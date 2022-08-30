ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah COVID-19 case rates fall to among lowest in U.S.

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
 4 days ago
Utah reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 3,143 new cases. That's down 11.2% from the previous week's tally of 3,539 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Utah ranked 46th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 10.8% from the week before, with 654,873 cases reported. With 0.96% of the country's population, Utah had 0.48% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 16 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Across Utah, cases fell in five counties, with the best declines in Davis County, with 351 cases from 446 a week earlier; in Salt Lake County, with 1,294 cases from 1,376; and in Utah County, with 470 cases from 512.

Within Utah, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in San Juan County with 157 cases per 100,000 per week; Tooele County with 116; and Salt Lake County with 112. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Salt Lake County, with 1,294 cases; Utah County, with 470 cases; and Davis County, with 351.

In Utah, 15 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 13 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,026,812 people in Utah have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 4,968 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 94,190,979 people have tested positive and 1,043,840 people have died.

Utah's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Aug. 28. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 236
  • The week before that: 281
  • Four weeks ago: 370

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 66,008
  • The week before that: 66,216
  • Four weeks ago: 72,118

Hospitals in 20 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 21 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 25 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data show.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

