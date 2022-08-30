Read full article on original website
Rev. Rafael Cruz and Christians Engaged President, Bunni Pounds, spoke in Tyler, Texas at Awakening Night on September 1Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Ex-Boyfriend, Sister And Cousin Arrested After Disappearance Of Pregnant Texas WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKilgore, TX
In Tyler, Texas - Texas College kicks off its Fall 2022 school semester 128 years laterTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
LWV of Tyler - Smith County, presented 3 "Making Democracy Work" awards at their Women's Equality Day celebration eventTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Breaking big barriers: Anya Kearns becomes the 2nd African American woman Captain at Delta Air LinesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Brindle pup Lucky available for adoption in Tyler
My name is Lucky. I’m available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Lucky is about a year old, has a gorgeous brindle coat, weighs about 40 pounds and is fully vetted. Lucky would be the perfect companion for someone who jogs or runs. She loves to take brisk walks and loves to go for rides in the car. Lucky will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Lucky, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet-and-greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
It’s Labor Day Weekend In East Texas, What’s To Do? Anything Fun?
It's Labor Day weekend in East Texas, for some people it means an extra day off and for others, it'll be just another normal weekend. No matter if you get a free day off or not, you'll be looking for something to do, just like any other weekend. Seeing how...
KTRE
Fentanyl Abuse In East Texas
East Texas nurses to train on specific aspects of caring for kids with cancer. “We are training our nurses at our Longview and Tyler facilities so that they can access those ports on those kids to save the parents who drive to Dallas,” said Starla Bickerstaff. “If we can get them what they need here and send them back home, that is what our goal is.”
CandysDirt.com
When You Need Peace and Quiet, This Luxury Lake Home in Northeast Texas Is The Haven You Crave
It’s entirely possible that you’ve never heard of Lake Cypress Springs in Mt. Vernon, Texas. Located about 100 miles northeast of Dallas, this pastoral lake town has less than 2,500 residents living among the tall, towering pines and sparkling waters of the recreational reservoir lake. Les Owens, founder...
Rides, Food, Games…It’s Good Times For East Texas Fair Season
When you see fair schedules popping up on the calendar you know that some fun family time is ahead along with some cooler weather, indulgence in some fair food and a lot of memories!. There's just something about an East Texas county fair, it doesn't matter if you're on a...
Is it Even Safe to Drive on Toll 49 in Tyler, Texas? Some Say ‘NO!’
Like many in Tyler, Texas, we were concerned to learn about another fatal accident that took place on Toll Road 49 this week. And that has re-upped a question that has been asked by quite a few people that we know, and perhaps people that you know, as to whether or not it is actually safe to drive on Toll 49. What has been your experience? If you'd like to share for the purposes of this question, please let us know at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.
KTAL
TxDOT allows family to keep daughter’s roadside memorial in Cherokee County
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Ally Goad will be remembered as a free spirit and a positive light who loved being around friends and family. “She was somebody that was always full of adventure and would drag anybody on those adventures with her,” said her mom Danette Goad. At...
Tyler Crumbl Cookies to host fundraiser for employee killed in car crash
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Crumbl Cookies store is hosting a fundraiser on Friday, Sept. 2 for Molly Reck, one of their Crumbl Crew members who passed away in an auto-accident on Aug. 17. All proceeds made that day will be donated to the family. Community members are invited to attend the fundraiser. “Crumbl’s […]
theeasttexasweekend.com
From Family Home to an East Texas Shopping Experience
Hidden away near Gilmer you can find a shopping experience that’s bringing the community together with new and exciting ways each month!. 80 Acre Market started in October of 2021, and as the name suggests, the property is 80 acres that owners Josh and Holly Smallwood have turned into a full escape where you can shop, enjoy live music, have a drink, grab a bite, and let the kids play while you relax.
KLTV
Tyler cookie store holds fundraiser benefitting family of employee who died in crash
City of Tyler retimes 19 traffic signals as part of master plan study. With a traffic signal system almost 30 years old, the City of Tyler is making improvements for better traffic flow. Sister of 2007 Wood County murder victim reacts to arrest of suspect. Updated: 1 hour ago. Hope...
REJOICE DRIVERS!: Gas gets below $3 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — As prices continue to fall, gas in Tyler has officially gotten below $3!. Sam's Club, located at 2025 S SW Loop 323, gas station has posted $2.98 for regular gas as of Friday, Sept. 2. Also, the Walmart gas station at 450 S SE Loop 323...
1 person cited for illegally taking alligator in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One person was cited after confessing to illegally taking an American alligator after game wardens found a dead alligator in an Anderson County creek last month. On Aug. 17, a game warden responded to a call about a dead alligator in Squirrel Creek located on...
KLTV
Tyler High’s Jason Wickware intercepts Legacy ball and runs for touchdown
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday night’s game against Tyler Legacy, Tyler High’s Jason Wickware intercepts the Legacy thrown ball and runs it all the way in for a 80 yard touchdown. We have the clip here.
Tyler, TX Police Are Looking for These Men. Do You Recognize Them?
Earlier today, the Tyler, Texas Police Department shared the photos of several people who were allegedly involved in acts of theft at two local businesses. Do you recognize any of them?. These were actually two separate alleged incidents of theft. Read on to learn a few more details regarding each...
Multiple students treated for dehydration after Brownsboro halftime show, officials say
BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – Multiple students who requested medical attention or were transported to the hospital after Friday night’s football halftime show have been released, according to Brownsboro ISD Superintendent Keri Hampton. Brownsboro Fire said the cause of the incident was determined to be the result of the students suffering from dehydration. After the halftime […]
From L.A. to East Texas: Third-generation dog trainer continues family legacy
LONGVIEW, Texas — When it comes to training dogs, Robert R. Weatherwax knows exactly what it takes to get the job done. Weatherwax is a third-generation professional dog trainer. His father, Robert W. (Bob) Weatherwax, and grandfather, Ruddell (Rudd) Weatherwax, were the trainers of 10 generations of well-known TV dog Lassie. His grandfather trained every Lassie since “Lassie Come Home” in 1943. But the Weatherwax name doesn’t stop there.
Cherokee County Sheriff debunks arrest rumors
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson released a statement on Friday shutting down “a dumb rumor” that an officer had been arrested by the Texas Rangers. “Someone started a rumor today that a member of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was arrested by the Texas Rangers or is being investigated by […]
etxview.com
Authentic Kilgore taco shop with vintage flair perfect for a casual night
Just because summer has come to a close doesn’t mean you have to stop wearing colorful clothes. Lively, vibrant fashion is fun to wear year-round. View photos from our September/October Fashion Shoot here to see some fashionable young adult clothing options modeled at a lively local restaurant – one you’ll definitely want to put on your must-try list. Doc’s Taco Shop is a great place to hang out with friends and family.
KLTV
WebXtra: City of Longview looking to update parks master plan
Which of the following are taken into account for the Artemis I launch? (More than one answer possible.) City of Tyler retimes 19 traffic signals as part of master plan study. With a traffic signal system almost 30 years old, the City of Tyler is making improvements for better traffic flow.
