Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen “are in an icy phase right now” that is commonplace for their up and down relationship, Radar has learned. “They run hot and cold; she is the boss and has tantrums from time to time when she’s displeased … just about anything really,” a source dished days after the model left the family's compound following arguments about Tom returning to the NFL. The insider told Deuxmoi that Tom “then grovels for a while to get her back into a good mood.” “They are in an icy phase right now, but it won’t last. Too much...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO