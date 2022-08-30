Read full article on original website
NASA ready for second attempt at Artemis lunar launch
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (Reuters) - Ground teams at Kennedy Space Center prepared on Saturday for a second try at launching NASA’s towering, next-generation moon rocket on its debut flight, hoping to have remedied engineering problems that foiled the initial countdown five days earlier.
