Environment

António Guterres
Sherry Rehman
Shehbaz Sharif
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
The Independent

Moment luxury hotel is swept away by flash floods in Pakistan

The terrifying moment a luxury hotel was swept away by flash floods in Pakistan has been caught on camera.New Honeymoon Hotel was one of the most exclusive and most expensive hotels to stay at, and had only been recently renovated - but it took a matter of seconds for water to completely wash the foundations away. Data from the National Disaster Management Authority state that 982 people have been killed since mid-June, while 1,456 have been injured.This is the worst monsoon season Pakistan has experienced in a decade.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dallas storm floods highway stranding carsIndia: Stranded tourists use rope to cross fast-flowing flooded riverNotting Hill Carnival reveller has wardrobe malfunction while gatecrashing live TV
The Weather Channel

Photos Of Flooded Pakistan

About a third of Pakistan is underwater. More than 1,150 people have been killed in the floods. Photos show the populace struggling amidst rising floodwaters as well as damaged buildings and homes. More rain is expected in coming weeks. One-third of Pakistan is underwater after the country has experienced an...
CNET

Pakistan's Historic Deadly Floods Seen in Harrowing Videos on Social Media

There are too many heartbreaking images to count of the widespread flooding in Pakistan that's already taken the lives of over 1,100 people, destroyed crops, caused an estimated $10 billion-plus in damage and impacted over 33 million people. The flooding is being attributed to a historic monsoon season of seemingly...
Vice

Flood Survivor in Pakistan Was Lured With Relief Goods, Then Gang-Raped

Police in Nawabshah, Pakistan, have arrested a man for allegedly gang-raping a teenage survivor of the country’s deadly floods, after luring her with flood aid. According to local police, they made the arrest after the teenage girl’s video testimony of her horrific ordeal went viral on social media. In the video, she accused two men of promising her relief supplies, abducting and confining her in an abandoned house, and then – with three other men – gang-raping her for days. According to one report, the survivor said she was drugged before being sexually assaulted.
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Daily Mail

80,000 tourists are trapped in coronavirus lockdown on 'China's Hawaii' after outbreak on tropical island as country's brutal zero-Covid policy continues

A Chinese beach resort has gone into lockdown after recording less than 500 new cases, stranding 80,000 holidaymakers in their hotels for a week. Tropical island province Hainan is booming with Chinese families eager to take advantage of the school summer holidays - but they're now stuck amid the shutdown.
US News and World Report

U.S. Citizen Sentenced to Death in China for Murder Loses Appeal

BEIJING (Reuters) - A U.S. citizen sentenced to death by a Chinese court for "intentional homicide" of his former girlfriend lost his appeal on Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Following a trial held in "open session" the High People's Court of Eastern China's Zhejiang Province rejected the appeal of the...
