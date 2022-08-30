Read full article on original website
High School Football: 3 teams who had better starts than expected
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee will mark Week 3 of high school football Friday night, as Virginia heads into its second week. A few games in, it’s clear some teams have more to look forward to this season than others. However, some teams have surprised everyone by kicking off the season with a better […]
Johnson City Press
Boone, Cyclones game moved to ETSU
Daniel Boone saw an opportunity that coincided with a difficulty. The Trailblazers, who are still waiting for lighting to be installed at their home football field, moved their Sept. 9 football game against Elizabethton to East Tennessee State’s Greene Stadium. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.
Shot Heard ‘Round Johnson City: ETSU fires off celebration cannon mid-extra point
ETSU football fans are perplexed by what happened with a celebration cannon gone awry. Johnson City, Tennessee will never be the same after Thursday night’s ETSU football game. Not since Old Crow Medicine Show gave us “Wagon Wheel” or the Head Ball Coach played all the sports at Science...
Johnson City Press
Johnson County falls to Chuckey-Doak
MOUNTAIN CITY — Brock Rush had a pick six, two rushing touchdowns, and a receiving score as Chuckey-Doak steamrolled Johnson County by a score 39-6 in high school football Thursday night. It was the Region 1-3A opener for both teams.
East Tennessee Kicker Thrown Off By Friendly Cannon Fire
VIDEO: College kicker misses after cannon goes off.
Boone prepares for much-anticipated matchup between App State and UNC
BOONE, N.C. — Kidd Brewer Stadium on the campus of Appalachian State University was quiet Thursday, but the school is expecting one of the biggest crowds ever for the football team’s game at Kid Brewer Stadium against the University of North Carolina on Saturday. The game officially sold...
elizabethton.com
Roan Mountain State Park will host hiking marathon, beginning Oct. 1
Roan Mountain State Park will host a Hiking Marathon from Oct. 1 through Nov. 16 in celebration of National Take A Hike Day, which takes place Nov. 17. Participants will have roughly 45 days to complete the marathon or one-half marathon of their choosing. A list of specific trails to hike will be listed below.
focusnewspaper.com
A Morganton Jail Can’t Hold Him
The day John Sevier escaped from jail in Morganton, there was no video to document how he did it. Here was a hero of the Battle of Kings Mountain, a man whose contribution helped turn the tide of the American Revolution, brought to Morganton for trial on a charge of treason. Everyone acknowledges that he arrived in chains. Few agree on how he left town.
thetrek.co
AT Days 124-127: Damascus and the final days of Virginia
It had taken five weeks, but I’d finally reached the last miles of the AT in Virginia. A zero day in Damascus awaited. Here’s the detailed breakdown by day:. Day 124 – Stealth site, Deep Gap to Saunders Shelter (17 miles) Day 125 – Saunders Shelter to...
elizabethton.com
Carter County Sports Hall of Fame to host Christmas tournament
The Carter County Sports Hall of Fame will be hosting a Carter County Sports Hall of Fame Basketball Tournament between Dec 26-31. The tournament is for Varsity (8th-grade teams) and 7th-Grade B-teams both boys and girls. If you are interested in your team playing, please email CY Peters at peters5@charter.net, message him on Facebook Messenger or call his cell phone at 423-707-8570.
Unanimous vote changes Johnson City flag
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Commission voted unanimously to change the city’s flag Thursday night, swapping the nearly 60-year-old design for a new pattern. “We’re doing our best to honor everything that came before us and everything we stand for now and everything we desire to be in the future,” said J.T […]
Norton, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Marion Senior High School football team will have a game with Central High School - Wise on September 02, 2022, 15:55:00. Marion Senior High SchoolCentral High School - Wise.
Target practice leads to local schools on temporary lockdown
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Schools in the Hampton area were placed under a soft lockdown after a report of shots fired near the area on Friday. According to Carter County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Abby Frye, the incident occurred around noon when Carter County 911 received a report of shots fired near the […]
Veterans win helicopter back after it was taken from VFW post in Alexander County
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — A group of veterans in Alexander County has won a court battle over an antique helicopter. The veterans refurbished the Vietnam-era helicopter at their post south of Taylorsville, but they say it was taken from their property one day without their permission. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Pan for Real Gold at Lucky Strike in Western North Carolina
Have you ever panned for gold? Parts of Western NC are known for gems and gold mining and Lucky Strike in Marion, NC has both. We tried our hand at gold panning, and here’s how it went!. During our wonderful stay at Gold River, a glamping campground in Western...
elizabethton.com
‘Outstanding’ entertainment, new features planned for Covered Bridge Days 2022
In their second year of leading Elizabethton’s long-running and popular Covered Bridge Days festival, members of Elizabethton’s Parks and Recreation Department say they are excited to do it all again this fall, September 23-25. Last year was the first time the city’s Parks and Rec department had led...
elizabethton.com
Come out and join us this weekend! Sat and Sun!
Ah, September is one month away from my favorite month. We could see a flurry with the new chill in the air and the smell of leaves turning the threat at any moment. I love the cold weather; I never complain about the snow, the icy rain, or the sub zeros temperatures that we rarely get anymore. So I can complain about the heat; I hate it. However, I do not want to discuss the weather this weekend. No, I want to talk about where I am right now as you read this. Sat and Sun, we, Lorie, Eli, and I are at the largest highlands festival the Tri-Cities offers. We are listening to wonderful music by the Crossjacks and eating food from vendors from all over the region. There are games to win prizes in am kids area for parents to let their children go for a minute without worry. And it all is happening now at the Tipton Haynes historic site in Johnson City. This is something you must see. If you are not here now, then you are missing an event. Lorie and I have our books set up for sale, and there are food trucks selling bbq.
elizabethton.com
Johnson City Police Beats
On August 16, 2022, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Roy Killion of Johnson City, TN for Theft of Property Over $10,000, Theft of Property Over $2,500 (motor vehicle), Burglary, Attempted Theft of property, Worthless checks, and theft of property over $10,000. Jessica Killion of Jonesborough, TN was arrested and charged with Worthless checks, and Theft of Property over $10,000.
wcyb.com
Washington County, Tennessee sheriff announces addition of new Chief Deputy John Rose
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Sheriff Keith Sexton announced the addition of John Rose to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Rose will work alongside Chief Deputy of Administration John Lowry. Rose is a graduate of ETSU, earning an Associate of Science in Law Enforcement in 1982, a Bachelor of...
Taylorsville Times
The Farmers’ Daughter opens Country Store
The Farmers’ Daughter hosted a ribbon cutting and Grand Opening of their NEW Country Store on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at 2180 Friendship Church Road, Taylorsville. Owners Jason and Amy Douglas invited the contractors who made the country store possible, Carolina Farm Credit, and family to the ceremony and served them the first of many fresh-made deli sandwiches.
