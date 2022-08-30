ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Trump blasts Biden MAGA speech, accuses him of being 'insane' and having 'dementia'

Former President Donald Trump blasted President Joe Biden's prime-time speech calling for voters to unite against "Make America Great Again" Republicans. The former president characterized Biden's address as "awkward and angry" on his social media platform on Friday. He also accused Biden of threatening the United States and alleged the president is "suffering from late stage dementia."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Washington Examiner

Biden’s Reichstag blunder

President Joe Biden’s Thursday speech in front of Philadelphia’s Independence Hall would have been a disturbing abuse of presidential power had it not been so ineptly bungled in every phase of execution. Paid for by taxpayers as a supposedly nonpartisan speech, Biden attacked half the country as extremists...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Washington Examiner

What to know about Biden's student debt relief plan and how to claim it

Tens of millions of people straddled with student loans will soon have the opportunity to wipe out up to $20,000 of their debt load. President Joe Biden unveiled a sweeping student loan forgiveness program last week, heeding to pressure from liberals such as firebrand Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). Despite Republican vows to take legal action against the measure, the plan appears poised to go into effect.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Debt#Loan Forgiveness#Interest Rates#Tax Credit#Politics Federal#College#Politics Whitehouse
Washington Examiner

IRS commissioner offers little reassurance to taxpayers

The nation's top tax man offers us shallow reassurance that 87,000 new Internal Revenue Service agents will refrain from targeting middle-class families and small businesses for audits. Last week, IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig touted a directive by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen promising to avoid an increase in audit levels for...
INCOME TAX
Washington Examiner

There is a public safety threat, but blame-shifting Biden has no clue what it is

If Twitter and Facebook want to understand what disinformation looks like, they should have just paid attention to President Joe Biden's gun speech on Tuesday night. The speech was part of a broader effort to shift blame for the public safety crisis Biden has created. It isn't his fault or criminal-coddling prosecutors' fault or anti-police activists' fault. Rather, it is the fault of lawful gun owners and Republicans.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Social Security increase: Exact amount to be decided next month, with up to $159 possible

Retirees could see a substantial cost-of-living adjustment in their Social Security benefits next year. The exact amount of the increase will be determined next month after the inflation rates for August and September are published, but if inflation remains high, average recipients could see an increase of $158.98, according to a preliminary estimate from the Senior Citizens League, CNBC reported. The inflation rate surged to 8.5% in July.
ECONOMY
Washington Examiner

AFL-CIO: Biden ‘most pro-union president’ ever

Labor bosses have marched in union cities arm in arm with presidents on Labor Day for decades, but this may be the first time that the movement feels it has its strongest ally in history. “He’s the most pro-union president,” said AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler on Thursday, days before she...
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Washington Examiner

Can Biden cancel student loan debt? Here’s why it’s a 'major question'

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how President Joe Biden's student loan debt forgiveness plan is an abuse of executive authority.]. Although the Biden administration has announced its student loan “forgiveness” program , the specifics of the plan’s implementation remain murky. However, what is crystal clear is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s, (D-CA), statement just last year that “the president can’t do it.”
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Democrats can’t complain about Trump judges any more

Throughout President Donald Trump’s four years in office, the Left constantly freaked out about his hostile takeover of the federal judiciary. “Trump’s impact on the federal judiciary has been profound,” Georgetown Law School professor Paul Butler told PBS. “If there’s a contest about the future of law, of judicial interpretations, Republicans have won.”
POTUS
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: How Biden's debt cancellation may make college tuition spikes worse

The cost of attending a four-year college has more than doubled over the last two decades, along with student loan borrowing, and experts are skeptical that a generous loan forgiveness plan announced by the Biden administration will change things. President Joe Biden announced last week that the Department of Education...
POTUS
AFP

Trump brands Biden 'enemy of the state' at Pennsylvania rally

Ex-president Donald Trump branded his successor Joe Biden an "enemy of the state" during a rally in Pennsylvania Saturday, as he slammed last month's FBI raid of his Florida home. Biden gave the "most vicious, hateful and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president," Trump told supporters  "He's an enemy of the state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Time to name names: Joe Biden campaigned in 2020 against opening schools

Nearly everyone realizes today that it was a mistake to close schools in the 2020-2021 school year. The harm to children and families from the school closures was massive and could be ongoing. The COVID threat to students was far smaller than we all originally feared. In the light of...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy