CBS Austin

One dead after car crashes into creek in NW Austin

One person died after crashing into a creek in northwest Austin Saturday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to reports of a driver inside the submerged car near 6409 Spicewood Springs Rd. around 4:18 p.m. By the time first responders arrived, bystanders had pulled the driver out of the vehicle. Medics...
CBS Austin

APD investigating homicide at E. 6th and Brazos streets in downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in the entertainment district in downtown Austin on Sunday. APD said the investigation is happening near East 6th Street and Brazos Street. During a media briefing, APD officer Juan Asencio said at about 2:30 a.m. a police officer...
News Channel 25

Police: Texas man killed in broad daylight downtown in entertainment district

AUSTIN, Texas — One man is dead after being fatally shot in the late morning Aug. 16 in Austin's downtown entertainment district. Shortly before 11 a.m. Austin police arrived at the intersection of East Sixth Street and Sabine Street and discovered 36-year-old Chester Sauls suffering from a gunshot wound. Sauls was unresponsive and later died at the scene.
seguintoday.com

Narcotics agents stop drug deal at area car wash

(Seguin) – A drug deal for one local couple was a complete wash after Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force officers put a stop to their illegal act at an area carwash. Officials say on Friday, Aug. 26 at approximately 8:15 PM, the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force conducted a narcotics operation in the 16800 block of IH 35 North in Schertz.
austinmonitor.com

William Cannon closed after collapse

A portion of West William Cannon Drive will be closed for repair through Friday, Sept. 3, following a cave-in. According to the city’s Public Works Department, the street damage is on the western approach to the bridge and did not impact the bridge deck itself. No people (or vehicles) were harmed by the sudden collapse, which was caused by moving sediment after heavy rains. In the meantime, two eastbound travel lanes and the sidewalk will remain closed between Menchaca Road and Woodhue Drive, and drivers should look for an alternative route.
fox44news.com

Man accused of breaking into home, beating family member

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Belton man is in jail after investigators say he entered a home with a gun and beat a woman inside. According to an arrest affidavit, Bell County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call around 4 p.m. Sunday to an assault in progress at 120 Grace Road. Deputies were advised that a man – identified as 36-year-old Jerome Lasalle Wilson, Jr. – had a gun and was repeatedly striking a woman. Several others were screaming for Wilson to “get off of her.”
CBS Austin

Program for free at-home COVID tests ends, UT expert weighs in

A complex situation is getting even more complicated as the federal government halts their free COVID-19 testing program. The website says that this is due to lack of funding from Congress. "Most of the data got now is underreported so most people get tested at home, but they are not...
