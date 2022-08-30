ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

As South Carolina football retires Jadeveon Clowney's jersey, Spencer Rattler will wear his No. 7

By Emily Adams, Greenville News
 4 days ago
COLUMBIA — Spencer Rattler will make his debut as South Carolina's starting quarterback on Saturday against Georgia State, but his first game in a Gamecocks jersey holds another layer of meaning.

USC will retire Jadeveon Clowney's No. 7 jersey at halftime of Saturday's game. The Cleveland Browns defensive end had a historic sophomore season in 2012 at South Carolina that earned him Heisman Trophy votes. He recorded 54 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss and 13 sacks.

Rattler, who wears No. 7 for the Gamecocks, said he feels the weight of Clowney's legacy.

"It's really cool. That's probably the best defensive end to ever come through college football," Rattler said Tuesday. "He's a big name here and across the country, so it's cool that they're honoring him that way ... and I'm ready to represent No. 7 the right way while I'm here."

CLOWNEY JERSEY RETIREMENT:Jadeveon Clowney will be South Carolina football's first retired jersey since 1987

WEEK 1 DEPTH CHART:Here is South Carolina football's depth chart for Week 1 vs. Georgia State

GAMECOCKS RECRUITING:Four-star edge Desmond Umeozulu commits to South Carolina football over Ohio State, UNC

When selecting the number, Rattler didn't have Clowney in mind. He said he grew up a fan of Michael Vick and has worn the former NFL quarterback's No. 7 since youth league football. He also wore the number at Oklahoma before transferring.

"I grew up No. 7," Rattler said. "In high school I wore No. 2, but CeeDee Lamb had No. 2 (at Oklahoma), so I went back to No. 7."

Clowney led the 2012 Gamecocks to an 11-2 record and a win over Michigan in the Outback Bowl. Rattler is more focused on the first game.

"We want to execute on every level and dominate," Rattler said. "We want to go out there and not react but do what we do. I'm excited to see the fans out there ... to run out of that tunnel with my team and hopefully get the anxiety out of the way. It's going to be fun."

Contact Emily Adams at eaadams@gannett.com or on Twitter @eaadams6.

WLTX.com

One on One with Spencer Rattler

The Spencer Rattler era is just hours away from its official beginning. The former Oklahoma quarterback is ready to make his mark in Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Gamecock Saturday Night airs Saturday only on ABC Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you ready for game day? The Gamecocks kick off their season this weekend. Gamecock Saturday Night airs Saturday only on ABC Columbia. Join Sports Director Mike Gillespie and Chaz Frazier as they break down all the football action, plus highlights, reaction and analysis. Join us...
COLUMBIA, SC
peedeenewsnetwork.com

South Carolina Women’s Basketball Coach Dawn Staley to Present the Keynote Address at Ignite Women’s Conference

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.— The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce (MBACC) is thrilled to announce that Dawn Staley, head coach of the University of South Carolina women’s basketball team, will be the keynote speaker for the first-ever Ignite Women’s Conference. Staley will participate in a moderated Q&A luncheon as well as a photo session, allowing attendees to take images with the hall of fame coach and player.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

UofSC introduces ‘Gamecock Plus’

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Thursday the University of South Carolina’s Athletics Department ‘Gamecocks Plus’. The service is free for current Gamecock Club Members. If you are not already a Gamecock Club Member, you can join for $100 dollars a year to get access. It includes exclusive...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Coroner identifies body discovered at USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the body discovered at the University of South Carolina Friday morning. According to Rutherford, the body discovered has been identified as Anna M. Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, SC. The coroner's office says they are working with SLED and...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Music for transformation in South Carolina prisons

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s a program in our South Carolina prisons helping inmates hit a good note. A native of Camden had been offering weeklong songwriting workshops at Lee Correctional Institution over the past decade as part of a criminal justice initiative. Claire Bryant is Assistant Professor of...
COLUMBIA, SC
