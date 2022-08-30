Read full article on original website
Osceola County Awarded $50.8 Million for NeoCity from Build Back Better Regional Challenge Grant
The Whitehouse has announced that Osceola County and its Coalition partners will receive $50.8 million from the Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) to develop Central Florida’s semiconductor and microelectronics industry cluster. Osceola County is part of an elite group of 21 coalitions that the Biden Administration...
Osceola Health Officials Issue Blue-Green Algae Bloom Alert for Fish Lake in Osceola County
The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County has issued a Health Alert for the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins in Fish Lake, near Sexton Park in Osceola County. This is in response to a water sample taken on 8/29/2022. The public should exercise caution in and around Fish Lake.
