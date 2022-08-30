Read full article on original website
Turnovers thwart Unaka shutout loss
After a scoreless first quarter, the Harlan football team’s offense dominated the Unaka Rangers, defeating them 36-0 on Friday night. Harlan got on the board first early in the second quarter with a 6-yard touchdown run by Donavan Montanaro, who also followed-up with the two-point conversation. After a turnover...
Rockwood proves to be too much for Cloudland
The Highlanders received the opening kickoff at Orr field Friday night. Gage McKinney returned the football to the 40-yard line. After a couple of short gains, the Tigers took over at the 17 following the Highlander punt. The Tigers reached a first down at the 34 on a sweep. Turner had a 66-yard touchdown run for Rockwood with 7:18 remaining in the first quarter. An extra point by Maclaine was good to give Rockwood a 7-0 lead.
Greene Devils shut out Cyclones for first time since 2000
GREENEVILLE – The Greeneville Greene Devils were still steamed after being eliminated from the 2021 football playoffs after they broke the Cyclones’ 31-game win streak inside Citizens Bank Stadium during the regular season only to be defeated by the Cyclones in the postseason. Friday night in Burley Stadium,...
Hampton rallies from 20-point deficit to upend Avery County
NEWLAND, NC – The top-ranked Hampton Bulldogs faced a bushel of adversity in its non-conference tilt Friday night, Sept. 2, against the Vikings of Avery County (NC) High School. Trailing 20-0 late in the second quarter, a late turnover and touchdown provided needed momentum, while the combination of defensive halftime adjustments and hard-nosed running of the football propelled the Bulldogs to score the game’s final 28 points. Hampton’s defense shut out the Vikings over the final two quarters to emerge victorious by a 36-27 final score at MacDonald Stadium.
Carter County Sports Hall of Fame to host Christmas tournament
The Carter County Sports Hall of Fame will be hosting a Carter County Sports Hall of Fame Basketball Tournament between Dec 26-31. The tournament is for Varsity (8th-grade teams) and 7th-Grade B-teams both boys and girls. If you are interested in your team playing, please email CY Peters at peters5@charter.net, message him on Facebook Messenger or call his cell phone at 423-707-8570.
Kyle H. Gouge
On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, our beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather and father-in-law, Kyle H. Gouge, went home to be with his wife and his Lord from the Johnson City Medical Center at the age of 88. Kyle was born in Elizabethton, Tennessee on January 1, 1934, a son of the late Harold and Mattie (Nidiffer) Gouge. In addition to his parents, Kyle was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 69 years, Phyllis Marie Nave Gouge, on November 1, 2021; two brothers, Duard Gouge and Wayne Gouge; and one sister, Evelyn Gouge Hodge.
Come out and join us this weekend! Sat and Sun!
Ah, September is one month away from my favorite month. We could see a flurry with the new chill in the air and the smell of leaves turning the threat at any moment. I love the cold weather; I never complain about the snow, the icy rain, or the sub zeros temperatures that we rarely get anymore. So I can complain about the heat; I hate it. However, I do not want to discuss the weather this weekend. No, I want to talk about where I am right now as you read this. Sat and Sun, we, Lorie, Eli, and I are at the largest highlands festival the Tri-Cities offers. We are listening to wonderful music by the Crossjacks and eating food from vendors from all over the region. There are games to win prizes in am kids area for parents to let their children go for a minute without worry. And it all is happening now at the Tipton Haynes historic site in Johnson City. This is something you must see. If you are not here now, then you are missing an event. Lorie and I have our books set up for sale, and there are food trucks selling bbq.
Elizabethton Senior Center Schedule
Schedule of activities at the Elizabethton Senior Center for the week of September 5 – 9: The billiard room and fitness room are open and no appointments necessary. Monday: CLOSED FOR LABOR DAY. Tuesday: Blood Pressure checks – Freda Banks will be here providing blood pressure. readings for...
Report of shots fired prompts schools soft lockdown on Friday
Shortly before Noon on September 2, 2022, Carter County 911 received a report of shots fired in Hampton in the area near the Subway restaurant. Officers responded to the area and determined that there was no danger to any school. Officers determined a private citizen on private property had discharged a firearm for target practice. The schools were placed temporarily on a soft lockdown out of an abundance of precaution due to the nature of the 911 call to allow time for officers to arrive on scene and investigate the report of shots being fired in the area. Once officers determined there was no threat to the school and cleared the call, the soft lockdown at the school was lifted.
Closings mark Labor Day – the official final holiday of summer
All city and county offices will be closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday – the last holiday of the summer. Because of the holiday, the garbage collection schedule for the week has been altered. Monday through Thursday will be collected one day late with Thursday and Friday being collected on Friday.
Johnson City Police Beats
On August 16, 2022, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Roy Killion of Johnson City, TN for Theft of Property Over $10,000, Theft of Property Over $2,500 (motor vehicle), Burglary, Attempted Theft of property, Worthless checks, and theft of property over $10,000. Jessica Killion of Jonesborough, TN was arrested and charged with Worthless checks, and Theft of Property over $10,000.
Local Relay for Life scheduled for Sept. 10
The Carter County Relay for Life will hold its annual event on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 4 to 10 p.,. at the Covered Bridge Park. The event is free, but donations to the American Cancer Society are appreciated. Scheduled events include:. – 4 p.m.: Relay for Life Pageant. – 4:30...
Chancery & Circuit Courts & Realty Transfers
Mariela Nunez Earhart v. Raymond Douglas Earhart Jr…..Divorce. Pamela Stewart v. Heather Renee Stewart….Order of Protection. Jennifer Young vs. Edward Young (divorce) Louis Faw vs. Branden Washington and Richard Grindstaff (damages/personal injury) Realty Transfers. The following real estate transactions have been recorded during the past week at the...
ETSU researchers exploring treatments for loss of smell
JOHNSON CITY – The smell of rain or the scent of a fresh pie baking are luxuries that not all people are able to experience. The loss of the sense of smell has drawn attention in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this problem can occur as a result of injury, certain disorders or aging, affecting the quality of life for millions of people.
‘We Love Our Teachers’ sign campaign
I was dismayed when, a few weeks ago, Larry Arnn, the President of Hillsdale College and political supporter of Governor Bill Lee, showed his disdain for public school teachers and for Tennessee’s colleges (apparently both public and private) by saying that our teachers come from the “dumbest parts” of the “dumbest colleges.” Astonishingly, the Governor did not take the opportunity to object to this unfair and self-serving insult to our state, its citizens, and its institutions.
Labor Day 2022: Help Wanted signs are the norm
Help Wanted signs have been the norm around Elizabethton and elsewhere for some time. This holiday weekend, Help Wanted could be the two-word theme of Labor Day 2022. The signs are posted front and center on fast food storefronts, company signs, and out front. Also everywhere you go – Wal-Mart, Lowe’s, grocery stores, etc. _ the signs are out. Nursing homes and, hospitals also need help.
Chuckey man arrested for aggravated domestic assault
JONESBOROUGH – Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested Charles Garland, 49 of Chuckey, and charged him with Aggravated Domestic Assault, Evading Arrest, Vandalism and Reckless Endangerment on Tuesday morning. According to Sheriff Keith Sexton, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Tuesday morning involving a firearm on Horse Creek Road....
Carter County Government Starts Anew with Swearing in Ceremony
The Carter County Courthouse was packed with a standing room only crowd at noon on Wednesday as both new and returning members of the county’s government was sworn into office. The ceremony began as all three returning judges from the 1st Judicial Criminal Court were sworn in. Judges Lisa...
