ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Here’s why Donald Trump’s Truth Social app isn’t on Google Play Store

By Reuters
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NNIyl_0hbG6LoJ00

Former President Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social has not yet been approved for distribution on Alphabet’s Google Play Store due to insufficient content moderation, according to a Google spokesperson on Tuesday.

The delay marks a setback for the app, which launched in the Apple App Store on Feb. 21 . Android phones comprise about 40% of the US smartphone market. Without the Google and Apple stores, there is no easy way for most smartphone users to download Truth Social.

“On August 19, we notified Truth Social of several violations of standard policies in their current app submission and reiterated that having effective systems for moderating user-generated content is a condition of our terms of service for any app to go live on Google Play,” Google said in a statement.

“Last week, Truth Social wrote back acknowledging our feedback and saying that they are working on addressing these issues.”

Google said it has expressed concerns to Truth Social about violations of its Play Store policies prohibiting content like physical threats and incitement to violence.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3efvhY_0hbG6LoJ00
Donald Trump’s Truth Social app facing financial fallout

Truth Social parent company Trump Media & Technology Group did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

News of the Android delay was first reported by Axios .

Truth Social restored Trump’s presence on social media more than a year after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook and Alphabet Inc.’s YouTube following the Jan. 6, 2021, US Capitol riot, after he was accused of posting messages inciting violence.

TMTG has pledged to deliver an “engaging and censorship-free experience” on Truth Social, appealing to a base that feels its views around such hot-button topics such as the outcome of the 2020 presidential election have been scrubbed from mainstream tech platforms.

TMTG is working with Hive, a San Francisco-based company that does AI-based content moderation, to flag sexually explicit content, hate speech, bullying and violent content on the app.

Human moderators decide what to do with the content Hive has flagged. While the scope of TMTG’s human moderation efforts is unclear, according to a posting on the TMTG website, the company is hiring a “community content administrator” whose job will include reviewing “user-posted content on Truth Social verifying it adheres to established community guidelines.”

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Deal for Trump’s Truth Social to merge with SPAC faces collapse

A deal for Truth Social to merge with a Special Purpose Acquisition Company faces collapse unless shareholders in the blank-check vehicle vote on Tuesday to extend the agreement, The Post has learned. Patrick Orlando, the CEO of Digital World Acquisition, needs 65% of shareholders in his SPAC to agree to...
POTUS
AFP

Trump brands Biden 'enemy of the state' at Pennsylvania rally

Ex-president Donald Trump branded his successor Joe Biden an "enemy of the state" during a rally in Pennsylvania Saturday, as he slammed last month's FBI raid of his Florida home. Biden gave the "most vicious, hateful and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president," Trump told supporters  "He's an enemy of the state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
47K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy