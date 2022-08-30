ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Osceola County Awarded $50.8 Million for NeoCity from Build Back Better Regional Challenge Grant

The Whitehouse has announced that Osceola County and its Coalition partners will receive $50.8 million from the Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) to develop Central Florida’s semiconductor and microelectronics industry cluster. Osceola County is part of an elite group of 21 coalitions that the Biden Administration...
