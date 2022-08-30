ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

The Vegan Vato restaurant rides into Victorville with full plant-based Mexican menu

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dw2LX_0hbG69Iq00

What does a High Desert couple do when traveling on the road of poor nutrition and unhealthful lifestyle choices?

If you’re Hispanic, you adopt a vegetarian lifestyle, then open “The Vegan Vato” Mexican restaurant on D Street in downtown Victorville, store owners Damion and Amber Carlos told the Daily Press.

The couple scheduled a Wednesday ribbon-cutting grand opening at the new restaurant inside the city-owned Victor Valley Transportation Center across the street from the California Route 66 Museum.

“Over the last three years, we developed a series of Mexican food recipes, but without meat and all the unhealthy ingredients like lard, salt, saturated fat and certain oils,” Damion Carlos, 37, said. “We’re still using Grandma’s tasty recipes, but with a unique vegan twist.”

More local dining spots:

The culinary couple uses several plant-based proteins in their recipes, including the “Carne Asada” made from flavored hibiscus flowers roasted with mixed bell peppers.

Another protein is the “Chorizo,” made of crispy potatoes and toasted cauliflower in an authentic sauce.

The store’s menu includes the Barrio Burrito, Taco Trio, Loco Nachos, Loaded Fries, Enchiladas and Taco Salad Bowl.

Sides include tacos, rice, black beans, fries, avocado and extra protein. The sauce lineup comprises salsa, nacho cheese sauce, chipotle sour cream and several topping ingredients.

“There’s a lot of restaurants in the High Desert that serve vegan options, but we’re the only place that serves a full vegan menu,” Amber Carlos said. “We’re here for those that are hardcore vegan, those that are part-time vegans, and those who just want something healthy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UtPvv_0hbG69Iq00

There’s a “massive vegan community” that’s growing in Los Angeles and Orange counties, with a growing vegan fan base here in the High Desert, Damion Carlos said.

The couple pointed out that even actor-comedian Kevin Hart opened his plant-based restaurant Hart House near the Los Angeles International Airport this month.

According to Forbes, Hart calls himself a “flexitarian” and doesn’t eat red meat, pork, or shellfish but says “I love me some chicken.”

In terms of interest in plant-based eating, Hart said “This idea was right in front of me. We explored how many people are trying this. It makes sense; you can’t ignore numbers.”

A 2020 poll by Gallup found that 23% of U.S. adults say they have reduced the amount of meat they consume. Another poll by Gallup says 41% of U.S. adults have tried plant-based meats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wTz2N_0hbG69Iq00

The Vegan Vato building

“We’ve been working on the building since October and put all our life savings into renovation, repairs and remodeling,” Damien Carlos said. “We put in new floors, installed a new refrigeration unit, updated the kitchen and created a small but modern and elegant dining area.”

The building, which the city leases to the Victor Valley Transit Authority, was once home to Renee Allen’s Mac & Cheese restaurant and a temporary shelter operated by High Desert Homeless Services.

The Vegan Vato is also across the BNSF railroad tracks and the site of the decades-old and razed La Paloma Bar, which was owned by Damion’s late grandfather, Tony Carlos Sr.

“It’s cool to think that our business is located near my grandfather’s old property, which is still owned by my family,” said Carlos, about the empty parcel on the corner of E and Sixth streets.

La Paloma served as a café and bar before it closed and became a sandbag factory. After the building went empty, unhoused people moved in, the building caught fire and the structure was demolished.

The vegan road

The couple’s quest to create healthier meals and later a restaurant came nearly three years ago when a fat and sugar-laden Christmas meal made the couple ill.

“During that time, I found out that my blood pressure was sky high and my wife’s blood sugar was out of control,” Carlos said. “That’s when we realized we were heading down a wrong and very deadly path.”

Carlos explained that his parents, Tony Carlos Jr. and Rene Carlos; his grandfather and his uncles all suffered from heart disease and diabetes.

“My mom died of a heart attack, and my grandfather died of heart disease,” Carlos said. “My dad had four strokes and is completely paralyzed. He’s the one that refused to give up his beans, rice, tortillas and chorizo.”

After looking at the mirror and the possibility of their five children growing up without parents, the couple visited a doctor, who placed them on medication.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GREj5_0hbG69Iq00

After researching several diets, the couple discovered the teaching of the late Alfredo Darrington Bowman, also known as “Dr. Sebi,” a Honduran native and self-proclaimed herbalist healer who endorsed a plant-based alkaline diet.

After the couple designed their vegan lifestyle and experimented with vegan cooking, loved ones started joking with them about being “Mexican vegans.”

“That’s when my wife told them they were looking at two vegan vatos that were much healthier,” Damion Carlos said. “That’s when we adopted the business name.”

The slang term “vato” is most commonly used to define a Hispanic “youth, guy or dude.” There are times when the word has a gang connotation.

The barbs from loved ones about going vegan stopped, along with diabetes and blood pressure meds, after Damion lost roughly 40 pounds and his wife dropped about 60.

During their weight loss and cooking journey, the couple began showing their dishes online, with the popularity of their cuisine spreading across the internet.

Family and friends urged the couple to start making their food available to the public, which led Damion and Amber to set up their mobile kitchen and pop-up tent at various roadside locations.

They began showcasing their cooking at Apple Valley, Helendale, Hesperia, Victorville and Wrightwood farmers markets, as well as at events across the High Desert and Southern California.

“I used to serve clients as a photographer and makeup artist,” Damion Carlos said. “Now, I serve up culinary masterpieces with food as my paint.”

If you go

The Vegan Vato is located at 16838 D St. in Victorville. For more information, including store hours, call 442-251-9634, visit https://theveganvato.com/ or search The Vegan Vato on Instagram or Facebook .

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com . Follow him on Twitter @ DP_ReneDeLaCruz.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: The Vegan Vato restaurant rides into Victorville with full plant-based Mexican menu

Comments / 3

Zariah Jackson
4d ago

I am by far a healthy eater and horrible to admit but I'm not a vegetable fan so when my sister the owner of Mustard Seed Christian gifts and apparel bought a plate of nachos from the Vegan Vato and asked if I wanted to try it I declined after watching everyone devouring the nachos I gave in and took a bite!!! Damion and Amber those were the best nachos I have ever had I was amazed by the flavor ! I must say if u can make someone that hates veggies love them than u won!!! Damion And Amber you rock and your healthy Mexican vegan food is off the charts I wish u and you business much success!!! Try it you won't be disappointed!!

Reply(1)
3
Kellie Cool
4d ago

I met Damion and Amber about 7 years ago. They are an awesome couple with 4 beautiful children. I wish them good blessings with this restaurant.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Best cheeseburger in California? This restaurant ranked No. 1, Yelp says

Cheeseburgers are regarded as an American staple, and Yelp just made it easier to find the best place in California to grab one. CRFT Burger in Glendora landed the No. 1 spot for cheeseburgers in the state, according to Yelp’s new report, which highlights the “top cheeseburger in every state.”
GLENDORA, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

MoVal retail building to become Kids Empire

A retail building in Moreno Valley has been sold for $2.8 million. The 13,000-square-foot structure at Towngate Promenade was purchased by a private investor whose name was not released, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. Progressive represented the seller, Gateway Property L.C. The buyer plans to convert...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Moreno Valley lands another restaurant

Mr. Fries Man, a fast-casual restaurant that serves elaborate meals built around french fries, has come to Moreno Valley. A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony held Saturday was attended by Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez, the city council, and the chamber of commerce, according to a statement on the city’s website.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KTLA

3.6 magnitude quake hits Riverside County

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck just after 10 a.m. Saturday in the northwest area of Riverside County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor was recorded at 10:04 a.m. and struck about three miles northwest of Jurupa Valley. The quake had a recorded depth of just over 7 miles, according to the USGS event […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Restaurants
Victorville, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Victorville, CA
City
Hesperia, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA County Fair Just Announced Its New Theme and 2023 Dates

Labor Day Weekend is on fast approach, which may put thoughts of the LA County Fair in your ride-obsessed, treat-loving, quilt-admiring, pig-petting, concert-cheering mind. This is completely understandable, of course, due to the fact that the gargantuan to-do, which has long been billed as the "largest county fair in the nation," long took place on or around early September, coinciding with the holiday weekend for several decades.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Downed aircraft closes Brackett Field Airport in La Verne

A small aircraft went down Saturday morning a Brackett Field Airport in La Verne. Images provided by the La Verne Fire Department showed the damaged aircraft on its side on what appeared to be one of the airport’s runways. The plane was badly damaged with glass and parts strewn across the ground. Only minor injuries […]
LA VERNE, CA
lvcampustimes.org

Walk the Beat brings Pomona together

Put on your dancing shoes and head over to downtown Pomona’s Second Street any fourth Sunday of the month to Walk The Beat as it livens up with free live music events in a variety of venues, within arm’s reach. The Pomona-based African American Advisory Alliance and the...
POMONA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Mexican Food#Mexican Restaurants#Vegan Cheese#Vegan Cooking#Food Drink#Hispanic#The Daily Press#Filipino#Boba Later#Skillet#Taco Trio#Taco Salad Bowl
KESQ News Channel 3

One dead and another injured in Coachella shooting

One person is dead and another injured after an overnight shooting Saturday in Coachella. Riverside County Sheriff Deputies responded at 12:10 a.m. to the 53900 block of Calle Sanborn in Coachella near Avenue 54. 53900 block of Calle Sanborn in Coachella Deputies reported hearing several gunshots from inside the location while on scene. Deputies searched The post One dead and another injured in Coachella shooting appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
westsidestorynewspaper.com

San Bernardino ‘Survivor’ TV Star Gets White Coat

SAN BERNARDINO, CA— San Bernardino native DeShawn Radden, who was a hit on season 41 of “Survivor”, a popular CBS TV show. The show pushes contestants to a breaking point and forces them to use social and emotional survival skills. DeShawn, 27 years old, is a native of San Bernardino, California. He will receive his White Coat from The Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine in Miami, Florida on Friday August 26, 2022. The White coat ceremony is known as the Right of Passage. This ceremony is performed in many medical fields when students transition from pre-clinical to clinical rotations.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KTLA

Mobile home abandoned in the middle of the street in Hemet

A mobile home suddenly stopped moving in the middle of a Hemet street Wednesday morning, impacting traffic and forcing police to look for the drivers who abandoned the damaged structure in the middle of the road. At about 8:40 a.m., members of the public began reporting a traffic hazard in the westbound lanes of Stetson […]
HEMET, CA
KTLA

California’s Extreme Heat closes a farmer’s market

The City of Redlands has canceled its Saturday Morning Farmer’s Market due to the Extreme Heat Warning in the area. Temperatures for Saturday are expected to reach 109 degrees, according to Accuweather. The city will open multiple cooling sites, which will be available during Labor Day weekend, to help residents beat the heat. Community members […]
REDLANDS, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

New sign welcomes visitors at Caroline Park

At the north entrance of Caroline Park, a large new poster and sign invites people into the park. Homeowners, Cesar and Zulma McGuire, wanted to beautify the corner of their yard that runs up against the city park. The large poster says, “Make Art, Not War.” It is a print...
REDLANDS, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 8/31/22

On Tuesday in San Bernardino County, there were 616 new reported cases. Since Aug. 24, hospitalizations decreased by 5%, with 172 and 17 COVID-19 ICU cases. San Bernardino County had no updated COVID-19-related death numbers for this week. In Riverside County, there were 590 new reported cases on Tuesday. Since...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Inland Empire PMI dips below 50

The Inland Empire’s purchasing managers index was 49 in August, down from 53 in July and below 50 for the first time in nearly two years, according to data released by the Institute of Applied Research and Policy Analysis at Cal State San Bernardino. That’s the not-so-good news in...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings issued for LA, Orange, Riverside Counties

The National Weather Service issued a series of severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings for several Southern California regions as a wild weekend of weather continues. Joining the already scorching heat, severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for portions of Central Los Angeles County north of Burbank and east of San Fernando, bringing a possibility of 50 mile per hour gusts of winds, heavy rain and hail. Severe thunderstorm warnings were additionally issued in Riverside County and Orange County as a large rain cell sat over Trabuco Canyon as of 2:30 p.m., moving west at a rate of 20 miles per hour. Along...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Victorville, CA from Victorville Daily Press.

 http://vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy