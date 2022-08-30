ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

wmmr.com

This is Pennsylvania’s Best Breakfast Spot

I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Pennsylvania has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
PennLive.com

Discount retailer signs agreement to purchase former Kmart

A Rhode Island-based discount retailer that just opened its first store in the midstate last week, plans to open another one in the region as well. Ocean State Job Lot has signed an agreement to purchase the former Kmart building at Market Street Square at 1605 S. Market St. in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County, according to Kevin Nassimi, vice president of leasing for Nassimi Realty, which owns the shopping center where the former Kmart is located. Nassimi said that the sale has not been finalized yet but is expected to close later this month.
PennLive.com

Fresh Market opens at Hershey Towne Square

Visitors get their first taste of the Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square at the old Hershey Post Office building along West Chocolate Avenue. More than a dozen vendors were selling fresh and prepared foods. September 01, 2022. Sean Simmers |ssimmers@pennlive.comGet Photo. 2 / 13. Fresh Market at Hershey Towne...
PennLive.com

Take a look at Hershey’s new indoor farmers market: video

The new, long-awaited indoor farmers market in Derry Township opened its door for the first time today, offering a variety of food and drink items to the public. The Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square offers kimchee, artisan chocolates, deli sandwiches, and even alcoholic beverages. The indoor market sits by...
touropia.com

17 Best Things to do in Lancaster, PA

This little city has a true Pensylvannian charm to it. The old brick buildings, hearty food, and welcoming locals are enough to convince you Lancaster is a great holiday destination, but factor in the local history spots, modern shopping outlets, and entertainment facilities dotted around the city and visiting Lancaster is a no-brainer!
PennLive.com

One-of-a-kind bologna outlet store and museum opens in central Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is home to unusual museums like The Houdini Museum, Big Mac Museum and Robot Hall of Fame. Now, add bologna museum to the list. A well-known Pennsylvania brand of bologna is celebrating the opening of a new outlet store and museum. Seltzer’s Smokehouse Meats will host a bologna cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. on Sept. 1 at 209 N. Railroad St. in Palmyra. During the grand opening, Seltzer’s will serve grilled Lebanon bologna pretzel roll sandwiches and samples of a new beef jerky.
Melissa Frost

4 Places to Get Delicious Wings in Lancaster, PA

Chicken wings and football season pair well. There are plenty of places offering delicious wings in Lancaster, PA - today I'm highlighting four local go-to's:. Bull's Head Public House in Lititz has amazing wings. Their Jumbo Wings, pictured above, with signature honey chipotle sauce or tajin & lime dry rub carrots, celery, bleu cheese dip is made to perfection. Getting hungry just writing this.
abc27.com

New café to open in Dauphin County Library

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You will soon be able to grab a cup of coffee while looking for a book at a Dauphin County Library. At the end of next month, Good Brotha’s Cafe will open its new coffee shop inside Harrisburg’s newly renovated McCormick Riverfront Library.
abc27.com

Pa. Lottery scratch-off worth $1M sold in Lancaster County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Quarryville sold a $1 million winning Millionaire Bucks scratch-off ticket. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a release, the ticket was sold at Turkey Hill...
local21news.com

$1 million Scratch-Off sold at Lancaster retailer

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A $1 million-winning Millionaire Bucks Scratch-Off was sold by a Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Lancaster County, according to PA lottery. The retailer who sold the ticket, Turkey Hill on West State St., Quarryville. Turkey Hill also received a $5,000 for the sale of the ticket.
PhillyBite

Exploring Gravity Hill in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania

- Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, is a small town with a population of 363 people. The town is home to the famous Gravity Hill. You'll also find the Naylor Observatory and Gifford Pinchot State Park. Gravity Hill in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania. While the hill is a fun place to spend a day, it's...
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

