ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 29

Roger HOEF
5d ago

Wow! Do we want this in public office? - His current and former transgressions would say, "NO." tRump has an immense amount of grift to conduct right now, but if he is aware of all of this guy's mess, he'd fall in love......

Reply(1)
11
Guadalupe Barreras
5d ago

Doesn't surprise me he lied he's a Republican ..

Reply(5)
17
Judy True-Lucas
5d ago

No he hide his faniance. Until he caught. the a other candidate should be the winner.

Reply
5
Related
AZFamily

What the VA providing abortions regardless of state laws means for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The abortion debate continues to heat up with a big new move on Friday. The United States Department of Veterans Affairs announced it will soon offer abortions in certain cases, and abortion counseling regardless of state laws and restrictions. With two different Arizona abortion laws working their way through the courts, this could give abortion access to some military women and families that otherwise may be banned in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR News

Planned Parenthood Arizona joins others restarting abortions

PHOENIX (AP) — Planned Parenthood Arizona has joined several other providers that have restarted abortion care in the state — although it may only be temporary — after clinics ceased providing the service when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that women do not have a constitutional right to end a pregnancy.
ARIZONA STATE
fox40jackson.com

Arizona Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns

A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member Richard Andrade in the August primary for District 22’s...
ARIZONA STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Arizona campaign finance initiative certified for the November ballot

This November, Arizonans will decide on a ballot initiative that would require donors to political campaigns to disclose the original source of the money, if the donation goes above a certain threshold. There are 10 statewide ballot measures on the Arizona ballot. The campaign finance initiative, if approved by voters,...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Government
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
KTAR News

GOP escalates fight against citizen-led ballot initiatives

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people signed petitions this year backing proposed ballot initiatives to expand voting access, ensure abortion rights and legalize recreational marijuana in Arizona, Arkansas and Michigan. Yet voters might not get a say because Republican officials or judges have blocked the proposals...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Hobbs Formally Refuses to Debate Lake in Arizona Governor Race

Democrat Katie Hobbs is refusing to debate Republican Kari Lake in their race for Arizona governor. In her response to the Citizens Clean Elections Commission, Hobbs’ campaign said the current secretary of state wouldn’t participate in something that will make Arizona “the butt of late-night TV jokes and national ridicule,” referring to the criticism the rowdy GOP primary debate garnered.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Corporation Commissioner Urges County Officials to Nix Electronic Voting Machines for November Election

Leaders in the America-First movement and grassroots activists concerned about voter fraud in Arizona are taking steps to put as many security measures as possible for the November 8 election. Jim O’Connor, a member of the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) and a leader in the grassroots community who brought patriots together to sign an “Arizona Election Integrity Declaration” demanding secure elections in May, is now taking his efforts a step further.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Election Law#Gop#Phoenix New Times#State#The U S Army Reserve
Phoenix New Times

Debate Ditchers: These 3 Popular Arizona Candidates Just Can’t Commit

Arizona's politicians have a new catchphrase: "It’s not up for debate." If you’ve cottoned to candidates exposing their political opinions and public policy proposals to potential voters, you’re in for a humdrum hangover between the primary and general elections this year. Candidates are flaking on public forums from Phoenix to Flagstaff.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Tribe: Arizona built border barrier against its wishes

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Cocopah Indian Tribe said Friday that the state of Arizona acted against its wishes by stacking shipping containers on its land to prevent illegal border crossings. The tribe determined that the state put 42 double-stacked containers on its land near Yuma, said Michael Fila from its office of emergency management. The tribe wrote state officials Tuesday to inform them of their findings and concerns. Fila said the containers block half of a two-lane road, closing a “vital evacuation route.” The containers pose other safety concerns, including if the containers fall, Fila wrote. Two containers toppled during construction last month for reasons that are unclear.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
arizonasuntimes.com

Pinal County Sheriff Slams Katie Hobbs over New Border Campaign Ad

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb blasted a new border security campaign ad from Democrat gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs in a statement Tuesday, claiming Arizona can’t afford to have her as governor. “Katie Hobbs has openly opposed filling the border wall gaps and supported ending Title 42, which makes our...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

FreedomWorks Arizona Endorses Kari Lake

FreedomWorks’ Arizona contingency endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, according to a Tuesday release. “Kari Lake is the only candidate in this race with the backing of the grassroots; for that reason and more, we are proud to endorse her for Arizona governor,” said Noah Wall, FreedomWorks for America’s executive director. “Having served as a news anchor in Phoenix for over 20 years, Kari is a familiar face whom Arizonans trust. We have every reason to believe that she will continue to be accountable to the people as governor.”
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy