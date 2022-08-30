Read full article on original website
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Ronald McDonald House of Dallas Calling for VolunteersLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas billionaire giving away her fortune receives prestigious awardAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Tom Brady said to be in ‘epic fight’ with wife Gisele Bundchen over decision to un-retire
Buccaneers veteran Tom Brady is said to be in an “epic fight” with his wife Gisele Bundchen, which could explain the quarterback’s mysterious absence from training camp last month.
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
‘Bro wtf’: Julian Edelman responds to Dolphins fan claiming he has the NFL’s most punchable face
After a Miami Dolphins fan claimed that Julian Edelman had the most punchable face in the NFL, the former wide receiver took to Twitter to issue a response. Edelman, who hasn’t played since 2020 with the New England Patriots, was completely bewildered by why he was getting called out as having the most punchable face in the league, in a move that felt entirely uncalled for. After watching the clip, Edelman hilarious responded on Twitter saying, “Bro wtf.”
Shannon Sharpe uses vulgar word to describe Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers has become one of the most polarizing figures in sports over the past few years, and there is no mistaking how Shannon Sharpe feels about the Green Bay Packers star. Sharpe absolutely unloaded on Rodgers during an episode of FS1’s “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” this week. The Hall...
Seahawks Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday
The Seattle Seahawks have apparently decided to start the 2022 NFL season with veteran Geno Smith as their starter and Drew Lock as the backup. But apparently the Seahawks are looking to add just one more quarterback to their ranks. On Thursday, the Seahawks signed free agent quarterback Sean Mannion to their practice squad.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’s ex-teammate fires back at Browns fans calling him ‘bitter’
Former Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz retired back in July. However, retirement hasn’t saved him from catching flack from NFL fans. A now-deleted tweet from a Cleveland Browns fan drew the ire of the former Chiefs lineman. Without reservation, Schwartz decided to hit back at the fan’s insinuation of the veteran lineman being […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’s ex-teammate fires back at Browns fans calling him ‘bitter’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Reagor reveals big change after trade from Eagles
Earlier in the week, the Philadelphia Eagles moved on from former first-round pick Jalen Reagor. The Eagles traded Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings. In return for Reagor, the Vikings sent the Eagles two future draft picks. A 2023 seventh-round pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick. During his time with the Eagles, Jalen Reagor wore […] The post Jalen Reagor reveals big change after trade from Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Troy Aikman Makes Opinion On Tom Brady's Absence Very Clear
Like most other NFL observers, Troy Aikman doesn't care that Tom Brady took time away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in August. The new ESPN commentator joined broadcast partner Joe Buck on the Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast (h/t NESN) this week. During the appearance, Aikman downplayed Brady's 11-day absence during training camp.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ pointed message to Samori Toure after making the 53-man roster
The Green Bay Packers offense has a lot of new faces this year. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is used to having that one, elite receiver that he can rely on. For the last handful of years, that was Davante Adams. Prior to that, it was Jordy Nelson and Greg Jennings before him.
Steelers Reportedly Made Interesting Signing On Thursday
During the 2021 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers led the league in sacks and had a stout passing defense. However, after significant injuries to the defensive tackle room, the team finished among the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed. Now, the team is doing something about it. In...
‘We couldn’t win’: Ex-Vikings player turned coach reveals what doomed Mike Zimmer era
The Minnesota Vikings just couldn’t seem to get over the hump under Mike Zimmer. They had their success: an NFC Championship Game run and multiple playoff appearances are nothing to sneeze at. However, they just weren’t able to take that next step into greatness. Eventually, the team crumbled into nothing more than Wild Card fodder for an NFC contender.
Tony Romo Had Interesting Message for Joe Buck After Signing Mega-Deal with ESPN
Tony Romo might still be waiting on that gift basket from Joe Buck. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current NFL commentator believes he deserves at least some credit for the legendary play-by-play broadcaster landing a massive deal with ESPN. After spending two decades at FOX, Buck signed a big...
Melvin Gordon update should worry Javonte Williams fantasy football owners
Most fantasy football drafts are behind us with the regular season less than a week away. For those who haven’t drafted yet, there is some crucial information you need to know. Broncos running back Javonte Williams is ready for a breakout season. But it appears he is going to have wait another year as Melvin Gordon is likely to stay heavily involved.
Look: Bills React To The Odell Beckham Jr. Recruitment
First-year Buffalo Bill Von Miller hasn't been shy in his recruitment of Odell Beckham Jr. The reigning Super Bowl champion has been openly recruiting the free-agent wide receiver on social media, trying to get his former Los Angeles teammate to join him in New York. Bills general manager Brandon Beane...
Look: Cowboys Fans React To Tony Romo Number News
For the first time since 2016, a No. 9 will take the field for the Dallas Cowboys offense. The team revealed some number changes on Thursday, most notably wide receiver KaVontae Turpin shifting from No. 2 to No. 9. While linebacker Jaylon Smith and kicker Lirim Hajrullahu have worn Tony Romo's old number since he concluded his career, Turpin is the first member of Dallas' offense to don it.
Vikings Reportedly Plan To Sign Veteran Quarterback
The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly expected to sign veteran quarterback David Blough to fill their third-string quarterback spot. Blough, who was cut by the Detroit Lions just after the 53-man roster deadline on Tuesday, will join the Vikings' practice squad roster. The Vikings currently have just two quarterback options —...
Stefon Diggs drops Josh Allen truth bomb that will catch Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady’s attention
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs made a bold Josh Allen claim on the Pat McAfee show on Friday. Diggs stated that Allen is the best quarterback in the NFL right now. “Josh Allen in my opinion is the best quarterback in the league,” Diggs said. “I’m not just saying that just because he’s my quarterback.”
Giants GM Joe Schoen drops Kenny Golladay ‘procedure’ revelation amid ongoing struggles
It’s fair to say that a good portion of the New York Giants fanbase is not too happy with Kenny Golladay. The former Lions wide receiver has gotten flak from fans for his sub-par production on the team. Golladay also didn’t do himself any favors with his practice performance, with ESPN even noting he was […] The post Giants GM Joe Schoen drops Kenny Golladay ‘procedure’ revelation amid ongoing struggles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
