Tom Brady said to be in ‘epic fight’ with wife Gisele Bundchen over decision to un-retire
Buccaneers veteran Tom Brady is said to be in an “epic fight” with his wife Gisele Bundchen, which could explain the quarterback’s mysterious absence from training camp last month.
‘Bro wtf’: Julian Edelman responds to Dolphins fan claiming he has the NFL’s most punchable face
After a Miami Dolphins fan claimed that Julian Edelman had the most punchable face in the NFL, the former wide receiver took to Twitter to issue a response. Edelman, who hasn’t played since 2020 with the New England Patriots, was completely bewildered by why he was getting called out as having the most punchable face in the league, in a move that felt entirely uncalled for. After watching the clip, Edelman hilarious responded on Twitter saying, “Bro wtf.”
Johnny Football: Johnny Manziel becomes latest former athlete to land Netflix documentary
Thanks to widespread access and growing popularity, the recent trend for both current and retired athletes is to team up
Gisele Is Reportedly PISSED That Tom Brady Un-Retired From Football After He Promised To Focus On Family
Remember when every NFL fan was freaking out a couple of weeks back, because Tom Brady was not at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training camp?. There were rumors circulating that he was in the Bahamas with his family, that he and Gisele were going through a divorce, and even that he was taking time off to compete in The Masked Singer.
Cam Newton’s Ex Accuses NFL Star Of Refusing To Pay $20k Utility Bill, Demands He Be Found In Contempt
Ex-Patriots star Cam Newton’s ex has rushed to court accusing him of failing to pay the utility bill for the home where she raises their 4 kids, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kia Proctor, Cam’s ex and mother to four of his children, has asked a judge to find him in contempt of court.In the filing, Kia said Cam hasn’t produced all records in their custody case and failed to pay utilities for her home as he had agreed to in their temporary agreement. He currently pays Kia $14,268 per month in support and covers...
Ex-NFL Cornerback Accused of Breaking Into Hollywood Mansion, Bathing in a Fountain
Stanley Wilson, Jr., a former Detroit Lions cornerback who retired in 2008 due to a torn Achilles, has been busted allegedly breaking into a home again. He’s accused of breaking into a $30 million Hollywood Hills home twice; during the most recent incident on August 24 he allegedly caused $5,000 worth of damage and took a soapy bath in an outside fountain on the property. The Los Angeles Police Department has charged him with two counts of vandalism and one count of second-degree burglary. Read it at TMZ
Titans’ Derrick Henry becomes NFL’s highest-paid RB after lucrative pay raise
Arguably the NFL’s best running back, Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry will now be paid like it. On Thursday, the Titans reworked Henry’s contract, giving him a nice pay raise that will make him the highest-paid running back in the NFL with the 2022 season around the corner. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network first reported the news.
'They Run Hot And Cold’: Tom Brady & Gisele’s Marital Issues Exposed After Model Leaves Family Compound For Costa Rica
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen “are in an icy phase right now” that is commonplace for their up and down relationship, Radar has learned. “They run hot and cold; she is the boss and has tantrums from time to time when she’s displeased … just about anything really,” a source dished days after the model left the family's compound following arguments about Tom returning to the NFL. The insider told Deuxmoi that Tom “then grovels for a while to get her back into a good mood.” “They are in an icy phase right now, but it won’t last. Too much...
Former Ohio State RB waived by San Francisco 49ers, claimed by new team
The San Francisco 49ers made a surprising move Thursday when they cut former Ohio State running back Trey Sermon. Sermon didn’t make a huge impact last year, however, it was still surprising that the team cut him after just one year in the league. 49ers general manager John Lynch...
Sports World Reacts To Brett Favre, FBI News
Two years ago, reports emerged that Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre reportedly received $1.1 million in funds to give motivational speeches. An auditor determined that the longtime NFL quarterback never gave those speeches, which Favre denied a series of tweets. He eventually paid back the money, but not the interest, according to multiple reports.
