This Pennsylvania Hike Leads to a Cave and Abandoned MineTravel MavenSeven Valleys, PA
4 Places to Get Delicious Wings in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
No Plans for Labor Day? 5 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania For a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLititz, PA
Do You Like Whoopie Pies? There is a Festival Coming Up in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
wmmr.com
This is Pennsylvania’s Best Breakfast Spot
I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Pennsylvania has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
Good Brotha’s Book Cafe in Harrisburg relocating to build a ‘better brand’
A Harrisburg cafe is percolating up a move aimed at helping a Dauphin County library increase its visibility. Good Brotha’s Book Cafe will relocate this fall from 1419 N. Third St. to the McCormick Riverfront Library as part of the library’s $3.5 million renovation project. Owner Stefan Hawkins said he is closing Good Brotha’s midtown shop on Sept. 10.
Furniture store, car wash and 40+ other companies that leased space or purchased property in central Pa.
A furniture company, tobacco and vaping retailers, a car wash company, a grocer and a mattress firm are among the companies that have recently leased space in the midstate. Our latest list (the last one was back in June) includes real estate transactions in Dauphin, Cumberland, Adams, Berks, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties.
lovemeow.com
Cat Transforms into Stunning Mini Lion After Removing Over 2 Pounds of Matted Fur
A cat transformed into a stunning mini lion after removing over two pounds of matted fur. Mattie, an orange cat, was brought into York County SPCA needing a lot of help. He was so severely matted that he had to be transported in a dog crate. The tabby was spotted...
Discount retailer signs agreement to purchase former Kmart
A Rhode Island-based discount retailer that just opened its first store in the midstate last week, plans to open another one in the region as well. Ocean State Job Lot has signed an agreement to purchase the former Kmart building at Market Street Square at 1605 S. Market St. in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County, according to Kevin Nassimi, vice president of leasing for Nassimi Realty, which owns the shopping center where the former Kmart is located. Nassimi said that the sale has not been finalized yet but is expected to close later this month.
PennLive.com
Fresh Market opens at Hershey Towne Square
Visitors get their first taste of the Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square at the old Hershey Post Office building along West Chocolate Avenue. More than a dozen vendors were selling fresh and prepared foods. September 01, 2022. Sean Simmers |ssimmers@pennlive.comGet Photo. 2 / 13. Fresh Market at Hershey Towne...
Take a look at Hershey’s new indoor farmers market: video
The new, long-awaited indoor farmers market in Derry Township opened its door for the first time today, offering a variety of food and drink items to the public. The Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square offers kimchee, artisan chocolates, deli sandwiches, and even alcoholic beverages. The indoor market sits by...
Is this $100 gift card offer I got in the mail real? | FOX43 Finds Out
RED LION, Pa. — A woman from York County opened her mailbox to find a $100 dollar Visa gift card offer. It looks legitimate, but also maybe too good to be true. The woman from Red Lion contacted FOX43 to see if this is a real offer. It is, but there's a catch, and it's all related to your energy bill.
touropia.com
17 Best Things to do in Lancaster, PA
This little city has a true Pensylvannian charm to it. The old brick buildings, hearty food, and welcoming locals are enough to convince you Lancaster is a great holiday destination, but factor in the local history spots, modern shopping outlets, and entertainment facilities dotted around the city and visiting Lancaster is a no-brainer!
This Pennsylvania town is one of the best for fall festivities: study
September rolls around and everyone starts to cozy up to the fall vibes. If you’re looking for the perfect spot to traipse through fallen leaves in an oversized sweater, there’s one right here in Pennsylvania you can head to. SIMILAR STORIES: This place in N.J. is Airbnb’s most...
Lasting Looks and Alpine Glow Wellness & MedSpa open in Cumberland County
Lasting Looks has relocated to Lemoyne. The new location opened on Aug. 8 at 30 S. Eighth St. Lasting Looks offers a number of services including microneedling, microdermabrasion, medical-grade chemical peels, permanent makeup and scar camouflage along with traditional spa services including facials. Owner, Patty Moore has more than 25...
One-of-a-kind bologna outlet store and museum opens in central Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is home to unusual museums like The Houdini Museum, Big Mac Museum and Robot Hall of Fame. Now, add bologna museum to the list. A well-known Pennsylvania brand of bologna is celebrating the opening of a new outlet store and museum. Seltzer’s Smokehouse Meats will host a bologna cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. on Sept. 1 at 209 N. Railroad St. in Palmyra. During the grand opening, Seltzer’s will serve grilled Lebanon bologna pretzel roll sandwiches and samples of a new beef jerky.
Jollibee restaurant opens its doors in Northeast Philadelphia
The food website Eater.com ranked Jollibee's chickenjoy the "best chain fried chicken in America."
4 Places to Get Delicious Wings in Lancaster, PA
Chicken wings and football season pair well. There are plenty of places offering delicious wings in Lancaster, PA - today I'm highlighting four local go-to's:. Bull's Head Public House in Lititz has amazing wings. Their Jumbo Wings, pictured above, with signature honey chipotle sauce or tajin & lime dry rub carrots, celery, bleu cheese dip is made to perfection. Getting hungry just writing this.
echo-pilot.com
This Central PA pretzel maker sold 20K+ on QVC. Which local soft pretzel is your favorite?
Philip Given and Jordan Pfautz, co-owners of The Pretzel Co. in York, recently branched out and scored big. Given and Pfautz brought their pretzels to QVC on Aug. 24 and, according to a Facebook post from Pfautz, "sold 20,000 pretzels on QVC in 5 minutes." The Pretzel Co. is offering...
abc27.com
New café to open in Dauphin County Library
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You will soon be able to grab a cup of coffee while looking for a book at a Dauphin County Library. At the end of next month, Good Brotha’s Cafe will open its new coffee shop inside Harrisburg’s newly renovated McCormick Riverfront Library.
abc27.com
Pa. Lottery scratch-off worth $1M sold in Lancaster County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Quarryville sold a $1 million winning Millionaire Bucks scratch-off ticket. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a release, the ticket was sold at Turkey Hill...
local21news.com
$1 million Scratch-Off sold at Lancaster retailer
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A $1 million-winning Millionaire Bucks Scratch-Off was sold by a Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Lancaster County, according to PA lottery. The retailer who sold the ticket, Turkey Hill on West State St., Quarryville. Turkey Hill also received a $5,000 for the sale of the ticket.
PhillyBite
Exploring Gravity Hill in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania
- Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, is a small town with a population of 363 people. The town is home to the famous Gravity Hill. You'll also find the Naylor Observatory and Gifford Pinchot State Park. Gravity Hill in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania. While the hill is a fun place to spend a day, it's...
abc27.com
Pa. Health Dept. to give iodide tablets to residents near Peach Bottom Power Plant
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Health has announced they will be offering free potassium iodide (KI) tablets on Thursday Sept. 15 to residents who are within 10 miles of the state’s four active nuclear power plants, including Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station, located in York County.
PennLive.com
