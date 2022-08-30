Read full article on original website
WMBF
2 teens charged in Florence County shooting, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two teens have been charged in connection to a shooting in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened Wednesday in the area of Gaymon Road in Timmonsville. A victim was found at the scene and was taken to the hospital where they’re expected to recover.
abccolumbia.com
Orangburg deputies arrest man wanted for attempted murder in NC
Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a duo accused of various crimes in North Carolina. Authorities say they were able to obtain information about two people driving a black Volkswagen Jetta through the Palmetto state who were wanted for Kidnapping, Weapons Offenses, and Attempted Murder. While driving through the state a Agent with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says they were able to obtain information concerning the possible whereabouts of the two.
abccolumbia.com
Additional charges filed in homeless camp investigation
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Additional charges were filed Friday against two men arrested at an elaborate homeless camp last week. Investigators say early Friday morning deputies returned to the property to find Christopher Leggett removing a trailer full of items from the camp. Deputies say Stephen Rhein was also...
Florence County police search for escaped prisoner
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County police are searching for a prisoner who escaped from McLeod Hospital around 8:30 p.m. Friday night. According to officials, Angel Gutierrez Isaac escaped from McLeod Hospital around 8:30 p.m. Friday night. Police believe he is in the area of CSX yard and Old Marion Highway. Isaac is a […]
The Post and Courier
Another Columbia-area student faces charges after deputies report finding gun in book bag
COLUMBIA — Another high school student in the Columbia-area is facing charges and expulsion after a loaded gun was found in his book bag. Random metal detector screenings at Richland School District Two high schools will start this month to prevent weapons on campus. On Sept. 2, administrators at...
WIS-TV
Family holds prayer vigil for missing mother of four
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands family is pleading for help to find 30-year-old Krystal Anderson, who was last seen two weeks ago in Wagener. The mother of four recently moved to the area from Columbia, where she grew up. Tonight, her family held a prayer vigil for Anderson at...
wach.com
Vehicle crash causes power outage in Sumter county
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A vehicle struck a power pole in Sumter County which has left a portion of the city without power. The Sumter Police Department reports the vehicle crashed into a power pole at South Lafayette Drive and Earle Street. Both the South Carolina Highway Patrol...
Man jailed in shooting that killed man, injured woman on South Cashua Drive in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 32-year-old Florence man is facing murder and other charges after his arrest in connection with a shooting Tuesday night on South Cashua Drive. Devon Shadon Isaac is also charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in the shooting death of Kalique […]
live5news.com
Deputies make arrests after surveilling wanted NC man, traffic safety checkpoints
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has announced a string of arrests following several “operations” this week. The first one took place on Tuesday when deputies conducted surveillance at a St. Matthews Road hotel in Orangeburg. Deputies say they found a 21-year-old fugitive...
2nd man charged with stealing more than $10K from Florence County home
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies have a second suspect in custody in connection to an armed robbery earlier this summer, according to the sheriff’s office. William Porter Lester III, 36, of Florence, has been charged with first-degree burglary, financial transaction card theft, grand larceny, kidnapping, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, […]
abccolumbia.com
Man sentenced to 46 years in prison for 2018 shooting death
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Columbia Police tell ABC Columbia News a murder suspect has been convicted of a violent crime that took place back in 2018 and will now spend more than 4 decades behind bars. Police tell us it only took a Richland County jury of Michael Paul Griffin’s peers 45 minuets to find him guilty in the deadly shooting of Jerri Lynn Sigmon back in October of 2018.
columbiapd.net
Conviction and Sentencing in 2018 Murder Investigation
The murder suspect Columbia Police Department investigators arrested in 2018 has been convicted of the violent crime and sentenced to prison. Griffin was also sentenced to 46 years in prison for the crime. The victim and Griffin were in a relationship at the time of the incident. Initially, Griffin told...
coladaily.com
Richland County coroner identifies one UofSC victim found dead on campus
Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford is confirming the name of the body discovered at the University Of South Carolina. The body discovered has been identified as Anna M. Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, SC. According to Coroner Rutherford, the body was discovered on Friday, September 2, 2022, around 8:30 am. The...
Sumter woman in critical condition, man arrested after shooting into residence
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter woman is in critical condition and a man is facing multiple charges after bullets from his gun struck her in the back. According to reports, deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office and EMS personnel responded to a call of shots fired at a residence on Muddy Water Lane. Arriving at the scene they found the female victim in her yard with a severe gunshot wound to her lower back. The victim was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition and, after stabilized, transferred to a hospital in Columbia for treatment.
wach.com
Multiple arrests in Orangeburg County for drug seizures
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Orangeburg Sheriff's Office made multiple arrests through numerous drug seizure operations. Deputy Leroy Ravenell said “During these operations, we arrested three for drug charges,” the sheriff said, “Another operation to search for an attempted murder suspect resulted in a marijuana seizure.”
WMBF
Coroner IDs body found on UofSC’s campus; SLED investigating
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified one of two bodies found on the University of South Carolina’s campus. Coroner Naida Rutherford says Anna Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, was found dead Friday around 8:30 a.m. The coroner’s office has not released a cause of death but says they are working with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and campus police in the investigation.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington deputies arrest nearly two dozen men in online sting operation
Lexington Co., SC (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department say they have been working undercover on a online sting operation for the last 2 months. Officials tell us the goal was to specifically target and nab people who they say had the potential to be a sexual predators as they attempted to get in touch with children on the internet for sexual activity. According to the undercover investigators twenty two men have been charged in connection to the operation.
wpde.com
Argument leads to deadly shooting in Lee County, sheriff says
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An argument between two men Wednesday night led to a deadly shooting on Bulbs Drive off Browntown Road in Lee County, according to Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon. Simon said two men got into an argument and that’s when one pulled out a gunshot...
WIS-TV
Dog shot in parking lot of Summerton restaurant, man charged
SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) - A dog was shot in the parking lot of a restaurant in Clarendon County Saturday. According to the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office, an investigator was immediately assigned after deputies received a complaint about a dog being shot at Red’s Bar and Grill on W Rickenbaker Road in Summerton.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police: teen arrested, accused of bringing loaded gun to school
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to Columbia Police, a 17-year-old male is accused of bringing a loaded gun to C.A. Johnson High School. Columbia Police say they have charged the 17-year-old with Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol, Carrying a Weapon on School Property, and possession of a Weapon by Person under 18.
