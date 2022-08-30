ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Brindle pup Lucky available for adoption in Tyler

My name is Lucky. I’m available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Lucky is about a year old, has a gorgeous brindle coat, weighs about 40 pounds and is fully vetted. Lucky would be the perfect companion for someone who jogs or runs. She loves to take brisk walks and loves to go for rides in the car. Lucky will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Lucky, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet-and-greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
TYLER, TX
Fentanyl Abuse In East Texas

East Texas nurses to train on specific aspects of caring for kids with cancer. “We are training our nurses at our Longview and Tyler facilities so that they can access those ports on those kids to save the parents who drive to Dallas,” said Starla Bickerstaff. “If we can get them what they need here and send them back home, that is what our goal is.”
LONGVIEW, TX
Is it Even Safe to Drive on Toll 49 in Tyler, Texas? Some Say ‘NO!’

Like many in Tyler, Texas, we were concerned to learn about another fatal accident that took place on Toll Road 49 this week. And that has re-upped a question that has been asked by quite a few people that we know, and perhaps people that you know, as to whether or not it is actually safe to drive on Toll 49. What has been your experience? If you'd like to share for the purposes of this question, please let us know at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.
TYLER, TX
From Family Home to an East Texas Shopping Experience

Hidden away near Gilmer you can find a shopping experience that’s bringing the community together with new and exciting ways each month!. 80 Acre Market started in October of 2021, and as the name suggests, the property is 80 acres that owners Josh and Holly Smallwood have turned into a full escape where you can shop, enjoy live music, have a drink, grab a bite, and let the kids play while you relax.
GILMER, TX
REJOICE DRIVERS!: Gas gets below $3 in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — As prices continue to fall, gas in Tyler has officially gotten below $3!. Sam's Club, located at 2025 S SW Loop 323, gas station has posted $2.98 for regular gas as of Friday, Sept. 2. Also, the Walmart gas station at 450 S SE Loop 323...
TYLER, TX
Multiple students treated for dehydration after Brownsboro halftime show, officials say

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – Multiple students who requested medical attention or were transported to the hospital after Friday night’s football halftime show have been released, according to Brownsboro ISD Superintendent Keri Hampton. Brownsboro Fire said the cause of the incident was determined to be the result of the students suffering from dehydration. After the halftime […]
BROWNSBORO, TX
From L.A. to East Texas: Third-generation dog trainer continues family legacy

LONGVIEW, Texas — When it comes to training dogs, Robert R. Weatherwax knows exactly what it takes to get the job done. Weatherwax is a third-generation professional dog trainer. His father, Robert W. (Bob) Weatherwax, and grandfather, Ruddell (Rudd) Weatherwax, were the trainers of 10 generations of well-known TV dog Lassie. His grandfather trained every Lassie since “Lassie Come Home” in 1943. But the Weatherwax name doesn’t stop there.
LONGVIEW, TX
Cherokee County Sheriff debunks arrest rumors

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson released a statement on Friday shutting down “a dumb rumor” that an officer had been arrested by the Texas Rangers. “Someone started a rumor today that a member of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was arrested by the Texas Rangers or is being investigated by […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
Authentic Kilgore taco shop with vintage flair perfect for a casual night

Just because summer has come to a close doesn’t mean you have to stop wearing colorful clothes. Lively, vibrant fashion is fun to wear year-round. View photos from our September/October Fashion Shoot here to see some fashionable young adult clothing options modeled at a lively local restaurant – one you’ll definitely want to put on your must-try list. Doc’s Taco Shop is a great place to hang out with friends and family.
KILGORE, TX
WebXtra: City of Longview looking to update parks master plan

Which of the following are taken into account for the Artemis I launch? (More than one answer possible.) City of Tyler retimes 19 traffic signals as part of master plan study. With a traffic signal system almost 30 years old, the City of Tyler is making improvements for better traffic flow.
LONGVIEW, TX
