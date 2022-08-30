ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlbi Dean, ‘Black Lightning’ actress, dead at 32

By Erin Keller
New York Post
 4 days ago

Up-and-coming South African actress and model Charlbi Dean has died. She was 32.

Sources close to the actress — who played Syonide in the CW’s “Black Lightning” — confirmed to The Post Tuesday that Dean died of an unexpected sudden illness. They did not share further details but said she died in a New York City hospital.

Dean recently landed the biggest role of her acting career opposite Woody Harrelson in “Triangle of Sadness.” The film hasn’t hit theaters yet, but it made a big impression at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival — taking home the festival’s top award, the Palme d’Or. According to Variety, the film will hit theaters on Oct. 8.

Dean’s other movie credits include “Blood in the Water,” “Don’t Sleep,” “An Interview with God” and “Porthole.” Her first film role was in 2010’s “Spud,” which also starred John Cleese and singer and actor Troye Sivan.

She also appeared in a 2017 episode of the CBS drama “Elementary.”

As for her modeling career, Dean had been photographed for British Vogue, Tatler, GQ and Cosmopolitan magazines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26x7wl_0hbG6HHP00
Charlbi Dean attends Netflix’s “Spiderhead” New York screening on June 15.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3swx9H_0hbG6HHP00
Charlbi Dean attends the photocall for “Triangle of Sadness” during the Cannes Film Festival in May.

In 2009, Dean and her then-boyfriend and fellow model Ashton Schnehage survived a near-fatal car crash. She suffered a collapsed lung and damaged two vertebrae and broke her wrist, four ribs and an elbow, according to Cape Town Etc.

Life-saving surgery after the crash resulted in her “signature” belly scar, which Dean showed off in an Ami Alexandre Mattiussi fashion show.

Dean and fellow model Luke Volker got engaged April 8.

