Cars lined up along Main St. on Saturday to showcase some of the best automotive wonders from the local area. But this is no regular car show, the organizers, The Laurel Highlands Mopar Club, aim to not only show their cars but to also support a great cause. Each year they have been donating the proceeds of the event to the great Johnstown YWCA and drive up business for the local shops and restaurants.

JOHNSTOWN, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO