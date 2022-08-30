Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
CBS Austin
One dead after car crashes into creek in NW Austin
One person died after crashing into a creek in northwest Austin Saturday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to reports of a driver inside the submerged car near 6409 Spicewood Springs Rd. around 4:18 p.m. By the time first responders arrived, bystanders had pulled the driver out of the vehicle. Medics...
CBS Austin
APD investigating homicide at E. 6th and Brazos streets in downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in the entertainment district in downtown Austin on Sunday. APD said the investigation is happening near East 6th Street and Brazos Street. During a media briefing, APD officer Juan Asencio said at about 2:30 a.m. a police officer...
CBS Austin
Suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed 70-year-old woman in SW Austin turns himself in
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police say a suspect was arrested for a hit-and-run crash that killed an elderly woman in Southwest Austin earlier this month. The Austin Police Department said Weston Holtz, 18, was arrested after turning himself in to authorities on Wednesday, August 31. The fatal crash happened...
CBS Austin
Man out on bond for 2019 murder accused of shooting person's foot in NW Austin
Police say a man out on a personal recognizance bond for a 2019 murder is now accused of shooting someone in the foot Tuesday night in Northwest Austin. The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 7100 block of Wood Hollow Drive, near the intersection with Far West Boulevard.
Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run involving semi-truck on I-35
The Austin Police Department said they responded to a crash between a pedestrian and a tractor-trailer just before 1 a.m. Saturday. It happened in the 3800 block of N. IH-35 Southbound, on the upper deck.
CBS Austin
Travis County ESD No. 2 to unveil first-of-its-kind fire truck in Central Texas
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A first-of-its-kind fire truck in Central Texas is expected to make its debut in the upcoming weeks. Travis County ESD No. 2 is expected to unveil its new blocking apparatus built to save lives when firefighters are working incidents on major highways. What makes this new...
Pedestrian dead after crash on I-35 southbound at E. Cesar Chavez
Police said 911 operators received several calls reporting two vehicles hit a pedestrian. APD and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the location, where the pedestrian died on the scene.
fox7austin.com
'My soul is empty': Family remembers man shot to death near Barton Springs
AUSTIN, Texas - It has been one week since Austin police found the body of a man shot in the parking lot of Barton Springs Pool. The family of the victim say he was 27-year-old Camnik Campbell, a former college football player living in Austin to pursue a music career.
Police: 1 dead after fiery two-vehicle crash in Belton
A victim is dead after a fiery two-vehicle collision this Tuesday in Belton, police said.
East Texas man indicted in connection to 3-vehicle crash that killed 23-year-old
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was indicted for criminal negligent homicide in connection to a fatal three-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 23-year-old. Jared Stevens, 44, of Marshall was indicted on Aug. 26. The wreck happened in March of 2021. Stevens was driving a Mercedes east on US-80 then […]
Crash involving 18-wheelers blocks I-35 northbound near Jarrell; southbound lanes reopen
A Texas Department of Transportation tweet at 2:32 a.m. said lanes were closed near Ronald Reagan Boulevard.
Police investigating armed robbery of Little Caesars in northeast Austin
It happened on July 28 between 10 and 10:30 p.m. Police said the suspects held store employees at gunpoint and robbed the register and safe, then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
News Channel 25
Police: Texas man killed in broad daylight downtown in entertainment district
AUSTIN, Texas — One man is dead after being fatally shot in the late morning Aug. 16 in Austin's downtown entertainment district. Shortly before 11 a.m. Austin police arrived at the intersection of East Sixth Street and Sabine Street and discovered 36-year-old Chester Sauls suffering from a gunshot wound. Sauls was unresponsive and later died at the scene.
fox7austin.com
HCSO searching for man suspected of stealing tools, equipment from multiple hardware stores
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man suspected of stealing large amounts of electrical wiring and tools from hardware stores in the area. Jorge Godinez, who is believed to be around 38-years-old, is described as a 5'8" Hispanic male weighing around 180 pounds....
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.
Jason Landry was a student at Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas. The 21-year-old was an adventurous musician and artist who loved the outdoors and marched to the beat of his own drum.
CBS Austin
Travis County Fire Rescue launches fire code enforcement program effective Oct. 1
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Travis County Fire Rescue announced Friday it created a program to begin enforcing the fire code within its unincorporated service area beginning Oct. 1, 2022 after a lack of engagement from Travis County Fire Marshal's Office. Travis, Caldwell, Hays counties and four cities, each with...
seguintoday.com
Narcotics agents stop drug deal at area car wash
(Seguin) – A drug deal for one local couple was a complete wash after Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force officers put a stop to their illegal act at an area carwash. Officials say on Friday, Aug. 26 at approximately 8:15 PM, the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force conducted a narcotics operation in the 16800 block of IH 35 North in Schertz.
austinmonitor.com
William Cannon closed after collapse
A portion of West William Cannon Drive will be closed for repair through Friday, Sept. 3, following a cave-in. According to the city’s Public Works Department, the street damage is on the western approach to the bridge and did not impact the bridge deck itself. No people (or vehicles) were harmed by the sudden collapse, which was caused by moving sediment after heavy rains. In the meantime, two eastbound travel lanes and the sidewalk will remain closed between Menchaca Road and Woodhue Drive, and drivers should look for an alternative route.
fox44news.com
Man accused of breaking into home, beating family member
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Belton man is in jail after investigators say he entered a home with a gun and beat a woman inside. According to an arrest affidavit, Bell County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call around 4 p.m. Sunday to an assault in progress at 120 Grace Road. Deputies were advised that a man – identified as 36-year-old Jerome Lasalle Wilson, Jr. – had a gun and was repeatedly striking a woman. Several others were screaming for Wilson to “get off of her.”
CBS Austin
Program for free at-home COVID tests ends, UT expert weighs in
A complex situation is getting even more complicated as the federal government halts their free COVID-19 testing program. The website says that this is due to lack of funding from Congress. "Most of the data got now is underreported so most people get tested at home, but they are not...
