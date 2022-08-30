ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

WMBF

2 teens charged in Florence County shooting, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two teens have been charged in connection to a shooting in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened Wednesday in the area of Gaymon Road in Timmonsville. A victim was found at the scene and was taken to the hospital where they’re expected to recover.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Orangburg deputies arrest man wanted for attempted murder in NC

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a duo accused of various crimes in North Carolina. Authorities say they were able to obtain information about two people driving a black Volkswagen Jetta through the Palmetto state who were wanted for Kidnapping, Weapons Offenses, and Attempted Murder. While driving through the state a Agent with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says they were able to obtain information concerning the possible whereabouts of the two.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Additional charges filed in homeless camp investigation

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Additional charges were filed Friday against two men arrested at an elaborate homeless camp last week. Investigators say early Friday morning deputies returned to the property to find Christopher Leggett removing a trailer full of items from the camp. Deputies say Stephen Rhein was also...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Florence County police search for escaped prisoner

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County police are searching for a prisoner who escaped from McLeod Hospital around 8:30 p.m. Friday night. According to officials, Angel Gutierrez Isaac escaped from McLeod Hospital around 8:30 p.m. Friday night. Police believe he is in the area of CSX yard and Old Marion Highway. Isaac is a […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
Sumter, SC
Sumter County, SC
Sumter, SC
Sumter County, SC
WIS-TV

Family holds prayer vigil for missing mother of four

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands family is pleading for help to find 30-year-old Krystal Anderson, who was last seen two weeks ago in Wagener. The mother of four recently moved to the area from Columbia, where she grew up. Tonight, her family held a prayer vigil for Anderson at...
WAGENER, SC
wach.com

Vehicle crash causes power outage in Sumter county

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A vehicle struck a power pole in Sumter County which has left a portion of the city without power. The Sumter Police Department reports the vehicle crashed into a power pole at South Lafayette Drive and Earle Street. Both the South Carolina Highway Patrol...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

2nd man charged with stealing more than $10K from Florence County home

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies have a second suspect in custody in connection to an armed robbery earlier this summer, according to the sheriff’s office. William Porter Lester III, 36, of Florence, has been charged with first-degree burglary, financial transaction card theft, grand larceny, kidnapping, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Man sentenced to 46 years in prison for 2018 shooting death

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Columbia Police tell ABC Columbia News a murder suspect has been convicted of a violent crime that took place back in 2018 and will now spend more than 4 decades behind bars. Police tell us it only took a Richland County jury of Michael Paul Griffin’s peers 45 minuets to find him guilty in the deadly shooting of Jerri Lynn Sigmon back in October of 2018.
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiapd.net

Conviction and Sentencing in 2018 Murder Investigation

The murder suspect Columbia Police Department investigators arrested in 2018 has been convicted of the violent crime and sentenced to prison. Griffin was also sentenced to 46 years in prison for the crime. The victim and Griffin were in a relationship at the time of the incident. Initially, Griffin told...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter woman in critical condition, man arrested after shooting into residence

SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter woman is in critical condition and a man is facing multiple charges after bullets from his gun struck her in the back. According to reports, deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office and EMS personnel responded to a call of shots fired at a residence on Muddy Water Lane. Arriving at the scene they found the female victim in her yard with a severe gunshot wound to her lower back. The victim was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition and, after stabilized, transferred to a hospital in Columbia for treatment.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Multiple arrests in Orangeburg County for drug seizures

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Orangeburg Sheriff's Office made multiple arrests through numerous drug seizure operations. Deputy Leroy Ravenell said “During these operations, we arrested three for drug charges,” the sheriff said, “Another operation to search for an attempted murder suspect resulted in a marijuana seizure.”
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Coroner IDs body found on UofSC’s campus; SLED investigating

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified one of two bodies found on the University of South Carolina’s campus. Coroner Naida Rutherford says Anna Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, was found dead Friday around 8:30 a.m. The coroner’s office has not released a cause of death but says they are working with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and campus police in the investigation.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington deputies arrest nearly two dozen men in online sting operation

Lexington Co., SC (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department say they have been working undercover on a online sting operation for the last 2 months. Officials tell us the goal was to specifically target and nab people who they say had the potential to be a sexual predators as they attempted to get in touch with children on the internet for sexual activity. According to the undercover investigators twenty two men have been charged in connection to the operation.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Argument leads to deadly shooting in Lee County, sheriff says

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An argument between two men Wednesday night led to a deadly shooting on Bulbs Drive off Browntown Road in Lee County, according to Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon. Simon said two men got into an argument and that’s when one pulled out a gunshot...
LEE COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Dog shot in parking lot of Summerton restaurant, man charged

SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) - A dog was shot in the parking lot of a restaurant in Clarendon County Saturday. According to the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office, an investigator was immediately assigned after deputies received a complaint about a dog being shot at Red’s Bar and Grill on W Rickenbaker Road in Summerton.
SUMMERTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police: teen arrested, accused of bringing loaded gun to school

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to Columbia Police, a 17-year-old male is accused of bringing a loaded gun to C.A. Johnson High School. Columbia Police say they have charged the 17-year-old with Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol, Carrying a Weapon on School Property, and possession of a Weapon by Person under 18.
COLUMBIA, SC

