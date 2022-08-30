Read full article on original website
I'm a former college teacher. I wish parents would teach their kids these 3 life skills before they're done with high school.
The author taught in college for nine years and shares three things all parents should be teaching their kids before they head out to college.
Dad With 4-Bedroom House Lets 3 Kids Sleep on Floor of His Bedroom After Their Mom Dies
Letting your kids sleep in your bedroom isn't as unhealthy as people think. Brandon Janous turned to TODAY Parenting Team to share how he lets his three children sleep on the floor of his bedroom even though they live in a four-bedroom home. In the now viral post, he explains how this situation developed after the death of his wife, his children's mom.
My daughter, 10, kept coming home from school with bruises – I thought she was being bullied but the truth was far worse
A DAD who thought his little girl was being bullied when she came home from school with bruises was left devastated after learning the youngster was seriously ill. Eva Thornley returned home from classes with injuries on her legs in July. But when the marks didn't fade, mum and dad...
Woman in age-gap relationship left horrified after dad told her to 'get therapy'
A woman who is in a relationship with a man nearly 30 years her senior was told by her furious dad to 'get therapy'. Natalie Noble, 21, and Bobby Lindsey, 50, first met in 2015, when he was her tennis coach. The pair maintain that the relationship was totally platonic...
Man Refuses to 'Be a Father Anymore' After Admitting He is in Love with Sister-in-Law
Can a parent ever decide to just stop parenting altogether?. The decision to be a parent is a massive responsibility and is not one that should be taken lightly in any way. Having a baby will turn a person's entire world upside down.
I was terrified when I fell pregnant at 46, I never thought I’d have kids – I was so scared I got an early C-section
A SUPRISE pregnancy at any age can be scary and disrupt your life plan, whether you're 16 or 46. Here two women share their stories of how their lives were changed forever by a pregnancy that happened when they least expected it. ‘I was terrified to be pregnant for the...
Custodian feeds poor, hungry boy at school and gets reprimanded for his kindness
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend and family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My daughter Ellis is a junior in high school now, and despite how she may behave at home towards me, she is apparently a joy to her teachers. That’s what it always says when I get report cards in the mail: Ellis is a joy to have in class.
Man Cheered for 'Abandoning' His Mom on Payday To Avoid Paying Her Bills
The man is "totally justified in doing what he did," and his mom "deserves the consequences of her abuse," one Reddit user said.
Parents demand daughter pay $7000 for her brother's wedding
Usually, the bride’s and groom’s parents make the majority payment at a wedding. Nonetheless, the bride and the groom also contribute. According to a survey, the parents pay 52%, the couple pays 47%, and the couple’s loved ones contribute around 1%.
Slate
My Parents Keep Giving Me Money Because They Think I’m Broke. I’m Not.
Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I am 22 and live with my disabled fiancé (who cannot work) and support him with the help of my wealthy parents who send us $750 a month to put toward our living expenses. I recently got a new job and went from making $25,000 to $45,000, which means I’m suddenly able to cover our bills without help.
“I didn't want to bring her with me, but what was I supposed to do?” Wife heartbroken after overhearing husband's words
Is it right to exclude one’s wife from family vacations?. Vacations are great opportunities for family members to bond and create memories. Also, those who go on family vacations tend to be more return relaxed and happier.
‘I’m a Couples Therapist, and These Are 3 Things I’d Never Say to My Partner’
As a couples therapist, Genesis Games, LMHC, spends her days talking to people in relationships, and observing how these people talk to each other—often about the toughest, most emotional topics. Having witnessed first-hand the many ways in which two people can build (or diminish) the connection between them with just words, Games knows a thing or two about what to say and not say in a relationship.
Babysitter Refuses to Watch 2-Year-Old Abandoned by Parents
How far should a babysitter’s responsibilities go?. The pandemic affected a lot of industries in negative ways, and one of the areas it impacted most was childcare, both for workers and for parents.
Man refuses to pay daughter's college fees until she attempts a relationship with his family
Should one force their child to get along with their new family?. Parental brainwashing ruins the child’s opportunity to connect with their other parent. In some conditions, a parent bad mouths the other and brainwashes the child so much that they cut contact with the other parent.
Slate
Help! I Came Into a Large Inheritance. Then My Boyfriend’s True Personality Emerged.
Our advice columnists have heard it all over the years. Each Sunday, we dive into the Dear Prudie archives and share a selection of classic letters with our readers. Join Slate Plus for even more advice columns. Dear Prudence,. I am a 26-year-old woman. My parents are well-off, and I...
I’ve given my daughter a boy’s name – people say she’ll be bullied but I prepared for a boy so I don’t care
CHOOSING a name for your child is a very big decision to make, one that many parents-to-be struggle with. After all, you’re going to be calling your child the same name for the rest of your life, so it’s got to be something that not only the parent likes, but the child too.
What I Learned From Dinner With My Husband’s Girlfriend
She was terrifying. A tall, blonde, vegan who was seven years younger than me — and she never wore a bra. She was my husband’s girlfriend. My husband Per and I were exploring Consensual Non-Monogamy (CNM), which is an umbrella term for non-monogamy that includes open communication, mutual care, and consent. The learning process was uncomfortable. We had dabbled in friends-with-benefits relationships while Per and I were in a long-distance relationship. But neither of us had ever sought a relationship in the way Per was now dating his girlfriend. And this new shift was uncomfortable.
Parents warned of the sinister meaning behind ‘back to school necklace’ TikTok trend
SCHOOLS are returning this week and many kids will be looking forward to getting back into the classroom. But some will be dreading it - and parents have been warned of a sinister phrase gaining attention on TiKTok that may also be a cry for help. A “back to school...
A Brother Asked His Sister and Her Baby to Leave a Fancy Dinner & His Reasoning Actually Makes Sense
On the surface, kicking your breastfeeding sister out of a restaurant sounds awful. But hear this Reddit user out. He took to the “AITA” forum to share his story, and there are so many people who took his side in this situation. The user explained that he had planned to purpose to his girlfriend Jessy during a family dinner at a Michelin-star restaurant. The spot, he said, is very high end, has a strict dress code, and doesn’t allow children under 14. He made the booking 10 months in advance and put his credit card down for 12 people. In the...
Photo of $5 School Lunch Goes Viral: 'Have This or Nothing'
"Ah yes, the three lunchtime essentials. Yellow, brown, and black nutrient logs," one Redditor joked.
