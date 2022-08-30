Clerk reports gun threat at discount store in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police took a report Thursday from a worker at a discount store in Warren who said that a man threatened to shoot her.

Officers were called at about 2:30 p.m. to a store on Parkman Road where a clerk there said that a man came into the store with an empty backpack. The clerk knew the man because she said that he had stolen a pair of clippers and got caught when he tried to return them.

The clerk said she told another employee to keep an eye on him, and the man overheard the comment. The clerk said the man became belligerent and threatened to shoot her and the “entire store up,” according to a police report.

Police looked for the man but couldn’t find him.

The incident is under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.