FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
Lower Valley crash sent three people to the hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash that involved two vehicles happened late Friday night in the Lower Valley. The collision occurred at 7631 North Loop. According to a spokesperson for El Paso Police, three people were taken to Del Sol Hospital. A spokesperson with El Paso Fire Department...
Women airlifted to UMC after an off-roading accident
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A 27-year-old woman was flown to University Medical Center following an incident in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, according to officials. The incident occurred while off-roading on a quad at "The Wall" officials say. The woman was taken to UMC in a serious but stable...
UPDATE: EPPD searching for suspect in East El Paso bank robbery
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officers are on the scene of a bank robbery along the 10400 block of Vista Del Sol in East El Paso. EPPD officials say shots have been fired, however no injuries have been reported. The alleged bank robber left the scene on foot, headed to […]
Injured hiker rescued at Tom Mays Park in Franklin Mountain
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A hiker in distress was rescued at Tom Mays Park in Franklin Mountain Friday afternoon. El Paso's Combined Search and Rescue Team responded to reports of an injured hiker. A 28-year-old man with an injured hip was brought down from the Mundy Gap to...
Crime of the week: Car burglar steals 2K in cash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying a young male who burglarized at least two vehicles on the morning of August 23. At approximately 3:00 A.M., a man burglarized at least two different vehicles at the 5000 block of Joe Castillo. At the time of […]
Body found in vehicle near State Road 404
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police located a deceased male inside a vehicle near State Road 404 (Anthony Gap) on August 31. The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is working closely with the Office of the Medical Investigator to determine the identity of the male and the cause of death. Officials add […]
Three arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On July 23rd, 2022, at approximately 2:20 AM, officers from the Pebble Hills Regional Command responded to the 14000 block of Honey Point for a shots fired call. The current investigation revealed the offenders, Madoc Gaither, Daniel Najera, and Isaac Carlos firedmultiple rounds at the guests of a house party and […]
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Sep. 2, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
Circle K to offer 40 cents off on ‘Fuel Day’ in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ahead of Labor day weekend customers can fuel up for the unofficial last weekend of summer and receive the deal directly at the pump. Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m. local time during Circle K Fuel Day tomorrow Thursday, September […]
New mural to be painted in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with the City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department said a new mural project will begin in central El Paso. The new mural will be located on Geronimo Drive (Between Edgemere Boulevard and Montana Avenue) in the Valley View Heights neighborhood.
Homeless, migrants housed at El Paso Opportunity Center for Homeless
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — In the last couple of days buses with migrants have left Texas to other cities like Chicago and New York. In El Paso, migrants have stayed in homeless shelters while their travel arrangements are made. CBS4 visited the Opportunity Center for the Homeless in...
Over 180 criminal cases dismissed in El Paso referral court
EL PASO, Texas -- Over 180 criminal cases were dismissed Friday morning in an El Paso referral court. Since August, hundreds of cases have been dismissed after the District Attorney’s office didn't indict them within the outlined time. The cases that were dismissed Friday range in charges including online solicitation of a minor, criminal trespass, The post Over 180 criminal cases dismissed in El Paso referral court appeared first on KVIA.
10 migrants in U.S. illegally were captured along Interstate 10 in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — State authorities stopped a human smuggling attempt along Interstate 10 Wednesday morning. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers working Operation Lone Star allegedly tried to stop the speeding driver along I-10 near the Piedras exit before 7 a.m. The driver tried leaving but then...
KVIA
1 person killed in El Paso train derailment, homes evacuated
UPDATE: 11:42 p.m. -- El Paso fire says two train cars derailed and damaged a backyard shed, fence, and a gas meter during Monday night's fatal derailment. The damaged gas line has been shut down and 50 residents are allowed back into their homes. EL PASO, Texas - A train...
Man wanted for murder and femicide in Mexico found in Santa Teresa
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A wanted man from Mexico accused of murder and femicide was found by El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents. The man apprehended by agents in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, according to Gloria Chavez, El Paso Sector Border Patrol chief. El Paso Sector Foreign Operations...
El Paso News
Fatal train derailment in the Lower Valley; homes evacuated
UPDATE: The following is a statement from Union Pacific:. “We are deeply saddened that a Union Pacific employee lost his life Monday in El Paso, Texas, after two train cars derailed in the Alfalfa Rail Yard. The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. CDT during a routine process used to process...
Body discovery remains under investigation; discovery led to hours-long shutdown
DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- New Mexico State Police say a man was found dead inside a car on State Road 404 on Wednesday. The discovery prompted a shutdown in both directions for nearly six hours. As ABC-7 reported, the road opened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night following the criminal investigation. The road The post Body discovery remains under investigation; discovery led to hours-long shutdown appeared first on KVIA.
Baby boy rushed to El Paso hospital in critical condition
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 6-month-old boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition Tuesday morning. El Paso Fire Department responded to the 14000 block of Honey Point in far east El Paso. The baby was found unresponsive. El Paso police are investigating the case, according to...
Over 300 El Paso County cases up for dismissal Friday morning
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — 616 cases were filed for dismissal in late August, 268 were dismissed Thursday and 348 will be heard Friday morning. During Thursday's referral court, the El Paso District Attorney's Office claimed they had refiled 50 cases, but the court learned that the cases had only been brought to the clerk's office.
New public charter school to serve students far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Harmony Public Schools broke ground at its new campus in far east El Paso Friday. The new school located Harmony School of Science will serve students in middle and high school. The campus will serve about 850 students once it grows to a 6-12...
