Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
A 24-year-old who paid off her student loans during the pandemic is getting a $9,700 refund after hearing about Biden's forgiveness plan on TikTok
Clarisse Sison, 24, paid off $47,199 in student loans in just two years. Sison saw on TikTok that you could get a refund on any payments made during the pandemic. She called her student loan servicer, and she will be receiving $9,700 back via direct deposit. When President Biden announced...
Man who voted for Trump twice has surprising opinion about Biden's move
CNN reporter Miguel Marquez visited President Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and spoke to working-class voters about Biden’s plan to forgive some student loan debt.
After blasting Biden's student-loan forgiveness, Ted Cruz says it 'may prove a real challenge' to fight the relief in court
Sen. Ted Cruz has frequently slammed student-debt cancellation as a policy for "slackers," but he acknowledged taking it to court might not hold up.
Washington Examiner
Trump blasts Biden MAGA speech, accuses him of being 'insane' and having 'dementia'
Former President Donald Trump blasted President Joe Biden's prime-time speech calling for voters to unite against "Make America Great Again" Republicans. The former president characterized Biden's address as "awkward and angry" on his social media platform on Friday. He also accused Biden of threatening the United States and alleged the president is "suffering from late stage dementia."
RELATED PEOPLE
Washington Examiner
Biden’s Reichstag blunder
President Joe Biden’s Thursday speech in front of Philadelphia’s Independence Hall would have been a disturbing abuse of presidential power had it not been so ineptly bungled in every phase of execution. Paid for by taxpayers as a supposedly nonpartisan speech, Biden attacked half the country as extremists...
Washington Examiner
What to know about Biden's student debt relief plan and how to claim it
Tens of millions of people straddled with student loans will soon have the opportunity to wipe out up to $20,000 of their debt load. President Joe Biden unveiled a sweeping student loan forgiveness program last week, heeding to pressure from liberals such as firebrand Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). Despite Republican vows to take legal action against the measure, the plan appears poised to go into effect.
Washington Examiner
Biden piled high the hypocrisy in his national ‘soul’ speech
In President Joe Biden’s scorched-earth speech last night, he was correct in some of his criticisms of former President Donald Trump and a percentage of Trump’s most fervent followers. That does not, however, excuse Biden’s gross hypocrisy, as the mote in his own eye is large. Even...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus 2022: Deadline to apply for $1,000 direct one-time tax credit 11 days away
The deadline for Maryland residents to claim a Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit of up to $1,000 is just over one week away. Eligible people have 11 days to apply for the tax credit aimed at helping residents who took out loans to pay for college. The deadline to apply in the Chesapeake Bay state is Sept. 15.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
IRS commissioner offers little reassurance to taxpayers
The nation's top tax man offers us shallow reassurance that 87,000 new Internal Revenue Service agents will refrain from targeting middle-class families and small businesses for audits. Last week, IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig touted a directive by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen promising to avoid an increase in audit levels for...
Washington Examiner
There is a public safety threat, but blame-shifting Biden has no clue what it is
If Twitter and Facebook want to understand what disinformation looks like, they should have just paid attention to President Joe Biden's gun speech on Tuesday night. The speech was part of a broader effort to shift blame for the public safety crisis Biden has created. It isn't his fault or criminal-coddling prosecutors' fault or anti-police activists' fault. Rather, it is the fault of lawful gun owners and Republicans.
Washington Examiner
Social Security increase: Exact amount to be decided next month, with up to $159 possible
Retirees could see a substantial cost-of-living adjustment in their Social Security benefits next year. The exact amount of the increase will be determined next month after the inflation rates for August and September are published, but if inflation remains high, average recipients could see an increase of $158.98, according to a preliminary estimate from the Senior Citizens League, CNBC reported. The inflation rate surged to 8.5% in July.
Washington Examiner
AFL-CIO: Biden ‘most pro-union president’ ever
Labor bosses have marched in union cities arm in arm with presidents on Labor Day for decades, but this may be the first time that the movement feels it has its strongest ally in history. “He’s the most pro-union president,” said AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler on Thursday, days before she...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Examiner
Can Biden cancel student loan debt? Here’s why it’s a 'major question'
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how President Joe Biden's student loan debt forgiveness plan is an abuse of executive authority.]. Although the Biden administration has announced its student loan “forgiveness” program , the specifics of the plan’s implementation remain murky. However, what is crystal clear is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s, (D-CA), statement just last year that “the president can’t do it.”
Washington Examiner
Democrats can’t complain about Trump judges any more
Throughout President Donald Trump’s four years in office, the Left constantly freaked out about his hostile takeover of the federal judiciary. “Trump’s impact on the federal judiciary has been profound,” Georgetown Law School professor Paul Butler told PBS. “If there’s a contest about the future of law, of judicial interpretations, Republicans have won.”
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: How Biden's debt cancellation may make college tuition spikes worse
The cost of attending a four-year college has more than doubled over the last two decades, along with student loan borrowing, and experts are skeptical that a generous loan forgiveness plan announced by the Biden administration will change things. President Joe Biden announced last week that the Department of Education...
Trump brands Biden 'enemy of the state' at Pennsylvania rally
Ex-president Donald Trump branded his successor Joe Biden an "enemy of the state" during a rally in Pennsylvania Saturday, as he slammed last month's FBI raid of his Florida home. Biden gave the "most vicious, hateful and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president," Trump told supporters "He's an enemy of the state.
Washington Examiner
Time to name names: Joe Biden campaigned in 2020 against opening schools
Nearly everyone realizes today that it was a mistake to close schools in the 2020-2021 school year. The harm to children and families from the school closures was massive and could be ongoing. The COVID threat to students was far smaller than we all originally feared. In the light of...
Washington Examiner
Biden urges voters to reject Trump and MAGA Republicans to defend democracy
President Joe Biden called on voters to unite against "Make America Great Again" Republicans regardless of their own ideology during a prime-time address in which he urged the public to protect democracy by casting their ballots for Democrats in the November midterm elections. Biden's speech came as critics accused him...
Washington Examiner
Biden weighs in on whether Trump supporters pose a 'threat' to the country
President Joe Biden tried to differentiate between his criticism of former President Donald Trump and Trump allies and the millions of people who voted for the 45th president in 2016 and 2020. "I don't consider any Trump supporter to be a threat. I do think anyone who calls for the...
Washington Examiner
When candidates avoid debates, voters question the transparency, trust, and authenticity of the candidates
CHARLESTON, Illinois — Just off U.S. 36, in a drive home across the country that began in Colorado heading toward the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line, a slight diversion off of Illinois state route 130 led me to one of the sites where Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas debated. The year...
Comments / 0