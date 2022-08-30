ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leeds 1-1 Everton: Luis Sinisterra's second-half strike earns Jesse Marsch's side a point after Anthony Gordon's well-worked opener gave the Toffees the lead as tempers flared at Elland Road

By Dominic King
 4 days ago

There were 17 minutes to go when Jesse Marsch went for it. Leeds had got their way back into the game and were hunting a winner, so it was inevitable he would look to his bench.

It was expected, too, he would go for Patrick Bamford, Leeds’s talisman, now he was back from injury, so up flashed the number 9. What made no sense on this occasion, however, was the man who was sacrificed in this frantic pursuit.

Joe Gelhardt had himself been introduced as a substitute but his cameo had given Everton nightmares. A pocket rocket, with tenacity and skill, Gelhardt was the reason Leeds looked like maintaining their perfect start to the season at Elland Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bd1XI_0hbG50K600
Anthony Gordon gave Everton the lead with a clinical finish that gave the keeper no chance
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28chHQ_0hbG50K600
Gordon was giving the Leeds' backline nightmares and made them pay early in the first half 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JPoSR_0hbG50K600
His goal was cancelled out by a strike from distance by Luis Sinisterra on his first Leeds start

On a night when there were many nationalities on the pitch, Gelhardt and Anthony Gordon, another young Liverpudlian, were the ones who kept catching your eye: whatever good Leeds and Everton produced, their fingerprints were not far away.

Gelhardt helped change the mood and provided impetus but, for some reason, Marsch took him off as an absorbing contest was reaching boiling point. Put it another way: after Gelhardt was withdrawn, Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford never made another save.

‘Given what we were tactically trying to do, I felt getting Patrick on the ball was important,’ Marsch offered as an explanation. ‘I thought did we use Joffy (Gelhardt) deeper or play with two strikers, Joffy had one big chance and maybe if we finished that… I will look at it.’

There was a whiff of expectation – perhaps even over-confidence – in the air beforehand, with the home supporters adamant that Elland Road would work its magic once more. As was the case against Chelsea, Leeds started well and the bulk of the early play was in Everton’s half.

It was easy on the eye, to a certain point, but you never got the sense that Lampard felt uncomfortable. Everton manager was taking everything in his stride, from the gestures that were aimed at him by fans behind his dugout to the ridiculous histrionics of Marsch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cubrg_0hbG50K600
Jordan Pickford cemented his England credentials in the Everton goal and calmed his side
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uYAmt_0hbG50K600
Jesse Marsch felt there should have been more time added on at the end of the game

MATCH FACTS AND RATINGS

LEEDS (4-2-3-1) Meslier 6: Kristensen 5, Koch 6, Llorente 5, Struijk 6: Adams 6, Roca 6: Sinisterra 7, Aaronson 8.5, Harrison 6: Rodrygo 6 (Gelhardt 30mins 8 Bamford 75mins ) Subs not used: Klaesson (GK), Forshaw, Bamford, Summerville, James, Drameh, Greenwood, Klich

Goals: Sinisterra (55)

Booked: Adams, Kristensen, Llorente

Manager: Jesse Marsch 6.5

EVERTON (4-3-3) Pickford 7: Patterson 6, Tarkowski 7, Coady 7, Mykolenko 6: Davies 6, Onana 6, Iwobi 6.5: McNeil 6, Gray 6, Gordon 7 Subs not used: Begovic (GK), Keane, Allan, Gomes, Coleman, Vinagre, Rondon, Mills, Welch

Goals: Gordon (17)

Booked: Davies, Paterson, Gordon,

Manager: Frank Lampard 6

Referee: Darren England 6

Marsch gives the impression he knows a camera is on him and when Everton tried to take the sting out of the game, with Jordan Pickford slowing things down, his prolonged pacing of the technical area, hands in the air and pointing to his watch, was nothing other than for show.

He should have been more worried about why Leeds couldn’t find a way through the crammed ranks of pink shirts and the failure to capitalise on the amount of ball they enjoyed would come back to bite them in the 17th minute when Gordon scored a fine goal.

Here was one of those moments in a stadium when you can almost visibly see the crowd deflate, like when the air supply to bouncy castle is turned off. From bouncing to flatness in a single switch, Gordon puts his finger in his ears as he celebrated but when he removed them, there was no sound.

This, of course, was glorious for Lampard. He marked the moment with one celebratory jab of the air but he would have taken as much satisfaction from the grizzled way James Tarkowski and Conor Coady defended or how Tom Davies and Amadou Onana foraged in midfield.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QHI6S_0hbG50K600
Rodrigo started the game brightly but was forced off after a painful looking shoulder injury
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t6V9p_0hbG50K600
He collided with Pickford while attempting to take the ball past the Toffees goalkeeper
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zu83Q_0hbG50K600
The Spain international received oxygen on the pitch before being taken off with the injury

Lampard had been frustrated with red tape denying him the chance to select new signing Neale Maupay but Gordon’s performance thrilled him and he insisted that there is no possibility he will be sold to Chelsea before the window closes.

‘Anthony is too important,’ said Lampard. ‘He has showed his worth in the last two games, it is too late. In the bigger picture, he has an affiliation with the fans. It is a process, can we build around that? The interest in him is because he is a top player and why we are so keen to keep him.’

The onus was now on Leeds to must a response but all they created before the interval was a cross from Jack Harrison that fizzed into the six-yard box but was tantalisingly out of reach for Rodrygo, who moments later left the pitch, gulping on oxygen, after dislocating his shoulder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22NbsK_0hbG50K600
Joe Gelhardt put in a lively performance off the bench but missed two good chances
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C7gVi_0hbG50K600
Tempers flared on the night at Elland Road as both teams aimed for a crucial victory

You would not have known it then but Rodrygo’s replacement would be heavily involved help turn the game. Leeds need half-time to regroup but when they re-emerged Gelhardt, a little street fighter with magic in his boots, buzzed around everything, posing Everton questions.

He was at the heart of everything Leeds did and an assault on Everton’s goal began with Aaronson testing Pickford in the first minute of the second period before Harrison wasted a chance; his bluses were spared when Luis Sinisterra marked his first Leeds start with a goal.

There could have been more – Gelhardt thrashed one drive wide – but, equally, Leeds could have lost it when Gordon sent Nathan Patterson through late on. Points shared, then. Marsch, though, will reflect on what could have been without that unexpected change.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CqIhp_0hbG50K600
Patrick Bamford made an appearance off the bench after a long absence through injury

