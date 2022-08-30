ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, PA

WJAC TV

PSP: Tyrone man killed in ATV crash in Rush Township

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Centre County say a Tyrone man was killed in an ATV crash earlier this week in Rush Township. Troopers say on the afternoon of Aug. 28, police were dispatched to a private property, located along the 300 block of Pump Station Lane.
WJAC TV

Group holds Autism Walk for children, families to raise awareness

BLAIR CO., Pa. (WJAC) — The Central Pennsylvania Autism Community, a nonprofit, held its annual Central PA Autism Walk and Exposition at the Blair County Convention Center on Saturday for children and parents. All this was to raise awareness about autism and a number of other conditions. 6 News...
WJAC TV

Fire chief: Large fire destroys vacant garage building in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Authorities say multiple area crews battled a large fire at a vacant garage building in Johnstown Friday afternoon. Johnstown Fire Chief Robert Statler says crews from at least five local departments were dispatched, just after 1 p.m., to a building along Railroad Street, near Kingston Alley.
WJAC TV

Laurel Highlands Mopar Car Club is back with Cruisin’ the Flood City for the 14th year

Cars lined up along Main St. on Saturday to showcase some of the best automotive wonders from the local area. But this is no regular car show, the organizers, The Laurel Highlands Mopar Club, aim to not only show their cars but to also support a great cause. Each year they have been donating the proceeds of the event to the great Johnstown YWCA and drive up business for the local shops and restaurants.
WJAC TV

Cambria City Ethnic Fest celebrates Johnstown's roots

The Cambria City Ethnic Festival is back for another weekend of community fun. This 3-day festival beings Friday and features 13 live musical acts, as well as traditional ethnic foods, music, and dance. This free event aims to celebrate and pay homage to our city and its beginnings by bringing...
WJAC TV

Local theater to participate in National Cinema Day

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Movie theaters all across the country, and right here in our area, are getting ready to celebrate National Cinema Day on Saturday September 3rd. Last year, movie theaters celebrated Cinema Week as a way to get people back into the theaters, which featured exclusive content and events. This year, for the first time, theaters are celebrating National Cinema Day.
WJAC TV

Hollidaysburg Little League team honored by Altoona Curve

Altoona, PA (WJAC) — The Altoona Curve held a special recognition ceremony, prior to Wednesday's game against the Akron Rubberducks, to honor the Hollidaysburg Area Little League team and their "historic" run at the Little League World Series. The Tigers took a lap around PNG Field prior to the...
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA

