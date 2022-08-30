ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiteville, NC

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whiteville, NC
Whiteville, NC
Education
WECT

Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A woman who taught at an elementary school and her two children are dead after a shooting in a South Carolina neighborhood. WMBF reports the Horry County Police Department responded to a home Wednesday afternoon near Centennial Circle and Carolina Forest Boulevard for a welfare check when they discovered three bodies inside the house.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WECT

Brunswick County to hold four vaccination clinics in September

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Health Services continues to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics with four dates in September. Vaccinations are available for anyone 6 months old and up, though COVID-19 boosters aren’t available for people 12 and up to wait for the updated boosters in the coming days. BCHS explains that the boosters are better tailored to fight the omnicron variant-- the most common form of COVID-19.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Bladen Co. businesses to be added to Rural RISE NC project

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Secretary of State’s Office announced Sept. 2 that Bladen County businesses are being added to the Rural RISE NC project. Per the announcement, being added to the initiative will give business creators in Bladen County free and low-cost resources such as:. A checklist...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#Classroom#K12
WECT

Wilmington City Council to consider donation of site of former fire station to Good Shepherd Ministries

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A former Wilmington Fire Department fire station soon could be turned into housing by a local non-profit. During its meeting on Tuesday, the Wilmington City Council will consider a resolution authorizing the donation of 3939 Carolina Beach Road, which was previously Fire Station 6, to Good Shepherd Ministries of Wilmington, Inc.
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Creative Writing
WECT

Friday Night Football: Week 3

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s the scores from week three of the high school football season:. New Hanover 29 at Butler 28. Swansboro 23 at North Brunswick 49. North Myrtle Beach 42 at West Brunswick 26. West Bladen 0 at South Brunswick 62. Dixon 0 at Topsail 43. Union...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Eight arrested during drug investigations in Columbus County

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrested eight people accused of drug-related charges from July 29 to August 18. The sheriff’s office announced the arrests on Thursday, September 1 in a press release. Investigators arrested Whiteville man Dan Maurice Gowan at the 400 block of...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Columbus County man arrested after investigators locate drug paraphernalia

NAKINA, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators arrested Tamol Sophion Washington, 32, of Tabor City after finding drug paraphernalia in his home on Tuesday, August 30. According to a press release, detectives searched Washington’s residence on Josh Lane, locating over 36 grams of cocaine and marijuana....
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Man charged in overdose death

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly supplied heroin that led to an overdose death this week. According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an overdose death on Patsy Lane on Aug. 31. “During the investigation detectives located heroin and...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: isolated showers and storms with plenty of dry time for Labor day weekend; Earl forms in eastern Caribbean

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Friday evening! Your First Alert Forecast is not perfect, but overall friendly for the Cape Fear Region into Labor Day weekend. Rain chances will gradually tick up as Labor Day Monday approaches, but don’t expect any one day of the holiday weekend to be a complete washout. Highs will be deep into the 80s with lows in the upper 60s and 70s through the period.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Bolton man arrested on drug charges after striking two police vehicles during pursuit

BOLTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Wednesday, August 31, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators arrested Alton Terrill Smith, 37, after a vehicle pursuit. Investigators initially attempted to stop Smith’s vehicle on Andrew Jackson Highway as they investigated complaints of illegal narcotics activity in the area. When they signaled for the vehicle to stop, Smith refused and attempted to collide into two police vehicles, hitting one.
BOLTON, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: mostly dry for the rest of the Labor Day weekend; tropics finally heating up

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday evening to you! Thanks for tuning in with us this holiday weekend. Your First Alert Forecast is not perfect, but overall friendly for the Cape Fear Region through Labor Day weekend. Rain chances will hover in the 20-30% range through Monday. Highs will be deep into the 80s with lows in the upper 60s and 70s through the period.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy