Read full article on original website
Roger HOEF
5d ago
Wow! Do we want this in public office? - His current and former transgressions would say, "NO." tRump has an immense amount of grift to conduct right now, but if he is aware of all of this guy's mess, he'd fall in love......
Reply(1)
11
Guadalupe Barreras
5d ago
Doesn't surprise me he lied he's a Republican ..
Reply(5)
17
Judy True-Lucas
5d ago
No he hide his faniance. Until he caught. the a other candidate should be the winner.
Reply
5
Related
AZFamily
What the VA providing abortions regardless of state laws means for Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The abortion debate continues to heat up with a big new move on Friday. The United States Department of Veterans Affairs announced it will soon offer abortions in certain cases, and abortion counseling regardless of state laws and restrictions. With two different Arizona abortion laws working their way through the courts, this could give abortion access to some military women and families that otherwise may be banned in Arizona.
Planned Parenthood Arizona joins others restarting abortions
PHOENIX (AP) — Planned Parenthood Arizona has joined several other providers that have restarted abortion care in the state — although it may only be temporary — after clinics ceased providing the service when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that women do not have a constitutional right to end a pregnancy.
fox40jackson.com
Arizona Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns
A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member Richard Andrade in the August primary for District 22’s...
kiowacountypress.net
Arizona campaign finance initiative certified for the November ballot
This November, Arizonans will decide on a ballot initiative that would require donors to political campaigns to disclose the original source of the money, if the donation goes above a certain threshold. There are 10 statewide ballot measures on the Arizona ballot. The campaign finance initiative, if approved by voters,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GOP escalates fight against citizen-led ballot initiatives
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people signed petitions this year backing proposed ballot initiatives to expand voting access, ensure abortion rights and legalize recreational marijuana in Arizona, Arkansas and Michigan. Yet voters might not get a say because Republican officials or judges have blocked the proposals...
arizonasuntimes.com
Hobbs Formally Refuses to Debate Lake in Arizona Governor Race
Democrat Katie Hobbs is refusing to debate Republican Kari Lake in their race for Arizona governor. In her response to the Citizens Clean Elections Commission, Hobbs’ campaign said the current secretary of state wouldn’t participate in something that will make Arizona “the butt of late-night TV jokes and national ridicule,” referring to the criticism the rowdy GOP primary debate garnered.
KTAR.com
Democratic Arizona House member who won Senate primary race resigns seat for new career
PHOENIX — Democratic Arizona Rep. Diego Espinoza, who won his state Senate primary last month, announced his resignation Friday to pursue a career outside of politics. Espinoza, who represents District 19 in Tolleson and other parts of the West Valley, will join Salt River Project’s government and community relations team.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Corporation Commissioner Urges County Officials to Nix Electronic Voting Machines for November Election
Leaders in the America-First movement and grassroots activists concerned about voter fraud in Arizona are taking steps to put as many security measures as possible for the November 8 election. Jim O’Connor, a member of the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) and a leader in the grassroots community who brought patriots together to sign an “Arizona Election Integrity Declaration” demanding secure elections in May, is now taking his efforts a step further.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phoenix New Times
Debate Ditchers: These 3 Popular Arizona Candidates Just Can’t Commit
Arizona's politicians have a new catchphrase: "It’s not up for debate." If you’ve cottoned to candidates exposing their political opinions and public policy proposals to potential voters, you’re in for a humdrum hangover between the primary and general elections this year. Candidates are flaking on public forums from Phoenix to Flagstaff.
nevalleynews.org
Kari Lake’s anti-abortion reported tweet “creeped out” some Arizona voters
Trump endorsed gubernatorial candidate, Kari Lake’s tweet of the “culture of abortion” being over and a new chapter will help “women become the Mothers they are meant to be,” has some Arizona voters angry enough to believe that Lake and other GOP candidates running for the state’s top offices are “creepy.”
Tribe: Arizona built border barrier against its wishes
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Cocopah Indian Tribe said Friday that the state of Arizona acted against its wishes by stacking shipping containers on its land to prevent illegal border crossings. The tribe determined that the state put 42 double-stacked containers on its land near Yuma, said Michael Fila from its office of emergency management. The tribe wrote state officials Tuesday to inform them of their findings and concerns. Fila said the containers block half of a two-lane road, closing a “vital evacuation route.” The containers pose other safety concerns, including if the containers fall, Fila wrote. Two containers toppled during construction last month for reasons that are unclear.
kjzz.org
KJZZ's Friday NewsCap: Why Katie Hobbs may be hesitant to take on Kari Lake in an AZ governor debate
KJZZ’s Friday NewsCap revisits some of the biggest stories of the week. This week saw the state Supreme Court rule that certain records related to the 2020 audit can be kept secret. And the fate of Arizona's gubernatorial debate is in limbo as Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs considers whether...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
arizonasuntimes.com
Pinal County Sheriff Slams Katie Hobbs over New Border Campaign Ad
Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb blasted a new border security campaign ad from Democrat gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs in a statement Tuesday, claiming Arizona can’t afford to have her as governor. “Katie Hobbs has openly opposed filling the border wall gaps and supported ending Title 42, which makes our...
Karrin Taylor Robson spent more than any other Republican statewide candidate or officeholder in Arizona
Arizona Republican statewide candidates and officeholders have spent $42.3 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Karrin Taylor Robson has spent more than any other Republican. Taylor Robson ran for Governor of Arizona in 2022. Taylor Robson raised $18.7 million and spent $18.5 million between Jan....
3 Appealing Arizona Cities Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
In most American cities, it can be hard to live off just a Social Security check. For 2022, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retirees is just $1,623.10. That doesn't leave a lot of...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
arizonasuntimes.com
FreedomWorks Arizona Endorses Kari Lake
FreedomWorks’ Arizona contingency endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, according to a Tuesday release. “Kari Lake is the only candidate in this race with the backing of the grassroots; for that reason and more, we are proud to endorse her for Arizona governor,” said Noah Wall, FreedomWorks for America’s executive director. “Having served as a news anchor in Phoenix for over 20 years, Kari is a familiar face whom Arizonans trust. We have every reason to believe that she will continue to be accountable to the people as governor.”
nevalleynews.org
Reported white supremacist, Jared Taylor’s speech at ASU draws large student body protests Friday night
Protestors came out in full force before the Jared Taylor speech and arrived throughout the evening on Friday at Arizona State University in Tempe, to express disapproval toward “ASU and president Michael Crow” for allowing “white advocate” Taylor to speak on campus. The protestors outnumbered those...
Katie Hobbs spent more than any other Democratic statewide candidate or officeholder in Arizona
Arizona Democratic statewide candidates and officeholders have spent $9.7 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Katie Hobbs has spent more than any other Democrat. Hobbs is Arizona Secretary of State and is running for Governor of Arizona in 2022. Hobbs raised $5.0 million and spent...
Comments / 29