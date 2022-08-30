Read full article on original website
Oregon woman, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
Woman Dies and Over 100 Others Bitten by Venomous Snakes in Pakistan Floods
Since June, severe flooding has wreaked havoc across Pakistan, causing an increase in snake bites and an inability for victims to receive medical treatment.
Watch as entire building swept away by terrifying flood waters in Pakistan as ‘monster’ storm kills more than 1,000
AN ENTIRE building was swept away by terrifying flood waters in Pakistan as a "monster" monsoon devastates the country. More than 1,000 people have been killed and nearly one million homes have been damaged amid months of heavy rain. One-third of Pakistan is completely underwater, with the nation's climate minister...
Pakistan's deadly floods have created a massive 100km-wide inland lake, satellite images show
Striking new satellite images that reveal the extent of Pakistan's record flooding show how an overflowing Indus River has turned part of Sindh Province into a 100 kilometer-wide inland lake.
Communist China survivor issues warning to Americans: Socialism is only the first stage
Xi Van Fleet, a survivor of Mao Zedong's communist revolution in China, joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" Saturday to share her experience living under and fleeing from communism. Van Fleet cautioned socialist supporters in the U.S. from embracing a dangerous ideology and "abandoning freedom." AOC-BACKED NEW YORK DEMOCRAT CELEBRATES PRIMARY...
americanmilitarynews.com
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
India monsoon flash floods kill at least 40 as bridges collapse and homes are washed away in devastating mudslides
AT LEAST 40 people have been killed after Northern India was hit by catastrophic flash floods and landslides. Relentless monsoon rains have submerged hundreds of villages, triggering devastating mudslides that swept homes, cars and locals away. The death toll has continued to rise over the last three days, while dangerous...
Deja-flu: China sounds alarm as 35 people fall ill with 'newly identified' Langya virus that is thought to have jumped from shrews
Doctors have raised the alarm over a brand new virus that has infected dozens of people in China. 'Langya' henipavirus — or LayV — was detected in 35 people in the country's eastern Henan and Shandong provinces. It belongs to a family of viruses that are known to...
Moment luxury hotel is swept away by flash floods in Pakistan
The terrifying moment a luxury hotel was swept away by flash floods in Pakistan has been caught on camera.New Honeymoon Hotel was one of the most exclusive and most expensive hotels to stay at, and had only been recently renovated - but it took a matter of seconds for water to completely wash the foundations away. Data from the National Disaster Management Authority state that 982 people have been killed since mid-June, while 1,456 have been injured.This is the worst monsoon season Pakistan has experienced in a decade.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dallas storm floods highway stranding carsIndia: Stranded tourists use rope to cross fast-flowing flooded riverNotting Hill Carnival reveller has wardrobe malfunction while gatecrashing live TV
Deadly flooding in Pakistan created a giant lake visible from space. Photos show just how drastic the change is.
A "monster monsoon" season has wreaked havoc in Pakistan, as catastrophic flooding overtakes homes and land and has already left more than 1,000 people dead. New satellite images show the extent of the destruction – including a massive lake that has taken the place of part of the Indus River.
The Weather Channel
Photos Of Flooded Pakistan
About a third of Pakistan is underwater. More than 1,150 people have been killed in the floods. Photos show the populace struggling amidst rising floodwaters as well as damaged buildings and homes. More rain is expected in coming weeks. One-third of Pakistan is underwater after the country has experienced an...
CNET
Pakistan's Historic Deadly Floods Seen in Harrowing Videos on Social Media
There are too many heartbreaking images to count of the widespread flooding in Pakistan that's already taken the lives of over 1,100 people, destroyed crops, caused an estimated $10 billion-plus in damage and impacted over 33 million people. The flooding is being attributed to a historic monsoon season of seemingly...
Norway has overtaken Russia as Europe's biggest supplier of natural gas - and vowed to keep output high as the energy crisis worsens: report
Norway now supplies Europe with more natural gas than Russia does after Moscow cut flows, per Reuters. Its gas production is set to rise 8% this year, on track for a record, as Europe shuns Russian imports. "I expect that we can maintain the production levels we are at now...
Two of blind ‘mystic’ Baba Vanga’s ‘prophecies’ for 2022 ‘have come true’ – here’s what else she predicted
TWO of blind "mystic" Baba Vanga's "prophecies" for 2022 have come true - here's what else she's predicted. The late clairvoyant from Bulgaria, whose vague predictions have gripped the world since her death in 1996, has left a spate of forecasts right through to 5079. But it's her visions for...
PHOTOS: Drought consumes China's most vital waterway, revealing historic structures and riverbeds
Central China has been hit by a two-month heatwave that's now snowballing into a power and economic crisis.
Flood Survivor in Pakistan Was Lured With Relief Goods, Then Gang-Raped
Police in Nawabshah, Pakistan, have arrested a man for allegedly gang-raping a teenage survivor of the country’s deadly floods, after luring her with flood aid. According to local police, they made the arrest after the teenage girl’s video testimony of her horrific ordeal went viral on social media. In the video, she accused two men of promising her relief supplies, abducting and confining her in an abandoned house, and then – with three other men – gang-raping her for days. According to one report, the survivor said she was drugged before being sexually assaulted.
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
More than 10,000 people will die this winter due to rising energy bills in ‘humanitarian crisis’, NHS boss warns
NHS Chiefs have warned that more than 10,000 Brits could die this winter as they turn off heaters because of rocketing bills. The NHS Confederation, a group representing trusts across Britain, wrote to Nadhim Zahawi today, pleading with the Chancellor to do more to tackle eye watering bills. The group...
80,000 tourists are trapped in coronavirus lockdown on 'China's Hawaii' after outbreak on tropical island as country's brutal zero-Covid policy continues
A Chinese beach resort has gone into lockdown after recording less than 500 new cases, stranding 80,000 holidaymakers in their hotels for a week. Tropical island province Hainan is booming with Chinese families eager to take advantage of the school summer holidays - but they're now stuck amid the shutdown.
US News and World Report
U.S. Citizen Sentenced to Death in China for Murder Loses Appeal
BEIJING (Reuters) - A U.S. citizen sentenced to death by a Chinese court for "intentional homicide" of his former girlfriend lost his appeal on Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Following a trial held in "open session" the High People's Court of Eastern China's Zhejiang Province rejected the appeal of the...
