalized
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Emergency crews responded to a shots fired incident on Nonotuck Street in Holyoke Saturday. Officials said the first calls came in on the incident just before 7:30 p.m. When crews arrived at 119 Nonotuck Street, two victims were found on the back porch. Both victims were taken...
wamc.org
False claim of voter fraud concerns from a Berkshire County sheriff candidate prompts rebuke from Pittsfield city clerk
The Democratic primary race for Berkshire County Sheriff, which wraps up with Tuesday’s election, between two-term incumbent Tom Bowler and challenger Alf Barbalunga has been a punishing one. As the Chief Probation Officer of the Southern Berkshire District Court attempts to win the next six-year term as sheriff, his...
westernmassnews.com
White Hut looking to open new location in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A popular restaurant in West Springfield is planning to expand to a new community. The owners of White Hut are looking to open up a new location and serve their iconic burgers and dogs to another western Massachusetts community. We’re told the plan is to set up shop in the old PeoplesBank location on Hampden Street in Holyoke.
amherstindy.org
Letter: Ren’s Mobil On Brink Of Foreclosure. Go Fund Me Campaign Launched To Help
I am sending some information that may be of interest as a follow-up to an article that appeared in the Boston Globe on June 9, 2022 concerning Ren’s Mobil in Amherst. That article states “Ren re-opened in July under a new distributer and has been selling gas for cash only at well below the prices of other stations. And still pumping it by hand for all of us.
Springfield College freshmen provide community service during orientation weekend
SPRINGFIELD — More than 700 Springfield College students, mostly incoming freshmen, fanned- out across the city Saturday to help local non-profits, churches and older residents with projects that needed a little extra help. Students, including some faculty and staff members, worked at 32 sites around the city and helped...
