ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good Hope, AL

‘I love the team we have’: Good Hope’s Rudi Derrick ready for senior year

By Sammy Confer
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IdTOH_0hbGAqqN00

GOOD HOPE, Ala. — The Good Hope Lady Raiders are coming off yet another amazing season. they finished 31-4, won the county and area championship and made their second straight trip to the Elite Eight and one of two seniors on this year’s team, Rudi Derrick is so grateful to have experienced back-to-back amazing seasons with a great group of girls.

“I’m so proud that we’ve been able to make it that far, but I know that we have the girls and the ability to, honestly, win it all. It just makes me want to go further even more,” Derrick said. “Our girls are just something else. We’re so together and we work so hard. In the offseason, we’re always working out. We always have practice in games. During our playdates in June, we didn’t have a day off. I love the team we have, and I just feel like we will stay together and make something even bigger happen this year.”

Rudi saw a lot of positive things during the play-day games this summer and learned so much during that time. She talked about Good Hope’s new addition to the coaching staff: former Good Hope standout player, Nina Moss.

“It went really good. We didn’t lose many and we played some really tough teams, which was really good for us. I thought that we did really well in the play-day games,” she said. “We had a new assistant coach come in: coach Moss. She really taught us how to make sure that we have good attitudes on and off the court. We have to cheer for everybody because really, the atmosphere you create helps contribute to the harder games. This summer, we focused on having good attitudes, good sportsmanship, and being great teammates.”

She added,

“She is a great asset. Coach Justin Aby and coach Natasha Holder are amazing coaches. They’ve taught us how to do everything. Coach Moss has so much grit in her; she’s the enforcer. She just really wants to win.”

Rudi is so blessed to be playing for some great coaches and has soaked up so much from them so far.

“I’ve learned amazing life skills. They always make sure that all of the girls are focused on Jesus first. He puts basketball second and we always make sure to have a devotion. Coach Holder leads the devotions and coach Aby makes sure our heart is in right. We’ve learned how to be respectful to people over us, to have good attitudes, and to be positive.”

Rudi has got to play with a lot of amazing upperclassmen and took away so much from them.

“I’ve learned so much from my upperclassmen. Last year, we had Renee, Kyndall, and Desire, and they taught me how to make sure that I don’t look over any moment. They also taught me to take in everything that I go through in high school because it goes by very quickly. They taught me to just try my best and give all of my effort all of the time.”

Rudi worked on a lot of things during the summer, but she focused on one very important part of her game: her defense. Rudi feels blessed to be a part of a very special team.

“This summer, I really focused on my defense personally because I feel like you have to play great defense to win the big games. I’ve also been working on my speed as well,” she said. “What makes us so special to watch is probably our ball movement. Everyone on our team can handle the ball and I feel like once we start moving it, we get that wide-open shot. It’s enjoyable to see that. People like watching us because we are fast, we move the ball, and we share it.”

Rudi has set some big goals for herself and her team this season. She’ll be one of the leaders alongside fellow senior Bailey Keef and has taught the younger players some things and she’s really pleased to see the younger players continue to grow each day.

“One of my goals is to be a leader because it’s my senior year and make sure everyone is on the same page. We have the same goal, which would be to win state this year. Make sure no one gets down on themselves,” she said. “This year, we want to make sure that we’re really a team and that we’re bonding all the time. We’ve been bonding a lot more this summer and we’re making sure that our attitude is good and that we have the same goal in mind.”

She added,

“Bailey and I are really hard workers and I feel like they see us working hard and they’re like, ‘I need to work hard too’. Basically, we’ve taught them to work hard, even if it’s just summer workouts. I’ve seen a lot of growth from the younger players on the team, even our JV team at the beginning and they look like a completely different team. I can tell that they’ve learned more skills and that they’ve grown together. I’ve seen a lot of improvement out of them.”

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cullman Tribune

‘Do everything with a purpose’: Vinemont’s Ayden Thomason prepared for senior season

VINEMONT, Ala. – The Vinemont Eagles played their way into the postseason in 2021 and their journey back to the playoffs has already begun in 2022. Senior quarterback Ayden Thomason wants to help his team build off that momentum from last year. “I feel like we did really well in the spring game. There were a lot of positives. We moved the ball well in the run game and gained some yards in the passing game. Our defense played very well, getting some big stops and giving the offense good opportunities to score,” Thomason said. “Overall, the spring game gave me...
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

PREP FOOTBALL: Hartselle hands Cullman 1st loss of season 34-3

CULLMAN, Ala. – After handling Jasper 42-21 last week, the Bearcats returned home Friday night for another big rivalry game. This time, the Hartselle Tigers came to town for a region matchup with the ‘Cats and they got off to a great start to put Cullman in a hole early. The Tigers kept the Bearcats in check defensively and were able to hand Cullman its first loss of the season 34-3. Cullman was forced to punt on its opening possession and a big return by the Tigers set up Hartselle’s offense deep in Bearcats territory. A few plays later, the...
HARTSELLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

PREP FOOTBALL: Arab handles Douglas at home 40-6

ARAB, Ala. – The Arabian Knights cruised past Albertville and Brewer on the road in the first two weeks to start the season 2-0 and they finally came home to host a regional matchup against Douglas. The kept the momentum rolling Friday night with a 40-7 win over the Eagles on their home field. Neither team was able to find the end zone in the first quarter, but Arab got the second started with a scoring drive to take a 7-0 lead over the Eagles. The Knights stayed aggressive, recovering on onside kick to get the ball back and struck quickly...
ARAB, AL
The Cullman Tribune

PREP FOOTBALL: Addison smothers Cherokee on the road 72-0

CHEROKEE, Ala. – Addison traveled to Cherokee, Alabama to take on the Cherokee Indians in a 1A region matchup at absolutely beautiful William Lyle Harris Stadium and for the second consecutive week the game was never in doubt as the Bulldogs crushed the Indians 72-0. Addison kicked off and forced a three and out on the Indians first possession, it didn’t take the Bulldogs long to score the game’s first points. After having a 40-yard touchdown pass called back due to penalty, three plays later Jacob Mauldin ran it in from 4 yards out. This was the Dawgs first of many touchdowns...
CHEROKEE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Good Hope, AL
Good Hope, AL
Education
Good Hope, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Education
The Cullman Tribune

PREP FOOTBALL: Cold Springs drops region battle with Sulligent 24-12

BREMEN, Ala. –  The Sulligent Blue Devils made the trip to Bremen, Alabama to face the undefeated Eagles of Cold Springs in a critical 2A, Region 5 game. The Eagles fought hard, but the Blue Devils walked away with a 24-12 victory over Cold Springs. Cold Springs received the opening kickoff in front of a packed home team crowd. Unable to move the ball against a tough Blue Devil defense the Eagles were forced to punt.  Starting on its own 38, Sulligent wasted no time getting their offense rolling. Driving the ball to the Eagle 21-yard line, the Blue Devils quarterback Noah...
SULLIGENT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

PREP FOOTBALL: West Point pulls away to top Vinemont 44-12

VINEMONT, Ala. – While most teams started region play Friday night, the Eagles and the Warriors met on the field at Vinemont for another county rivalry matchup. It was a tight battle in the first half but in the second half West Point pulled away to earn a 44-12 victory over the Eagles. “It’s just a young team that continues to learn and get better every week.” West Point Head Coach Don Farley said after the game. The Eagles continued their trend of getting on the scoreboard first but this week it took a while, after both teams failed to convert on...
WEST POINT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

PREP FOOTBALL: Good Hope drops road game at Cherokee County 50-7

CENTRE, Ala. – After collecting wins over county rivals West Point and Vinemont in the first two weeks of the season, the Good Hope Raiders made the trip out to Cherokee County for their region opener Friday night. Unfortunately for the Raider fans on the trip, the Warriors scored early and often to build a lead over Good Hope and sent the Raiders home with their first loss of the season 50-7. The Raiders had a lot of trouble moving the ball most of the night and Cherokee County was able to pull ahead with a 10-0 lead midway through the...
GOOD HOPE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

PREP FOOTBALL: Broncos drop region game with Locust Fork 73-37

HOLLY POND, Ala. – After falling to county rival Cold Springs last week, Holly Pond returned home Friday night to face Locust Fork. The Broncos were able to create some explosive plays and put points on the board, but they couldn’t score enough to keep pace with the Hornets and Locust Fork was able to defeat Holly Pond 73-37. A touchdown run by Sawyer Olinger gave the Broncos an early, 7-0 lead over Locust Fork but turnovers made things difficult for Holly Pond as the first half went on. The Broncos still led 7-6 at the end of the opening quarter...
LOCUST FORK, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
The Cullman Tribune

PREP FOOTBALL: Hanceville falls to Oneonta at home 41-18

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Hanceville Bulldogs earned their first win of the season over West Point 27-13 last week and they returned to Ray Talley Stadium for a critical region battle with Oneonta Friday night. The Bulldogs were able to get some points on the board in the second half but couldn’t overcome the early deficit and dropped their region opener to the Redskins 41-18. After a scoreless first quarter, the Redskins began to create some separation in the second. Oneonta scored on the first play of the quarter to take a 7-0 lead and found the end zone again with...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

PREP FOOTBALL: Frost’s 5 TDs lead Fairview past East Limestone 42-14

FAIRVIEW, Ala. – Friday night was the start region play for a lot of local teams, including the Fairview Aggies. The Aggies faced off against the East Limestone Indians in their region opener and a huge night from Eli Frost on the ground and a great defensive effort helped Fairview easily roll past the Indians 42-14. The Aggies got the ball first to start out the game and on second down, Barett York picked up nine yards. Frost got the first down on his second carry of the game. Two plays later, York found Jameson Goble for 12 yards and another first...
ATHENS, AL
The Cullman Tribune

PREP FOOTBALL: Meek downs Waterloo on the road 38-12

WATERLOO, Ala. – After getting the season started with wins over Maplesville and Hackleburg in the first two weeks, the Tigers were back on the road Friday night to take on Waterloo. Meek showed up to play on both sides of the ball and left Waterloo unbeaten after defeating the Cougars 38-12. A 38-yard touchdown run by Cam Deaver put the Tigers in front 6-0 with just over two minutes remaining in the first quarter. Deaver broke loose for another scoring run later in the second quarter, this time from 25 yards out, and a successful two-point conversion extended the lead...
WATERLOO, AL
The Cullman Tribune

PREP VOLLEYBALL: Cullman sweeps tri-match over Hartselle, Danville

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Lady Bearcats returned home Thursday night to host a tri-match against Danville and the rival Lady Tigers of Hartselle and the ‘Cats were able to pick up big wins over both of them. They toppled Hartselle in an area match 3-0 (25-22, 26-24, 25-22) to get the afternoon started and wrapped the evening up with a 2-1 (23-25, 25-16, 15-10) victory over Danville. Cullman 25 – Hartselle 22 (First Set) Juliana Brannon got Cullman on the scoreboard first with a kill and later on, they reeled off seven straight points as Brannon collected an ace during that...
CULLMAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Raiders#Highschoolsports
The Cullman Tribune

‘Captain Comic Book’: East Elementary principal shares his love of reading with students

East Elementary School Principal David Wiggins was in his usual weekend haunt, Camelot Books and Comics, on a recent Saturday when he recognized a familiar face. One of Wiggins’ third graders was searching through the thousands of available comics for her character, the one the student could identify with and whose story she could immerse herself in. She was looking for a comic book hero who could change her life like Spider-Man did for little David Wiggins when he was a struggling reader in Mrs. Virginia Crumpler’s classroom in Eufaula, Alabama, many years ago.  “I didn’t like to read at all....
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

7 Cullman-area students graduate from UA

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. –  The University of Alabama awarded more than 1,400 degrees during its summer commencement ceremonies on Aug. 6, 2022. Among those graduating were seven students from the Cullman area: Brooklin Bradley of Cullman received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.Presley Collins of Arab received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.Sydney Hamby of Falkville received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.Kelsey Heatherly of Bremen received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.Jeffery Hindman of Cullman received a Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences.Jody Jones of Cullman received a Master of Arts.Lyndsey Kritner of Falkville received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state’s flagship university. UA shapes a better world through its teaching, research and service. With a global reputation for excellence, UA provides an inclusive, forward-thinking environment and nearly 200 degree programs on a beautiful, student-centered campus. A leader in cutting-edge research, UA advances discovery, creative inquiry and knowledge through more than 30 research centers. As the state’s largest higher education institution, UA drives economic growth in Alabama and beyond.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Ronald Dale Butler

Ronald Dale Butler, age 70 of Haleyville, Alabama, passed away Sept. 2, 2022, at his residence. Ronald was born on June 13, 1952, in Jasper, Alabama. He attended Old Trinity Missionary Baptist Church and his hobbies included watching TV and taking hikes. Service arrangements will be announced Tuesday at noon. Ronald is survived by his mother: Doris Jewel Smith; sister: Elizabeth (Thomas) Campbell; nephews: Christopher Hassell and Justin Hassell; niece: Jessica Hassell Aaron (T.J.); great nieces: Arayah Faith Hassel and Brianna Elizabeth Hassell; great nephew: Lucas Michael Hassel; and a host of friends, cousins, aunts, uncles, and church family, and his little buddy Remi. He was preceded in death by his father: Leon Odell Butler; grandparents: Nora Baugn and Walker Jack Downey, Lee and Leiala Butler; stepfather: Rudolph Smith; and host of other family.
HALEYVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Buettner Brothers acquired by Southeast Building Supply Interests

CULLMAN, Ala. – Boston’s Southeast Building Supply Interests (SBSI) has acquired local building supply staple Buettner Brothers Lumber Company. The announcement was made Wednesday. The acquisition of the 130-year-old company came as a surprise to many who have been accustomed to seeing the green benches bearing the Buettner name throughout Cullman for generations. Despite the change of hands, however, the benches are here to stay.  Jimmy Barnes, great-grandson of founder Hugo Buettner, shared, “Anytime you have something like this, there’s going to be change, some positive and some negative. For the most part, I think the positive outweighs the negative. We’re...
CULLMAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Virginia Dale Bridges

Virginia Dale Bridges, age 87 of Haleyville, Alabama, passed away Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Lakeland community hospital. Virginia was born on Feb. 2, 1935, in Winston County, Alabama. A visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept.  3, 2022 from 10 – 11 a.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Haleyville, where the service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery (Dime Road Community). Dr. Ron Horton will officiate. Virginia is survived by her son: Tony Lee Bridges; daughters: Pam Woodard and Teresa (Jason) Lovett; grandchildren: Judd Bridges, Tasha (Zach) Haley, Charity (Sage) Brasher, Chasity (Colby) Pugh, Dylan (Breanna) Scott, Chole (Patrick) Stonecipher, and Noah Bridges; brother: Bobby Ray (Patricia) Benefield. She was preceded in death by her parents: Ovid and Esther Benefield; brother: Jr Benefield; sisters: Pauline Hood, Imogene Godsey, and Edith Eudy.
HALEYVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Jay Matthew Jackson

Jay Matthew Jackson, 63, of Vinemont passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born July 27, 1959, in Muncie, Indiana. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Jay is survived by his wife: Mona Jackson; mother: Naomi Jackson; daughter: Andrea (Stan) Witherow; sons: Ryan (Amanda) Butterfly and Nick (Amanda) Butterfly; sisters: Julie Greenlee, Shelley (Tim) Vasalakis and Jan (Doug) Harris; brothers: Danny (Linda) Jackson, Andy (Pam) Jackson and Joe (Leann) Jackson and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Jackson.
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘Think outside the box’

CULLMAN, Ala. – Students at Cullman City Primary School have always gotten some exposure to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), but this year the school is taking young learners even deeper into the concepts with a special curriculum and approach unique at the primary school level.The school has hired Anna Anderson part time to serve as a specialized STEM teacher, providing bi-weekly classes to all kindergarten and first-grade students in a class solely devoted to STEM opportunities. This will be in addition to the STEM curriculum already in place.At Cullman City Primary School, Alabama’s digital literacy and computer science,...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

A life of service: Cullman’s Betty Flack passes

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman lost a faithful servant on Saturday with the passing of Betty Camp Flack, 80, who served as president of the Cullman Senior Center. Ms. Betty was a frequent participant in events and activities at the Active Adult Center. She was a supporter of the VFW Post 2214 Auxiliary and a member of Lake Catoma Baptist Church.  Cullman Senior Center participant and Ms. Betty’s best friend, Dot Waters, shared, “Betty was not real outspoken, but when she spoke people listened.  This is what made her perfect for the job as president of the Cullman Senior Center.  She was...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
540K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy