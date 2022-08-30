Read full article on original website
PSP: Cambria Co. man accused of molesting multiple girls during 'sleep overs'
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Cambria County say an Ashville man is behind bars, accused of molesting three young girls during “sleep overs” at his home. Authorities say 49-year-old Randy Watt is charged with multiple counts of indecent assault, according to online court records.
'Livi's Lunchbox:' how to help fight student hunger in Cambria County this school year
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Two local cheerleading teams in Cambria County are teaming up to fight student hunger. The Conemaugh Valley and Ferndale cheerleaders are hosting an after school snack program for students involved in after school activities. It's called "Livi's Lunchbox" -- presented by the Liv Red...
PSP: Tyrone man killed in ATV crash in Rush Township
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Centre County say a Tyrone man was killed in an ATV crash earlier this week in Rush Township. Troopers say on the afternoon of Aug. 28, police were dispatched to a private property, located along the 300 block of Pump Station Lane.
Bedford civic group working to complete memorial to honor all Bedford Co. war veterans
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — The League of Pretty Good Guys, a civic group in Bedford, is working to put the finishing touches on Veterans Grove, in downtown Bedford. The grove is a group of center town monuments honoring veterans of Bedford County. The walkway, which makes its way...
Group holds Autism Walk for children, families to raise awareness
BLAIR CO., Pa. (WJAC) — The Central Pennsylvania Autism Community, a nonprofit, held its annual Central PA Autism Walk and Exposition at the Blair County Convention Center on Saturday for children and parents. All this was to raise awareness about autism and a number of other conditions. 6 News...
Man flown to hospital after water rescue in Fayette County, officials say
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Emergency officials say a man had to be flown to the hospital Friday morning after being rescued from the Youghiogheny River in Fayette County near Confluence. According to dispatch, the rescue happened downstream from the handicap area in Henry Clay Township after a call...
Fire chief: Large fire destroys vacant garage building in Johnstown
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Authorities say multiple area crews battled a large fire at a vacant garage building in Johnstown Friday afternoon. Johnstown Fire Chief Robert Statler says crews from at least five local departments were dispatched, just after 1 p.m., to a building along Railroad Street, near Kingston Alley.
Laurel Highlands Mopar Car Club is back with Cruisin’ the Flood City for the 14th year
Cars lined up along Main St. on Saturday to showcase some of the best automotive wonders from the local area. But this is no regular car show, the organizers, The Laurel Highlands Mopar Club, aim to not only show their cars but to also support a great cause. Each year they have been donating the proceeds of the event to the great Johnstown YWCA and drive up business for the local shops and restaurants.
Food insecurity among school-aged children causes local organization to step in
Food insecurity is a global issue and as demand grows higher and prices rise, school-aged children end up taking the brunt of the problem. Cambria county is no exception to this as according to the hunger-relief organization, Feeding America, 1 in 5 children in the county experience food insecurity. To...
'Keep yourself well:' local doctor gives tips for staying healthy this school year
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — School is back in session for the first "normal" year -- since the spring of 2020 -- after the pandemic 'distanced' students from their studies. "It's a very exciting time. We really want our kids to be back in school and to stay healthy as well."
Cambria City Ethnic Fest celebrates Johnstown's roots
The Cambria City Ethnic Festival is back for another weekend of community fun. This 3-day festival beings Friday and features 13 live musical acts, as well as traditional ethnic foods, music, and dance. This free event aims to celebrate and pay homage to our city and its beginnings by bringing...
Local theater to participate in National Cinema Day
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Movie theaters all across the country, and right here in our area, are getting ready to celebrate National Cinema Day on Saturday September 3rd. Last year, movie theaters celebrated Cinema Week as a way to get people back into the theaters, which featured exclusive content and events. This year, for the first time, theaters are celebrating National Cinema Day.
Hollidaysburg Little League team honored by Altoona Curve
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — The Altoona Curve held a special recognition ceremony, prior to Wednesday's game against the Akron Rubberducks, to honor the Hollidaysburg Area Little League team and their "historic" run at the Little League World Series. The Tigers took a lap around PNG Field prior to the...
