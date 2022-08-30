Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Akron police officer shoots armed teen in hand; BCI investigating
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said an officer shot an armed 16-year-old boy in the hand Saturday evening after hearing gunfire during patrols. According to Akron police, officers were patrolling in the area of Longview Avenue and Manchester Road around 6:30 p.m. when they heard multiple shots fired. Officers...
16-year-old injured in officer-involved shooting in Akron
Agents with the the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are looking into a police-involved shooting in Akron Saturday evening.
16-year-old shot in hand by Akron police officer according to Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett
AKRON, Ohio — A 16-year-old male was shot in the hand by an Akron police officer Saturday evening after an incident involving a firearm at a residence. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. 3News reporter...
cleveland19.com
Police: Teens, ages 13 and 16, accused of shooting man during robbery at Akron park
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two boys, ages 13 and 16, were arrested in connection to an armed robbery and shooting in Akron on Thursday night. According to Akron police, officers first responded just before 8:30 p.m. to an East Avenue business after receiving reports that two males wearing masks and gloves were seen looking into the windows.
Fair goes on: Sheriff gives new info on shots fired incident
There is a large police presence at the Canfield Fair on Saturday night.
cleveland19.com
Cuyahoga Falls police find ‘no evidence’ of shooting after movie theater disturbance
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Falls police said officers were called out Saturday night to a disturbance at the Cinemark movie theater on State Road. According to police, a large group of teens and young adults were acting disorderly. Though someone reported hearing gunshots, Cuyahoga Falls police said there...
cleveland19.com
Police investigate double homicide in Huron County; person of interest identified
WILLARD, Ohio (WOIO) - Willard police said detectives launched a double homicide investigation Saturday after a disturbance call turned deadly. According to police, officers responded just before 9 a.m. to the 1000 block of Myrtle Avenue for a disturbance. When officers arrived, Willard police said family members reported two dead...
cleveland19.com
Akron neighbors thwart teenager’s robbery attempt
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A group of neighbors came together to take down a teenage robber in Akron. Akron police said a 49-year-old man was just sitting in his car on Roslyn Avenue when a 16-year-old came up to his window with a gun and demanded money. Instead of getting...
cleveland19.com
Customer shot by Akron cashier as fight breaks out in store, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a convenience store cashier shot a customer Thursday night during a fight with a different customer. The 48-year-old victim was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital with critical injuries. The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. at a store in the 800 block...
cleveland19.com
Woman charged with murdering Elyria man
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are searching for answers after an Elyria man was killed in his home Wednesday. Officials with the Elyria Police Department said 28-year-old Keyron J. Ficklin was found was a stabbed to death in in house on Church Lane. According to police, 30-year-old Bonita Tracy...
cleveland19.com
Bike theft suspect breaks into Ohio City townhome garage, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the suspect who broke into an Ohio City townhome garage and stole a bike is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him. The break-in and theft happened around 4 a.m. on Aug. 31 on St. Stephens Court, according to police. Take...
Man found guilty of Slavic Village killings, faces death penalty
A man was found guilty of killing a woman, two children and another man in Cleveland’s Slavic Village.
cleveland19.com
Several injured in car crash at West 65th and Clark Avenue on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several people were taken to the hospital after a car struck a telephone pole at West 65th and Clark Avenue Saturday afternoon. The single car crash happened around 4:50 pm. Four people were taken to MetroHealth Hospital two were in critical condition and two others in...
cleveland19.com
1-year-old left in hot car dies in New Philadelphia, father charged
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WOIO) - According to New Philadelphia Police, the father of a 1-year-old boy has been charged with murder after police said he left the child in a hot car for hours Thursday. Police said that around 2 pm they were notified by Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital that...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police officer dies at 38: ‘Loved by many and will be missed by all’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police announced Saturday they are mourning the death of a 38-year-old officer. Officer Clayton Ellenberger, a husband and father, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to his obituary. The department said Ellenberger joined Cleveland Police Fourth District in 2018. He...
Man rams car into another car in driveway; resident accuse neighbor’s guest of eating her tomatoes: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Criminal damaging, trespassing, menacing: Michael Drive. Police are looking for a 30-year-old Cleveland man who created a disturbance on Harrison Drive at about 7:30 a.m. Aug. 16, then drove to a house on Michael and caused more trouble there. It’s unknown how the man caused...
cleveland19.com
Jury deliberation continues in trial for Cleveland man accused in quadruple murder
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury deliberation is continuing in the trial for a Cleveland man accused of killing four people in 2019. Closing arguments wrapped Thursday, and the jury is expected to deliberate through Friday afternoon. Prosecutors said Armond Johnson Sr. shot two adults and set a deadly fire on...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Police search for missing 13-year-old girl
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking for your help locating a 13-year-old Daimeyah Bourne. According to police, she went missing on Friday from the 10300 block of Olivet Avenue in Cleveland. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 216-621-1234.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland cafe robbery suspect steals tips, shoves employee into tables, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the suspect accused of stealing cash from the Koffie Café tip jar before shoving an employee into tables is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the suspect walked into the 2521 Market Ave. cafe on Aug. 29...
cleveland19.com
Video shows suspect speed away from traffic stop before deadly Cleveland crash
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol released new video Friday showing a suspect flee a traffic stop before a deadly crash. The wreck took place during the evening of Aug. 26 in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood. According to the highway patrol, the incident began when troopers pulled...
