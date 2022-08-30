Read full article on original website
Related
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
A 23-year-old MOTHER gave birth to babies that are BORN every 480 years…
https://media.emirates247.com/images/2013/05/00343412.jpgMother 23yrs!!. One amazing couple in the Czech Republic has a lot to be thankful for as they welcomed new babies into the world! Yes, BABIES. Plural. The couple, Alexandra and Antonin, already had one child already and were so excited when they learned a new addition was on its way! They soon found out that this new addition was actually twins, and since both parents had a history of twins in their families already, they will be carrying on the families tradition! While the Kinovas from the Czech town of Milovice were looking forward to welcoming a new addition to their family, they soon learned from their doctor that Alexandra was pregnant with not just one baby, but two. The lovely couple celebrated upon hearing the good news and began to prepare themselves to go from being a family of three to a family of five. But almost immediately, the doctor asked the couple if he could see them again, to re-diagnose.
Dad With 4-Bedroom House Lets 3 Kids Sleep on Floor of His Bedroom After Their Mom Dies
Letting your kids sleep in your bedroom isn't as unhealthy as people think. Brandon Janous turned to TODAY Parenting Team to share how he lets his three children sleep on the floor of his bedroom even though they live in a four-bedroom home. In the now viral post, he explains how this situation developed after the death of his wife, his children's mom.
I lost my baby at 9 months pregnant & stayed with him six days after he died – I even introduced him to his grandparents
A MUM has told of her heartbreak after she lost her baby when she was nine months pregnant just days before her due date. Ceri Amphlette, 36, had been two days into her maternity leave when she began to experience cramping but never imagined what was to come. Up until...
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
A Teen Stood Up to Her Parents After Years of Being a Caregiver & Reddit is Cheering Her On
Raising a family with multiple kids — and especially in a blended family — it makes sense that parents will want to put an emphasis on the new siblings learning to value one another and care for one another. And, when needed, being asked to step in and babysit or help out with younger siblings is part of being a part of a family and a good way to learn responsibility. However, one teen Redditor shared how her parents went too far in making her disabled sibling’s care her responsibility — and she’s struggling to set boundaries as she reaches adulthood and considers whether her role went above and beyond what someone should expect from another child.
A Mom Told Her In-Laws Off After They Pressured Her For More Grandkids & It’s Totally Justified
A mom snapped back at her in-laws for pressuring her to have more kids and Reddit is rallying around in support. She took to “AITA” forum to share her situation and started off by explaining that she had a very difficult time with her first baby. “She was...
A Dad is Insisting That His Wife Make Him Dinner During Her Maternity Leave & Her Retaliation Makes Complete Sense
A new mom took to Reddit to share an experience she’s having with her husband that is causing collective blood boiling. She started out by explaining that she gave birth five weeks ago and is currently on maternity leave. Her husband “John” doesn’t seem to quite understand what maternity leave entails — namely a time designed for a mom to recuperate and take care of her very small child. “Recently, he’s been riding me about not having dinner ready when he gets home,” she wrote. “He works from 8-5:30, so it’s not a completely unreasonable time for dinner, but it’s not...
I was told not to fall asleep after my baby was born but it was physically impossible. A baby sleep expert agrees.
The author struggled with sleep after giving birth and talked to a sleep expert who said new parents need more support in hospitals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dear Penny: My Husband Refuses to Pay for the Costs of Raising Our Kid
My husband makes at least twice as much money as I do and we both pay bills. He refuses to pay for anything for our child. Not school supplies, clothes, classes, or birthday and Christmas gifts. He will even avoid me when I try to talk to him about it.
KIDS・
Parents warned of the sinister meaning behind ‘back to school necklace’ TikTok trend
SCHOOLS are returning this week and many kids will be looking forward to getting back into the classroom. But some will be dreading it - and parents have been warned of a sinister phrase gaining attention on TiKTok that may also be a cry for help. A “back to school...
"She didn't want my daughter to play with her phone" Stepmom slammed for punishing her stepdaughter
What is and what is not allowed when it comes to punishing a step child?. "Stay in your lane. That’s not your place. Back off, you’re not their mom. You’re just a stepmom"
Mother-in-Law Determined to Sabotage Home Life of Married Couple
When does an in-law’s behavior cross the line into disrespectful?. As if marriage weren’t tough enough, something that can make it even harder is when outside influences are causing tension between the couple and end up making things more difficult.
Friend Rejecting Wedding Invite Over Couple's 'Lack of Effort' Applauded
Several users on Mumsnet said it's "perfectly reasonable" to forgo attending the couple's wedding and "phase them out."
Parent Defended for Not Wanting to Buy Groceries for Pregnant Neighbor
"Your child also needs a college fund that money could be going into," one user commented.
Woman Defended for Denying Estranged Sister and Kids Housing: 'Heartless'
"Expecting you to just open your house to her with no explanation was amazingly clueless," one commenter quipped.
'I Feared the Loss of Roe v. Wade, So I Made a Radical Decision'
Women often have to fight for their right to contraception, but in my experience, my hand was held the entire way.
Daughter Praised for Refusing to Add 'Gold Digging' Stepmom to Trust Fund
The daughter claims her father had various relationships with younger women in the past and set up the funds to protect his assets.
Woman Baffled After Sister-in-Law Accuses Her of Trying to ‘Upstage’ Her by Getting Pregnant
A pregnant woman's sister-in-law — who is also pregnant — became irate and accused her of trying to upstage her after she announced her pregnancy to their family. The woman took to Reddit to share her story. "My husband and I got pregnant last year in June, but...
My neighbour sent me a savage note asking me to keep my ‘noisy’ kids quiet when they play outside – I’m fuming
WHEN you've got young kids under your roof, your idea of what constitutes an "early start" changes dramatically. Before becoming parents, we'd be patting ourselves on the back if we were up at 8 - but after kids, anything after 6am is considered a lie-in. And during the school summer...
KIDS・
Motherly
New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Motherly is a lifestyle brand that informs and inspires Millennial women through the journey of motherhood.https://www.mother.ly
Comments / 2