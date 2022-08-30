ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

PJ’s Coffee expanding to Tillman’s Corner

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -PJ’s Coffee is expanding to Tillman’s Corner! We talked with Dalton Dodich, Managing Partner of the location, about this new addition to the family across the Mobile area. You can check out their new location at 5000 Rangeline Xing Dr. S, Mobile, AL 36619. It...
MOBILE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

The Blind Tiger restaurant is coming to Fairhope Pier in 2023

Alabama, it’s time to get ready to chow down on some seafood, po’boys and tacos. The Blind Tiger, a Mississippi-based restaurant chain, is opening a location in Fairhope next year. Keep reading for more details and to find out what’s on the menu. Head over to Fairhope...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Shark Week Series: Meet the sharks of the Gulf Coast

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — When you step into the waters of the Gulf of Mexico, you’re stepping into the home of thousands of marine species, including shark species. Beachgoers have always known this, and sharks are frequently sighted all along the Gulf Coast, including this recent hammerhead shark sighting in Orange Beach, Ala. But […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WRBL News 3

Early morning jubilee surprises Daphne residents

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A jubilee occurred on the Eastern Shore Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Residents near Mayday Park in Daphne south to Montrose rushed to Mobile Bay to scoop up their catch.  More News from WRBL Daphne is one of the few places in the world where jubilees occur. It’s a phenomenon that brings blue […]
DAPHNE, AL
Garden & Gun

Mobile’s Landmark Goober Shop

Forty-five years after leaving my hometown of Mobile for college, I still find it astounding that I never lived there again. My grand life plan got waylaid by career (sportswriting) and spouse (Yankee). I soothe my yearning for home by telling myself that the Mobile I miss exists only between my ears. Time has a way of moving things along.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Our Sunday will be warm and humid, with storms likely.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Rain is likely for our Sunday with 60-70% chances across the area. We are starting with some coastal showers around in the morning with increasing coverage after lunchtime. When it’s not raining it will likely be cloudy again as well. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Our Saturday will be hot and humid, with storms likely.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. We have been a bit quiet the past few days, but that is likely to change today. Gulf moisture is back, and 60-70% rain chances are back with it for our Saturday. The storms will pop up in the afternoon so be flexible with your plans once the storms build. Highs will be near 90.
MOBILE, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Making the Grade: Orange Beach’s Sunliner Diner

As I’ve mentioned before in this column, my husband Mike’s and my favorite place in the world is our home in Auburn, at least while we await Heaven. As Dorothy Gale said in “The Wizard of Oz,” “There’s no place like home.” Also, Laura Ingalls Wilder once said on “Little House on the Prairie,” “Home is the nicest word there is.” Mike and I agree with those statements 100%.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
foodieflashpacker.com

The Best Breakfast In Orange Beach | 10 Must-Try Breakfast Places In Orange Beach AL

A wholesome breakfast gives you energy and prepares you for the day. Even when you’re on vacation at the beach, it sets the tone for a day of healthy eating. The next time you’re in Orange Beach, traveling alone, with a significant other, or with the whole family, check out some of the locals’ favorite breakfast spots. For some of us, dining out while on vacation is one of the most excellent parts of the experience. Anybody would feel like they were on vacation if they didn’t have to go grocery shopping, prepare a meal, cook it, and clean it up.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Labor Day Showdown car show happening at the Grounds in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Maybe there’s a car you want to buy. Or maybe you want to look around. There’s something for every grade of a gearhead at the Grounds this weekend. The Gulf Coast Motor Show Labor Day Showdown started Saturday. The show brings together custom cars and bikes from around the region. Organizers […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Vehicle fire off Orange Beach Blvd.

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Fire Department shared three photos of a vehicle fire on Orange Beach Boulevard, just south of Canal Road via a Facebook post. In one photo, you can see a firetruck on the scene with a car on fire. In another photo, you can see firefighters inspecting the […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Hot day with increasing rain chances; tropical developments no threats to U.S.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve seen several hot days in a row on the Gulf Coast, and today will be pretty hot as well. Projected highs will be in the low 90s this afternoon. Rain coverage will increase to 50% so more of you will see heavy rain and lightning. The morning hours should be mostly dry. Expect storms to pop up in greater numbers this afternoon. Most of these storms will fade out this evening so there shouldn’t be any major problems for high school football games tonight, but i’d still bring the rain gear just to be on the safe side. Rain coverage increases into the 60-70% range as we move into the Labor Day weekend so Plan B’s will be needed if you have outdoor plans for the unofficial end of summer.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pepsi SoundStage: Matt Pritchard

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Matt Pritchard joined us on our Pepsi SoundStage for a great performance. Matt Pritchard is a singer-songwriter from Mobile, AL who has been singing in local churches and writing songs as a hobby for the last 20 years. His influences include southern artists such as Sean McConnell, Jason Isbell, David Crowder, and more. He plans to begin publishing more music soon.
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Gulf Shores bridge on again - for the third time

Negotiations with the toll bridge company fall through﻿. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The on-again, off-again Alabama Department of Transportation bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway is on for the third time. The state announced the estimated $80 million bridge project would be on the bid letting list...
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Popular tattoo artist killed in Saddle Up Saloon shooting remembered

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Last month marked one year since the deadly shooting inside downtown’s Saddle Up Saloon. Multiple people were shot inside the bar -- including 30-year-old Andy Sims -- who died at the scene. Another person and the club’s security guard were also injured. Suspect Freddy Escobar...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Danielle becomes the first hurricane in the Atlantic Basin this year

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Danielle has now strengthened into a category 1 hurricane in the northern Atlantic which is officially the first hurricane that has formed in the Atlantic Basin during the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. Hurricane Danielle’s max winds are at 75 mph with a westward movement at...
ENVIRONMENT
AL.com

Multi-million dollar sales are happening

A local investor paid $3.28 million for Palm Plaza Shopping Center at 1115 N. McKenzie St., in Foley, according to Andrew Dickman of Stirling Properties, who represented the seller. Palm Plaza is fully leased with tenants including Dollar General, Subway and H&R Block. The center’s three buildings and an outparcel total about 50,000 square feet of space.
FOLEY, AL

