$1 million winning Powerball Texas Lottery ticket sold near Houston

By Caleb Wethington
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — It sure is fun watching popular lottery games’ jackpots grow and dream of what you would do with $100 million, but we all it would be way more fun to win one, or even a smaller prize.

This isn’t some small loan of $1 million; the Texas Lottery reports a $1M winning Powerball Texas Lottery ticket was sold outside of Houston over the weekend. That ticket matched five of the winning numbers while missing the Powerball to net the seven-figure win from the August 27 drawing.

The lottery says this winning ticket was sold at a Time Mart on County Road 59 in the city of Pearland, and the ticket was a Quick Pick. “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”

As the jackpot remains at large, the next Powerball Drawing is set for Aug. 31 with a jackpot of $134M which has a cash value of $75.3M.

KLST/KSAN

