Bicyclist dead after crash with vehicle on Virginia Avenue in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE — A 30-year-old bicycle rider died after being struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon on Virginia Avenue, according to Fort Pierce police.

The crash happened about 5 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Virginia Avenue as the bicyclist, a man, crossed the roadway from south to north, according to Curtis Jennings, police spokesperson.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, Jennings stated via text message.

Police did not immediately identify the deceased.

Sgt. Charles Donnon said the vehicle was traveling west on Virginia Avenue at the time. Initial indications suggest the driver was not impaired or violating any traffic rules, though additional investigation is being done, he said.

Donnon said there is no crosswalk in the area or a light.

