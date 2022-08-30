ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

‘Duck Dynasty’s Korie Robertson Posts Incredible Pics of Family Under Double Rainbow

By Craig Garrett
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DLach_0hbG6NZl00

Duck Dynasty’s Korie Robertson woke to quite a sight recently and took to her official Instagram to share the splendor. The reality tv star, author, and entrepreneur grabbed some snapshots of a double rainbow outside her home. In one image, you can see family members framed by the impressive display of nature.

Korie Robertson was clearly moved by the double rainbow. “Woke up to God’s promises written all over the sky,” she captioned the image. She goes on to quote scripture associated with the natural phenomenon. “Whenever the rainbow appears in the clouds, I will see it and remember the everlasting covenant between God and all living creatures of every kind on the earth.” Genesis‬ ‭9:16‬ . The post was met with dozens of comments in awe of the rainbow, with over 10,0000 likes.

Korie Robertson was an unlikely addition to Duck Dynasty

Korie Robertson was introduced to the general public about a decade ago. This was thanks to her husband Willie Robertson and the TV series Duck Dynasty. She has amassed a huge following since appearing on the show. She has over 2 million followers on Instagram alone. Despite the fact that the Robertson family has been subjected to criticism in previous years, Korie has consistently stood behind her spouse and in-laws.

Though Korie Robertson wasn’t originally from a hunting family, she quickly assimilated to the Robertson way of life. As Willie’s wife and business partner, she helped him expand their company rapidly. She acted as Duck Commander’s office manager and has to be assertive in order to prevent the work environment from devolving into chaos.

Willie and Korie Robertson go way back. When Willie invited her to go on a moonlit hike at summer camp in third grade, she accepted. They got married a year after high school. Korie proudly has six children, one of which she and her husband adopted. Since adopting their son, Willie and Korie have become very interested in spreading awareness and resources regarding adoption; they even started an organization called the Drive Adoption Fund. Moreover, Korie has given speeches at several events related to adoption over the years.

Of course, Duck Dynasty has been off the air for several years now. However, Korie Robertson has remained very busy. In 2021, Korie debuted a web series called At Home with the Robertsons. Instead of focusing on the family company, this series allowed a number of guests to talk about different issues with the family. Korie has also been able to form relationships with firms that are seeking people of note to promote their goods. She is presently a brand ambassador for TeamiBlends and Naturmetic.

Comments / 6

Related
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson Huff Gets Emotional Speaking Out About Her Daughter

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson Huff is embracing the unexpected as she navigates through life as a mom to her “favorite girl.”. The reality TV star is currently on vacation in the Hawaiian islands with her husband, Christian, and their daughter, Honey. And while the parents are admittedly having a wonderful time, they’re learning that having a 14-month-old in tow can throw a hitch in their plans.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’s Willie Robertson Shows Off New Look in Family Vacation Pics

A few weeks ago, Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson shocked fans with a brand new look on Instagram. Instead of the long hair and thick beard fans of the A&E show once knew, the 50-year-old TV star instead showed off a short-cropped ‘do and a neatly trimmed beard. In addition, photos suggest Robertson dyed his hair a subtle blonde, entirely updating his appearance. Now, taking to Instagram again, this time with a series of sweet family photos, the Duck Dynasty star is owning his brand new look. Check it out.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’s Jase Robertson Shoots Down Common ‘Argument’ About His Faith

Clearing the air of any misconceptions about his Christian views, Duck Dynasty star Jase Robertson is shooting down common arguments he often hears about his faith. “They say I can believe in Jesus as long as I don’t try to announce it to anyone? Well…” the Duck Dynasty star stated. He then quoted a Bible verse, Jeremiah 20:9. It reads, “But if I say, ‘I will not mention him or speak any more in his name,’ his word is in my heart like a fire, a fire shut up in my bones. I am weary of holding it in; indeed, I cannot.”
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Korie Robertson
Person
Willie Robertson
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton Never Calls Her Husband Carl Dean By His Name… She Only Calls Him “Daddy”

Dolly Parton never ceases to make me laugh. She’s downright hilarious, and she always has a couple good one-liners up her sleeve for any interview she does. I’m sure that’s part of what’s kept her marriage to her husband of 55 years, Carl Dean, fresh and exciting. Though Carl chooses to intentionally stay out of the spotlight, Dolly often mentions him and what a solid marriage they’ve built over the years.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duck Dynasty#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Reality Tv#Double Rainbow
POPSUGAR

Nicole Kidman's "Jellyfish" Haircut Is Uncharacteristically Edgy

There are good haircuts, and then there are haircuts that stop you in your tracks — and Nicole Kidman's latest look firmly falls in the latter camp. The actor was recently interviewed by Jason Campbell for the cover of Perfect Magazine's latest issue, and not only was she seen with hip-length red hair, but she also sported the perfectly on-trend "jellyfish" haircut.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The List

Joanna Gaines Gets Candid About Past Marital Troubles With Chip

What's the only thing better than one celebrity? Two! From Brangelina's (Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie) devastating breakup in 2016 to Bennifer (Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez) finally tying the knot in 2022, we love to follow a celebrity couple's journey. While some celebrities find their other half at the height of their careers, others find the spotlight together, like HGTV's Chip and Joanna Gaines. The couple is famous for their house flips and keen eye for interior design: Joanna is the designer extraordinaire, and her husband Chip helps her visions come to life with his craftsmanship and entrepreneurial spirit (via Magnolia).
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows

While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

LOOK: Carrie Underwood Rocks Opry Stage in Series of New Pics

Carrie Underwood is having a massive year. She became friends with Guns N’ Roses and she picked up nominations at the Dove Awards. She’s proving that she can do it all. And in the middle of it all, she hopped on stage at a suburban Nashville restaurant with a cover band and ripped through a Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers classic. This weekend, she came home.
NASHVILLE, TN
The List

Hallmark Star Lacey Chabert Reveals Her Favorite New Co-Star

If you're a fan of the Hallmark Channel, you definitely know Lacey Chabert. If you're not, you almost certainly recognize Lacey Chabert's face and even her voice. You may know her from her role as Claudia Salinger on "Party of Five" or as the famous Gretchen Wieners in "Mean Girls", but you also may recognize her voice from some of her voice acting roles, like "The Wild Thornberrys" or "Family Guy," among others.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Criminal Minds’: Why Special Agent Aaron Hotchner Actor Thomas Gibson Was Fired From the Show

Actor Thomas Gibson made quite a name for himself playing Special Agent Aaron Hotchner on Criminal Minds when the show was on CBS. But he soon found himself out of work. In fact, Gibson was fired from the show. We also would advise fans that while the show is now moving to Paramount Plus, don’t expect to see him coming back at all. Why in the world was Gibson fired? It had to do with some on-set interactions between Gibson and fellow cast members and crew members.
TV SERIES
realitytitbit.com

Where is Kyle Chrisley now? Todd's son turned things around for himself

Todd Chrisley and his family have been the focus of their own show, Chrisley Knows Best, since 2014. The series premiered on USA Network and follows Todd, his wife, Julie, his mother, Nanny Faye, and Todd and Julie’s children, Chase and Savannah. Todd and Julie’s granddaughter, Chloe, is also in their care on the show.
MENTAL HEALTH
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

553K+
Followers
59K+
Post
212M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy