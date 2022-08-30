Ah, September is one month away from my favorite month. We could see a flurry with the new chill in the air and the smell of leaves turning the threat at any moment. I love the cold weather; I never complain about the snow, the icy rain, or the sub zeros temperatures that we rarely get anymore. So I can complain about the heat; I hate it. However, I do not want to discuss the weather this weekend. No, I want to talk about where I am right now as you read this. Sat and Sun, we, Lorie, Eli, and I are at the largest highlands festival the Tri-Cities offers. We are listening to wonderful music by the Crossjacks and eating food from vendors from all over the region. There are games to win prizes in am kids area for parents to let their children go for a minute without worry. And it all is happening now at the Tipton Haynes historic site in Johnson City. This is something you must see. If you are not here now, then you are missing an event. Lorie and I have our books set up for sale, and there are food trucks selling bbq.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO