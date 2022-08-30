Read full article on original website
PSP: Cambria Co. man accused of molesting multiple girls during 'sleep overs'
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Cambria County say an Ashville man is behind bars, accused of molesting three young girls during “sleep overs” at his home. Authorities say 49-year-old Randy Watt is charged with multiple counts of indecent assault, according to online court records.
Woman charged with DUI after crashing SUV on I-99 with two children inside, PSP says
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Centre County say a Mount Union woman is behind bars after she reportedly crashed her SUV on Interstate 99 with two children inside the vehicle. Troopers say Arielle McClellan, 27, faces charges of DUI and endangering the welfare of children, according to...
'Livi's Lunchbox:' how to help fight student hunger in Cambria County this school year
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Two local cheerleading teams in Cambria County are teaming up to fight student hunger. The Conemaugh Valley and Ferndale cheerleaders are hosting an after school snack program for students involved in after school activities. It's called "Livi's Lunchbox" -- presented by the Liv Red...
Group holds Autism Walk for children, families to raise awareness
BLAIR CO., Pa. (WJAC) — The Central Pennsylvania Autism Community, a nonprofit, held its annual Central PA Autism Walk and Exposition at the Blair County Convention Center on Saturday for children and parents. All this was to raise awareness about autism and a number of other conditions. 6 News...
PSP: Tyrone man killed in ATV crash in Rush Township
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Centre County say a Tyrone man was killed in an ATV crash earlier this week in Rush Township. Troopers say on the afternoon of Aug. 28, police were dispatched to a private property, located along the 300 block of Pump Station Lane.
Local theater to participate in National Cinema Day
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Movie theaters all across the country, and right here in our area, are getting ready to celebrate National Cinema Day on Saturday September 3rd. Last year, movie theaters celebrated Cinema Week as a way to get people back into the theaters, which featured exclusive content and events. This year, for the first time, theaters are celebrating National Cinema Day.
Trap, neuter, release program for stray cats in Cambria County
A few neighborhoods in Cambria County have seen an increase in the stray cat population throughout the summer and now the Humane Society is stepping in to help. The Humane Society of Cambria County recently began trapping cats in the Moxham area, but it's all for a good reason. Earlier...
Cambria City Ethnic Fest celebrates Johnstown's roots
The Cambria City Ethnic Festival is back for another weekend of community fun. This 3-day festival beings Friday and features 13 live musical acts, as well as traditional ethnic foods, music, and dance. This free event aims to celebrate and pay homage to our city and its beginnings by bringing...
Bedford civic group working to complete memorial to honor all Bedford Co. war veterans
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — The League of Pretty Good Guys, a civic group in Bedford, is working to put the finishing touches on Veterans Grove, in downtown Bedford. The grove is a group of center town monuments honoring veterans of Bedford County. The walkway, which makes its way...
Laurel Highlands Mopar Car Club is back with Cruisin’ the Flood City for the 14th year
Cars lined up along Main St. on Saturday to showcase some of the best automotive wonders from the local area. But this is no regular car show, the organizers, The Laurel Highlands Mopar Club, aim to not only show their cars but to also support a great cause. Each year they have been donating the proceeds of the event to the great Johnstown YWCA and drive up business for the local shops and restaurants.
'Keep yourself well:' local doctor gives tips for staying healthy this school year
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — School is back in session for the first "normal" year -- since the spring of 2020 -- after the pandemic 'distanced' students from their studies. "It's a very exciting time. We really want our kids to be back in school and to stay healthy as well."
2022 Scholar Athlete: Bald Eagle's Ethan Chicko & Clearfield's Isaac Samsel
Week two's 2022 Scholar Athlete nominees include Bald Eagle's Ethan Chicko and Clearfield's Isaac Samsel. They’ll have a chance to win $5,000 in tuition towards their chosen school provided by Memorial Highway Chevrolet.
Food insecurity among school-aged children causes local organization to step in
Food insecurity is a global issue and as demand grows higher and prices rise, school-aged children end up taking the brunt of the problem. Cambria county is no exception to this as according to the hunger-relief organization, Feeding America, 1 in 5 children in the county experience food insecurity. To...
Hollidaysburg Little League team honored by Altoona Curve
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — The Altoona Curve held a special recognition ceremony, prior to Wednesday's game against the Akron Rubberducks, to honor the Hollidaysburg Area Little League team and their "historic" run at the Little League World Series. The Tigers took a lap around PNG Field prior to the...
2022 FNR Week 2: Clearfield at Bald Eagle Area
The Bald Eagle Area Bald Eagles host the Clearfield Bison in Week 2 of 2022 Friday Night Rivals series. Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko is looking for his 300th career victory.
Bellefonte baseball field to receive 'much-needed' upgrades
Bellefonte, PA (WJAC) — The John Montgomery Ward Baseball Field at Governors Park in Bellefonte is getting some much-needed upgrades and improvements thanks to an $850,000 grant. Upgrades include a new press box, dugouts, drainage system, electricity for the outfield scoreboard and a new turf infield similar to the...
