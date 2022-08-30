ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron police officer shoots armed teen in hand; BCI investigating

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said an officer shot an armed 16-year-old boy in the hand Saturday evening after hearing gunfire during patrols. According to Akron police, officers were patrolling in the area of Longview Avenue and Manchester Road around 6:30 p.m. when they heard multiple shots fired. Officers...
Police: Teens, ages 13 and 16, accused of shooting man during robbery at Akron park

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two boys, ages 13 and 16, were arrested in connection to an armed robbery and shooting in Akron on Thursday night. According to Akron police, officers first responded just before 8:30 p.m. to an East Avenue business after receiving reports that two males wearing masks and gloves were seen looking into the windows.
Police investigate double homicide in Huron County; person of interest identified

WILLARD, Ohio (WOIO) - Willard police said detectives launched a double homicide investigation Saturday after a disturbance call turned deadly. According to police, officers responded just before 9 a.m. to the 1000 block of Myrtle Avenue for a disturbance. When officers arrived, Willard police said family members reported two dead...
Akron neighbors thwart teenager’s robbery attempt

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A group of neighbors came together to take down a teenage robber in Akron. Akron police said a 49-year-old man was just sitting in his car on Roslyn Avenue when a 16-year-old came up to his window with a gun and demanded money. Instead of getting...
Customer shot by Akron cashier as fight breaks out in store, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a convenience store cashier shot a customer Thursday night during a fight with a different customer. The 48-year-old victim was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital with critical injuries. The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. at a store in the 800 block...
Woman charged with murdering Elyria man

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are searching for answers after an Elyria man was killed in his home Wednesday. Officials with the Elyria Police Department said 28-year-old Keyron J. Ficklin was found was a stabbed to death in in house on Church Lane. According to police, 30-year-old Bonita Tracy...
Bike theft suspect breaks into Ohio City townhome garage, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the suspect who broke into an Ohio City townhome garage and stole a bike is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him. The break-in and theft happened around 4 a.m. on Aug. 31 on St. Stephens Court, according to police. Take...
Cleveland Police search for missing 13-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking for your help locating a 13-year-old Daimeyah Bourne. According to police, she went missing on Friday from the 10300 block of Olivet Avenue in Cleveland. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 216-621-1234.
