SWGA Friday night lights: High school football schedule
It's gameday Southwest Georgia! There be will a handful of matchups across the region. Here is a list of games in the area tonight. The Tift County Blue Devils will travel to Moultrie tonight to face off against the Colquitt County Packers. Kick off is at 7:30. It's GAME DAY,...
Local educators can apply for McDonald's Golden Grants
McDonald’s restaurants in Georgia are awarding $20,000 in grants to benefit local K-12 students as part of its Golden Grants Program. Educators and individuals who represent programs and organizations that fuel students' imagination, education and growth can apply for a Golden Grant. According to the franchise, this is the...
