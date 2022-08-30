Read full article on original website
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Art teacher needs help with supplies for young students
HALLSBORO, N.C. (WECT) - Allison Ellis is an art teacher in Hallsboro who works at two schools. She would like to enhance her students’ creativity but she needs help buying supplies. She’s hoping to get donations through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs materials to help students learn organization and efficiency
HALLSBORO, N.C. (WECT) - Joan Buck-McGee, a teacher at Hallsboro Artesia Elementary, is hoping to purchase a storage cart and pen pal holders so her students have a place to put their school supplies and chrome books. She’s asking for donations to buy the items through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.
Back to School 2022: Bladen County Schools gets creative to make up for teacher shortages
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Imagine sitting in math class, ready to learn in-person on the first day of school. Your teacher, however, is on the other side of the county. Broadcasting classes from one school to another is just one way Bladen County Schools has tried to make up for a shortage of teachers.
Back to School 2022: Columbus County Schools looks to combat staffing shortages, inflation
Port City United launches ‘Bright Lights, Peaceful Nights’ initiative, hopes to make community safer
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Port City United announced the launching of their “Bright Lights, Peaceful Nights” initiative. Working in collaboration with Duke Energy and the City of Wilmington, PCU hopes to bring attention to and address areas in the community where additional lighting and/or repairs to lighting are needed.
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A woman who taught at an elementary school and her two children are dead after a shooting in a South Carolina neighborhood. WMBF reports the Horry County Police Department responded to a home Wednesday afternoon near Centennial Circle and Carolina Forest Boulevard for a welfare check when they discovered three bodies inside the house.
Brunswick County to hold four vaccination clinics in September
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Health Services continues to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics with four dates in September. Vaccinations are available for anyone 6 months old and up, though COVID-19 boosters aren’t available for people 12 and up to wait for the updated boosters in the coming days. BCHS explains that the boosters are better tailored to fight the omnicron variant-- the most common form of COVID-19.
Bladen Co. businesses to be added to Rural RISE NC project
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Secretary of State’s Office announced Sept. 2 that Bladen County businesses are being added to the Rural RISE NC project. Per the announcement, being added to the initiative will give business creators in Bladen County free and low-cost resources such as:. A checklist...
Whiteville city council hears complaints and support about food truck ordinance
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Food trucks have grown in popularity, especially during the pandemic when restaurant owners had to close their restaurants. Many turned to food trucks to stay in business, but they’re not universally welcomed in some communities. Whiteville City Council held a food truck workshop/special meeting Thursday...
Wilmington City Council to consider donation of site of former fire station to Good Shepherd Ministries
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A former Wilmington Fire Department fire station soon could be turned into housing by a local non-profit. During its meeting on Tuesday, the Wilmington City Council will consider a resolution authorizing the donation of 3939 Carolina Beach Road, which was previously Fire Station 6, to Good Shepherd Ministries of Wilmington, Inc.
Amidst complaints and an investigation, N.C. based solar provider says another company is to blame for shortfalls
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Solar energy is having its moment in the sun as more people are making the switch to alternative energy sources. But as with many emerging technologies, more companies are capitalizing on the product. As the industry becomes crowded, some companies are facing backlash from customers. North...
Pet of the Week: Tortoiseshell kitten from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter has been adopted
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 5-month-old, tortoiseshell-colored kitten has been adopted from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter. The unnamed, shorthair female kitten is microchipped, vaccinated and spayed. Those interested in adopting other animals are encouraged to visit the NHCSO shelter at 180 Division Drive, Wilmington. The...
Friday Night Football: Week 3
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s the scores from week three of the high school football season:. New Hanover 29 at Butler 28. Swansboro 23 at North Brunswick 49. North Myrtle Beach 42 at West Brunswick 26. West Bladen 0 at South Brunswick 62. Dixon 0 at Topsail 43. Union...
Eight arrested during drug investigations in Columbus County
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrested eight people accused of drug-related charges from July 29 to August 18. The sheriff’s office announced the arrests on Thursday, September 1 in a press release. Investigators arrested Whiteville man Dan Maurice Gowan at the 400 block of...
Columbus County man arrested after investigators locate drug paraphernalia
NAKINA, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators arrested Tamol Sophion Washington, 32, of Tabor City after finding drug paraphernalia in his home on Tuesday, August 30. According to a press release, detectives searched Washington’s residence on Josh Lane, locating over 36 grams of cocaine and marijuana....
Chadbourn Police arrest two suspects connected to breaking and entering investigation
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - Chadbourn police have arrested two suspects after receiving multiple reports of motor vehicle breaking and entering. Multiple residents reported during the night and early morning of August 22 that vehicles that were left unlocked had been broken into. With public assistance and surveillance footage, the Chadbourn...
Man charged in overdose death
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly supplied heroin that led to an overdose death this week. According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an overdose death on Patsy Lane on Aug. 31. “During the investigation detectives located heroin and...
First Alert Forecast: isolated showers and storms with plenty of dry time for Labor day weekend; Earl forms in eastern Caribbean
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Friday evening! Your First Alert Forecast is not perfect, but overall friendly for the Cape Fear Region into Labor Day weekend. Rain chances will gradually tick up as Labor Day Monday approaches, but don’t expect any one day of the holiday weekend to be a complete washout. Highs will be deep into the 80s with lows in the upper 60s and 70s through the period.
Bolton man arrested on drug charges after striking two police vehicles during pursuit
BOLTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Wednesday, August 31, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators arrested Alton Terrill Smith, 37, after a vehicle pursuit. Investigators initially attempted to stop Smith’s vehicle on Andrew Jackson Highway as they investigated complaints of illegal narcotics activity in the area. When they signaled for the vehicle to stop, Smith refused and attempted to collide into two police vehicles, hitting one.
First Alert Forecast: mostly dry for the rest of the Labor Day weekend; tropics finally heating up
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday evening to you! Thanks for tuning in with us this holiday weekend. Your First Alert Forecast is not perfect, but overall friendly for the Cape Fear Region through Labor Day weekend. Rain chances will hover in the 20-30% range through Monday. Highs will be deep into the 80s with lows in the upper 60s and 70s through the period.
