Deborah
4d ago
tired of contributing as a low income person to either party. money corrupts and I'm tired of seeing my dollars go towards attack ads instead of telling me what they are planning on doing and give me the plan or at least part of it. I don't care that's so and so did whatchamacallit I want to know what their policies are going to be and how they plan on attending it. I think most of America would like the same.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Supervisor of Elections Lori Scott Resigns, Gov. Ron DeSantis to Appoint Replacement
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Elections Supervisor Lori Scott announced on Friday she is resigning her position after 14 years, effective after Oct. 4 and just one month before the 2022 General Election. “It is with a heavy heart I share the bittersweet news that I submitted my...
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist raises over $3M in days since Primary Election
He’ll need to keep up the momentum to compete with incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis. Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist raised more than $3 million in just over a week since the Democratic Primary, his campaign announced. The fundraising breaks his previous campaign record. The Democratic nominee’s nine-day haul comes from...
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist slams Ron DeSantis for declining invite to ‘Before You Vote’ debate
The “Before You Vote” debate series is the longest running in Florida history. Democratic nominee Charlie Crist is slamming his opponent Gov. Ron DeSantis for declining to participate in an upcoming debate. The “Before You Vote” debate series is the longest running in Florida history, and this year’s...
floridapolitics.com
Jimmy Patronis has massive cash lead over Adam Hattersley in CFO race
As the campaign cycle turns to the November General Election after the primaries, GOP Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis starts out with a large lead in resources over his Democratic opponent, former state Rep. Adam Hattersley of Tampa. Patronis has nearly $4.5 million cash on hand between his campaign account...
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis holds slight lead on Charlie Crist in progressive poll
He's still winning but sits below 50% support from voters. Fresh polling shows Gov. Ron DeSantis with only a 3-percentage-point lead over Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. Liberal groups Progress Florida and Florida Watch published polling modeled on a Republican-leaning Midterm electorate and found DeSantis leading with 48% to Crist’s 45%. That closely matches findings for a generic ballot test showing 48% of voters feel inclined to vote Republican in the midterms and 45% intend to vote Democratic.
floridapolitics.com
New Charlie Crist radio ad: Gov. DeSantis wants to bus new Cuban arrivals to Delaware
The ‘six-figure’ Spanish radio ad has Jeanette Nuñez talking about her boss’ supposed plans for shipping an influx of Cubans in South Florida to Delaware. Charlie Crist’s gubernatorial campaign is sinking six figures into airing a Spanish radio ad with an audio clip of the Governor’s No. 2 saying her boss plans to ship illegal Cuban migrants to Delaware, the home state of President Joe Biden.
floridapolitics.com
National gun control group backs Charlie Crist as Ron DeSantis goes the other way
On gun control, the contrast between the Democrat and the Republican gubernatorial contenders is clear. The Democrats’ candidate for Governor, Charlie Crist, received the endorsement of a national gun violence prevention group Wednesday, increasing the contrast between him and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonpartisan...
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 9.1.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Ed. Note — Sunburn celebrates Labor Day Weekend with a brief hiatus; your morning must-read of what’s hot in Florida politics will be off until Tuesday, Sept. 6. Please, have a happy and safe weekend — and thank you for your support. Enjoy!
Click10.com
Miami man netted in DeSantis voter fraud crackdown says he was told he could vote
MIAMI – A Miami man, one of 20 people arrested by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ election crimes and security task force in mid-August, is speaking to Local 10 News, saying he was led to believe that he was legally allowed to vote when he, in fact, wasn’t.
Florida’s Allison Miller Fights To Be The First Democratic State Attorney In Her District In 30 Years
There’s a reason Allison Miller feels like she has a spotlight and a target on her back as she campaigns for State Attorney in Florida’s 6th Judicial District, which is home to the cities of St. Petersburg and Clearwater. That’s because she’s in the only State Attorney race on the ballot in Florida this November, and it’s the first time a Democrat has fought for Pinellas and Pasco County’s lead prosecutor, since 1992.
click orlando
‘Deeply regret this mistake:’ Teresa Jacobs contacts Ethics Commission over campaign emails
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County School Board Chair Teresa Jacobs released a letter on Friday she sent to the Florida Commission on Ethics in which she said her campaign “may have inadvertently used a portion of an email list from Orange County Public Schools.”. Jacobs, who won re-election...
floridapolitics.com
Amanda Wilkerson: Words of wisdom for Florida Democrats on the path forward
A game-changing move for Florida Democrats is to socialize voters for full and active political participation. Tuesday marked one week since the Florida primaries. The statewide Primary largely determined who would run in the General Election. Nevertheless, given the low Primary participation, questions about whether Florida voters were politically apathetic...
floridapolitics.com
Americans for Prosperity brings $2.38 gas to Tallahassee
With the $2.38, AFP wound back time to the third week of January 2021. For just one hour, unleaded gas was back below $3 at one Tallahassee gas station this week. Americans for Prosperity (AFP) brought its “True Cost of Washington” campaign to the Marathon gas station on Mahan Drive, catching the eye of passers-by with an enticing $2.38 displayed on its marquee. More than 100 customers got to pay that price per gallon Wednesday instead of the $3.64 that appeared later in the day.
floridapolitics.com
Lee Property Appraiser Matt Caldwell joins Florida State Parks Foundation Board
Caldwell served in the Florida House of Representatives from 2010 to 2018. The Florida State Parks Foundation has a new member of its Board of Directors — former Rep. Matt Caldwell, who’s presently serving Lee County as its Property Appraiser. “As a seventh-generation Florida native, I am excited...
Divisive DeSantis Promises Largest Tax Cuts In Florida History
Divisive Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has promised residents of the Sunshine State the largest tax cuts in state history if he is re-elected in November. DeSantis -- who has close ties to Donald Trump's newly-hired attorney Chris Kimes -- faces opponent Charlie Crist, a former Republic now running on the Democratic ticket, in the Florida Gubernatorial race.
Ron DeSantis' voter fraud hunt backfires
Elections officials across Florida are poking holes in the DeSantis administration's claims that they're to blame after 20 people were arrested for voting illegally. Driving the news: Supervisors of elections in Hillsborough, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties say it's the state's responsibility to notify local election offices about people ineligible to vote because of certain prior felony convictions, Politico reports.
DeSantis’ voter fraud claims unravel as nearly all accused are on road to acquittal
Earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that 20 convicts had been arrested for alleged voter fraud. However, it looks as though those men and women will likely be acquitted. Find out why.
alachuachronicle.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Lawsuit Against Biden Administration’s Reckless Delay of Canadian Prescription Drug Importation Program
Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. LAKELAND, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced a lawsuit against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in response to their unreasonable delay of more than 630 days in approving Florida’s proposal for its Canadian Prescription Drug Importation Program. The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) submitted the first of its kind plan to safely import cheaper drugs from Canada to the FDA nearly 21 months ago, and the last hurdle they are facing is approval from the federal government. Watch the full press conference here.
floridapolitics.com
Grand jury report puts four more school districts’ safety procedures under state scrutiny
The state Department of Education is asking for meetings with the superintendents of the state's largest school districts. The grand jury report that shook up the Broward County School Board last week also prompted the state Department of Education to send letters to four other school districts warning of failures to follow the state’s school safety requirements.
Deerfield News
GOVERNOR HAS REMOVED A DULY ELECTED STATE ATTORNEY AND 4 BROWARD SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS IS SHERIFF TONY NEXT
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach,Fl-Governor Ron DeSantis has removed five elected officials from their positions this year. A Florida state attorney and four Broward County school board members. Florida Bulldog is questioning if Sheriff Tony is next and raises some valid questions. Florida Bulldog uncovered that Sheriff Tony shot and killed a...
