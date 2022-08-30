ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

'It's a journey'

By Sara Gladney
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala. – Tuesday, Aug. 30, is National Grief Awareness Day, a day dedicated to reminding those suffering from grief of available coping methods and raising awareness of ways to be considerate of those experiencing grief.

In recognition of National Grief Awareness Day, The Cullman Tribune spoke with the director of one of several local GriefShare support groups.

Cullman First Baptist Church GriefShare Director Tammie Dunkling, who began leading the group three years ago after being mentored by the previous director and experiencing the loss of her father. Since she understands acutely the grief felt by those in the group, she said, she wanted to help them through those feelings.

However, she clarified, the facilitators are not counselors. One of the leaders of the group is a retired pastor and the other is a retired social worker.

Dunkling said, “We do not offer counseling. The GriefShare program comes with DVDs that you show, and the expert advice comes from each session that begins with about a 35-minute DVD that addresses an area regarding grief. Then there’s a group discussion.”

She said many of the seminar experts in the provided videos are faith-based clinicians.

“It is faith based. We try to emphasize that,” said Dunkling. “It’s not pushing a denomination for anyone to make a decision regarding their faith, but the counseling and such is from Christian authors and counselors, and we do use scripture – just verses for comfort and that kind of thing.”

The program is conducted over 13 weeks, with a specific topic addressed each week. Dunkling said that 15 people came to the first session held on Aug. 21. The last meeting will be Nov. 20.

“We usually pick up people along the way, and then some folks might come and decide they’re just not ready or it’s not what they thought it would be,” she said. “I think sometimes folks might believe that it is like counseling, and of course other folks are involved, so there’s a lot of discussion, but there’s never any pressure. Some folks don’t share a lot and then some share a lot.”

Even though each week addresses a different topic, the conversation is not closed off to any previous topics or differing conversations.

Dunkling said, “We believe that there are lots of steps, but we don’t think they’re ordered. We think grief is just a big ball of emotion. So, we do discuss stages of grief, but we’re kind of of the philosophy that everybody doesn’t follow in the same steps. Some folks never get angry. Some can’t get past their anger. So, we try to let folks know that it’s okay. Everybody is arriving at grief at a different point in their life and with a different person. It might be their spouse or partner or child. There’s not a set way that everybody is going to grieve.”

She said some members are open to sharing as much as they can while others prefer to remain silent. “Some folks are more private, and they just want to listen, but in doing this for the past few years, I haven’t found anybody that – by the end of the 13 weeks – wasn’t opening up and at least sharing that they have made progress.”

She continued, “We encourage folks to come four times –  to not make a decision about whether they are going to continue until the fourth visit because there is so much information and there’s so many overwhelming feelings. We don’t feel like you really get over grief. It’s a journey. So, we try to come alongside folks while they’re on this journey to help them to reach the milestones and be prepared for some of the things in the future because there are things that catch us off guard with grief.”

For more information about GriefShare, or to find a meeting near you, go to griefshare.org . The Cullman First Baptist Church group meets every Sunday from 3-5 p.m. For more information about those meetings, call 256-734-5632.

The Cullman Tribune

‘A kind word may be all it takes’

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Karen Cook of Cook Ministries is hosting an event to bring nonprofits together to support those struggling with mental health issues. The event, named Superhero Fire, will feature 25 vendors that specialize in one of four categories: suicide prevention, human trafficking, domestic violence and addiction recovery. Superhero Fire will be held at the Hanceville Civic Center Saturday, Sept. 17,  from 4-6 p.m. “The vision for Superhero Fire came with one thought of all of these amazing superheroes with their very own super strengths, all under one roof,” Cook said. “Each vendor at this event is a superhero at...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Germany’s Gunther Leibrock returns to Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. – Gunther Leibrock came to Cullman as a young man in 1990 to gain valuable work experience, which he took back with him to his home country of Germany. Then an electrical engineering student, Leibrock resided in the states for three months, working at Americold, and stayed with Robert Tidwell and his family.  “Compared to 1990, your city has developed dramatically. It’s unbelievable. Congratulations,” said Leibrock to Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs as he visited Cullman City Hall with his 16-year-old son Vincent and family friend Tidwell Thursday.  More than 30 years after his first stay in the city, Leibrock said,...
CULLMAN, AL
thearabtribune.com

AHS boys recognized for respect

While driving down Main Street Friday afternoon Cristal Ditto Sierra saw several young men and women running/training. They are members of the Arab High School cross country team. She’s noticed them before but didn’t really think anything of it. That is, until she was headed back home. After...
ARAB, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘Captain Comic Book’: East Elementary principal shares his love of reading with students

East Elementary School Principal David Wiggins was in his usual weekend haunt, Camelot Books and Comics, on a recent Saturday when he recognized a familiar face. One of Wiggins’ third graders was searching through the thousands of available comics for her character, the one the student could identify with and whose story she could immerse herself in. She was looking for a comic book hero who could change her life like Spider-Man did for little David Wiggins when he was a struggling reader in Mrs. Virginia Crumpler’s classroom in Eufaula, Alabama, many years ago.  “I didn’t like to read at all....
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

7 Cullman-area students graduate from UA

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. –  The University of Alabama awarded more than 1,400 degrees during its summer commencement ceremonies on Aug. 6, 2022. Among those graduating were seven students from the Cullman area: Brooklin Bradley of Cullman received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.Presley Collins of Arab received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.Sydney Hamby of Falkville received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.Kelsey Heatherly of Bremen received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.Jeffery Hindman of Cullman received a Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences.Jody Jones of Cullman received a Master of Arts.Lyndsey Kritner of Falkville received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state’s flagship university. UA shapes a better world through its teaching, research and service. With a global reputation for excellence, UA provides an inclusive, forward-thinking environment and nearly 200 degree programs on a beautiful, student-centered campus. A leader in cutting-edge research, UA advances discovery, creative inquiry and knowledge through more than 30 research centers. As the state’s largest higher education institution, UA drives economic growth in Alabama and beyond.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Peinhardt Farm Days returning in October

CULLMAN, Ala. – Each fall, Cullman’s Peinhardt Living History Farm opens its gates to the public for a hands-on farm experience from the 1930s and 1940s. After being canceled the last two years because of the pandemic, the popular festival is back – and expanded. Normally only one day, this year Peinhardt Farm Day(s) will take place over two days: Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 16, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Attractions and activities across the 40 acres will include woodworking, mules, horses, wagon rides, antique tractors, field crops, farm animal petting, syrup making, a grist mill, blacksmithing,...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘Think outside the box’

CULLMAN, Ala. – Students at Cullman City Primary School have always gotten some exposure to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), but this year the school is taking young learners even deeper into the concepts with a special curriculum and approach unique at the primary school level.The school has hired Anna Anderson part time to serve as a specialized STEM teacher, providing bi-weekly classes to all kindergarten and first-grade students in a class solely devoted to STEM opportunities. This will be in addition to the STEM curriculum already in place.At Cullman City Primary School, Alabama’s digital literacy and computer science,...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Clellan Earl Grimmett

Clellan Earl Grimmett, age 86, of Baileyton, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Clellan was born Nov. 20, 1935. A celebration of life visitation for Clellan will be held Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, from noon to 2 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home, 1901 2nd Ave NW, Cullman, AL 35055, followed by a celebration of life funeral service at 2 p.m. Clellan will be laid to rest in welcome Baptist Church Cemetery, 3017 County Road 1564, Baileyton, AL 35019.
BAILEYTON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Little Free Library open at Art Park

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman’s newest Little Free Library (LFL) was officially opened Friday at Art Park (1031 Second St. SW). Representatives from the Cullman County Public Library System and Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism (CPRST) cut the ribbon, commemorating the latest LFL sponsored by the library system and the Friends of the Public Libraries of Cullman County (FPLCC). LFLs offer free books to anyone on an honor basis. Readers can “take a book, share a book.” LFL boxes are open seven days a week, 24 hours a day, removing barriers to book access. The new box at Art Park was...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
FOX54 News

Life-Saving overdose aid available for Free in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The efforts to combat overdose deaths here in the city have made small, but significant improvements with the access to over the counter drug Narcan, but the current numbers are still alarming. "Here in Madison County this year, we're at a historic record-breaking time which is...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Buettner Brothers acquired by Southeast Building Supply Interests

CULLMAN, Ala. – Boston’s Southeast Building Supply Interests (SBSI) has acquired local building supply staple Buettner Brothers Lumber Company. The announcement was made Wednesday. The acquisition of the 130-year-old company came as a surprise to many who have been accustomed to seeing the green benches bearing the Buettner name throughout Cullman for generations. Despite the change of hands, however, the benches are here to stay.  Jimmy Barnes, great-grandson of founder Hugo Buettner, shared, “Anytime you have something like this, there’s going to be change, some positive and some negative. For the most part, I think the positive outweighs the negative. We’re...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Threasa Ann Hackney

Threasa Ann Hackney, of Blountsville, Alabama, passed away on Sept. 1, 2022, at the age of 73. Ann was born in Blount County, Alabama to Roscoe and Lurline Alldredge Allen on Aug. 27, 1949. Ann and her husband, Wayne, were married for fifty-four years, proving that two people who have absolutely nothing in common can have many years of happiness together. Ann loved to read, dance, and to eat potato chips. She enjoyed movies and television shows, particularly the television series “Murder She Wrote.” Mrs. Hackney enjoyed the mountains, and she loved animals of all kinds, but she had a special...
BLOUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County Cornhole Club hosts benefit for Victim Services

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Cornhole Club hosted a benefit cornhole tournament Saturday to raise funds for Victim Services of Cullman, the local nonprofit that provides crisis prevention and recovery programs for families impacted by domestic violence and survivors of sexual assault. The club had 48 people registered to play. Many players were regulars in the competitive division, but there were a few newcomers who visited to play in the social division and raise money for the cause. The club does several benefit tournaments a year. It is currently booked until May of next year, as many are discovering the ease...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

2 killed in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The victims have been identified as Rodriquez Powell, 32, and Justin Taylor, 35. Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead in Birmingham Saturday afternoon. According to BPD, officers received a call around 1:40 p.m. in the 4200 block of Inglenook Street on multiple people shot. Upon […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Is someone taking ducks from a north Alabama park?

Visitors to Big Spring Park in Athens may have noticed a reduction in the number of ducks. There have been many rumors and speculation as to why the numbers have dwindled, including blaming the healthy muskrat population at the pond. While a predator is believed to be involved, there are several known reasons and possible reasons for the decline.
ATHENS, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Ronald Dale Butler

Ronald Dale Butler, age 70 of Haleyville, Alabama, passed away Sept. 2, 2022, at his residence. Ronald was born on June 13, 1952, in Jasper, Alabama. He attended Old Trinity Missionary Baptist Church and his hobbies included watching TV and taking hikes. Service arrangements will be announced Tuesday at noon. Ronald is survived by his mother: Doris Jewel Smith; sister: Elizabeth (Thomas) Campbell; nephews: Christopher Hassell and Justin Hassell; niece: Jessica Hassell Aaron (T.J.); great nieces: Arayah Faith Hassel and Brianna Elizabeth Hassell; great nephew: Lucas Michael Hassel; and a host of friends, cousins, aunts, uncles, and church family, and his little buddy Remi. He was preceded in death by his father: Leon Odell Butler; grandparents: Nora Baugn and Walker Jack Downey, Lee and Leiala Butler; stepfather: Rudolph Smith; and host of other family.
HALEYVILLE, AL
