ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ebensburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJAC TV

Group holds Autism Walk for children, families to raise awareness

BLAIR CO., Pa. (WJAC) — The Central Pennsylvania Autism Community, a nonprofit, held its annual Central PA Autism Walk and Exposition at the Blair County Convention Center on Saturday for children and parents. All this was to raise awareness about autism and a number of other conditions. 6 News...
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Cambria County, PA
City
Ebensburg, PA
Cambria County, PA
Crime & Safety
Ebensburg, PA
Crime & Safety
WJAC TV

PSP: Tyrone man killed in ATV crash in Rush Township

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Centre County say a Tyrone man was killed in an ATV crash earlier this week in Rush Township. Troopers say on the afternoon of Aug. 28, police were dispatched to a private property, located along the 300 block of Pump Station Lane.
TYRONE, PA
WJAC TV

Local theater to participate in National Cinema Day

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Movie theaters all across the country, and right here in our area, are getting ready to celebrate National Cinema Day on Saturday September 3rd. Last year, movie theaters celebrated Cinema Week as a way to get people back into the theaters, which featured exclusive content and events. This year, for the first time, theaters are celebrating National Cinema Day.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

Trap, neuter, release program for stray cats in Cambria County

A few neighborhoods in Cambria County have seen an increase in the stray cat population throughout the summer and now the Humane Society is stepping in to help. The Humane Society of Cambria County recently began trapping cats in the Moxham area, but it's all for a good reason. Earlier...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Cambria City Ethnic Fest celebrates Johnstown's roots

The Cambria City Ethnic Festival is back for another weekend of community fun. This 3-day festival beings Friday and features 13 live musical acts, as well as traditional ethnic foods, music, and dance. This free event aims to celebrate and pay homage to our city and its beginnings by bringing...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psp#Violent Crime#State#The United Postal Service
WJAC TV

Laurel Highlands Mopar Car Club is back with Cruisin’ the Flood City for the 14th year

Cars lined up along Main St. on Saturday to showcase some of the best automotive wonders from the local area. But this is no regular car show, the organizers, The Laurel Highlands Mopar Club, aim to not only show their cars but to also support a great cause. Each year they have been donating the proceeds of the event to the great Johnstown YWCA and drive up business for the local shops and restaurants.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJAC TV

Hollidaysburg Little League team honored by Altoona Curve

Altoona, PA (WJAC) — The Altoona Curve held a special recognition ceremony, prior to Wednesday's game against the Akron Rubberducks, to honor the Hollidaysburg Area Little League team and their "historic" run at the Little League World Series. The Tigers took a lap around PNG Field prior to the...
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WJAC TV

Bellefonte baseball field to receive 'much-needed' upgrades

Bellefonte, PA (WJAC) — The John Montgomery Ward Baseball Field at Governors Park in Bellefonte is getting some much-needed upgrades and improvements thanks to an $850,000 grant. Upgrades include a new press box, dugouts, drainage system, electricity for the outfield scoreboard and a new turf infield similar to the...
BELLEFONTE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy