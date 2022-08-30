Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
PJ’s Coffee expanding to Tillman’s Corner
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -PJ’s Coffee is expanding to Tillman’s Corner! We talked with Dalton Dodich, Managing Partner of the location, about this new addition to the family across the Mobile area. You can check out their new location at 5000 Rangeline Xing Dr. S, Mobile, AL 36619. It...
thebamabuzz.com
The Blind Tiger restaurant is coming to Fairhope Pier in 2023
Alabama, it’s time to get ready to chow down on some seafood, po’boys and tacos. The Blind Tiger, a Mississippi-based restaurant chain, is opening a location in Fairhope next year. Keep reading for more details and to find out what’s on the menu. Head over to Fairhope...
Shark Week Series: Meet the sharks of the Gulf Coast
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — When you step into the waters of the Gulf of Mexico, you’re stepping into the home of thousands of marine species, including shark species. Beachgoers have always known this, and sharks are frequently sighted all along the Gulf Coast, including this recent hammerhead shark sighting in Orange Beach, Ala. But […]
Early morning jubilee surprises Daphne residents
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A jubilee occurred on the Eastern Shore Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Residents near Mayday Park in Daphne south to Montrose rushed to Mobile Bay to scoop up their catch. More News from WRBL Daphne is one of the few places in the world where jubilees occur. It’s a phenomenon that brings blue […]
Garden & Gun
Mobile’s Landmark Goober Shop
Forty-five years after leaving my hometown of Mobile for college, I still find it astounding that I never lived there again. My grand life plan got waylaid by career (sportswriting) and spouse (Yankee). I soothe my yearning for home by telling myself that the Mobile I miss exists only between my ears. Time has a way of moving things along.
WALA-TV FOX10
Our Sunday will be warm and humid, with storms likely.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Rain is likely for our Sunday with 60-70% chances across the area. We are starting with some coastal showers around in the morning with increasing coverage after lunchtime. When it’s not raining it will likely be cloudy again as well. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
fox13news.com
‘Oh my gosh!’: Curious golden retriever in Alabama spooks manatees — and herself
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. - "Oh my gosh!" shouted Sage Taylor, as she saw the water surrounding her golden retriever Flip erupt into a splashing frenzy Monday. A few minutes prior, Taylor and Flip had noticed a herd of about 8-10 manatees swimming in the waters off of Orange Beach, Alabama. However, observing the marine mammals from afar wasn’t enough for Flip.
WALA-TV FOX10
Our Saturday will be hot and humid, with storms likely.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. We have been a bit quiet the past few days, but that is likely to change today. Gulf moisture is back, and 60-70% rain chances are back with it for our Saturday. The storms will pop up in the afternoon so be flexible with your plans once the storms build. Highs will be near 90.
opelikaobserver.com
Making the Grade: Orange Beach’s Sunliner Diner
As I’ve mentioned before in this column, my husband Mike’s and my favorite place in the world is our home in Auburn, at least while we await Heaven. As Dorothy Gale said in “The Wizard of Oz,” “There’s no place like home.” Also, Laura Ingalls Wilder once said on “Little House on the Prairie,” “Home is the nicest word there is.” Mike and I agree with those statements 100%.
foodieflashpacker.com
The Best Breakfast In Orange Beach | 10 Must-Try Breakfast Places In Orange Beach AL
A wholesome breakfast gives you energy and prepares you for the day. Even when you’re on vacation at the beach, it sets the tone for a day of healthy eating. The next time you’re in Orange Beach, traveling alone, with a significant other, or with the whole family, check out some of the locals’ favorite breakfast spots. For some of us, dining out while on vacation is one of the most excellent parts of the experience. Anybody would feel like they were on vacation if they didn’t have to go grocery shopping, prepare a meal, cook it, and clean it up.
Labor Day Showdown car show happening at the Grounds in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Maybe there’s a car you want to buy. Or maybe you want to look around. There’s something for every grade of a gearhead at the Grounds this weekend. The Gulf Coast Motor Show Labor Day Showdown started Saturday. The show brings together custom cars and bikes from around the region. Organizers […]
Vehicle fire off Orange Beach Blvd.
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Fire Department shared three photos of a vehicle fire on Orange Beach Boulevard, just south of Canal Road via a Facebook post. In one photo, you can see a firetruck on the scene with a car on fire. In another photo, you can see firefighters inspecting the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Thousands of tailgaters head to campus for the University of South Alabama’s season opener
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - College football returned this weekend with kickoffs across the nation. At home, the South Alabama Jaguars faced Nicholls State for their season opener. “Oh man, can you believe the atmosphere out here today?” said Mark Sullivan, Jags fan. “It’s crazy, the first game of the season. Jaguar football at its finest.”
WALA-TV FOX10
Hot day with increasing rain chances; tropical developments no threats to U.S.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve seen several hot days in a row on the Gulf Coast, and today will be pretty hot as well. Projected highs will be in the low 90s this afternoon. Rain coverage will increase to 50% so more of you will see heavy rain and lightning. The morning hours should be mostly dry. Expect storms to pop up in greater numbers this afternoon. Most of these storms will fade out this evening so there shouldn’t be any major problems for high school football games tonight, but i’d still bring the rain gear just to be on the safe side. Rain coverage increases into the 60-70% range as we move into the Labor Day weekend so Plan B’s will be needed if you have outdoor plans for the unofficial end of summer.
WALA-TV FOX10
Pepsi SoundStage: Matt Pritchard
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Matt Pritchard joined us on our Pepsi SoundStage for a great performance. Matt Pritchard is a singer-songwriter from Mobile, AL who has been singing in local churches and writing songs as a hobby for the last 20 years. His influences include southern artists such as Sean McConnell, Jason Isbell, David Crowder, and more. He plans to begin publishing more music soon.
Gulf Shores bridge on again - for the third time
Negotiations with the toll bridge company fall through. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The on-again, off-again Alabama Department of Transportation bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway is on for the third time. The state announced the estimated $80 million bridge project would be on the bid letting list...
WALA-TV FOX10
Popular tattoo artist killed in Saddle Up Saloon shooting remembered
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Last month marked one year since the deadly shooting inside downtown’s Saddle Up Saloon. Multiple people were shot inside the bar -- including 30-year-old Andy Sims -- who died at the scene. Another person and the club’s security guard were also injured. Suspect Freddy Escobar...
WKRG
Danielle becomes the first hurricane in the Atlantic Basin this year
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Danielle has now strengthened into a category 1 hurricane in the northern Atlantic which is officially the first hurricane that has formed in the Atlantic Basin during the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. Hurricane Danielle’s max winds are at 75 mph with a westward movement at...
Multi-million dollar sales are happening
A local investor paid $3.28 million for Palm Plaza Shopping Center at 1115 N. McKenzie St., in Foley, according to Andrew Dickman of Stirling Properties, who represented the seller. Palm Plaza is fully leased with tenants including Dollar General, Subway and H&R Block. The center’s three buildings and an outparcel total about 50,000 square feet of space.
