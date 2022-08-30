ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 6

Deborah
4d ago

tired of contributing as a low income person to either party. money corrupts and I'm tired of seeing my dollars go towards attack ads instead of telling me what they are planning on doing and give me the plan or at least part of it. I don't care that's so and so did whatchamacallit I want to know what their policies are going to be and how they plan on attending it. I think most of America would like the same.

Reply(3)
2
Related
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist raises over $3M in days since Primary Election

He’ll need to keep up the momentum to compete with incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis. Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist raised more than $3 million in just over a week since the Democratic Primary, his campaign announced. The fundraising breaks his previous campaign record. The Democratic nominee’s nine-day haul comes from...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Jimmy Patronis has massive cash lead over Adam Hattersley in CFO race

As the campaign cycle turns to the November General Election after the primaries, GOP Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis starts out with a large lead in resources over his Democratic opponent, former state Rep. Adam Hattersley of Tampa. Patronis has nearly $4.5 million cash on hand between his campaign account...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leesburg, FL
City
Sarasota, FL
Local
Florida Elections
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis holds slight lead on Charlie Crist in progressive poll

He's still winning but sits below 50% support from voters. Fresh polling shows Gov. Ron DeSantis with only a 3-percentage-point lead over Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. Liberal groups Progress Florida and Florida Watch published polling modeled on a Republican-leaning Midterm electorate and found DeSantis leading with 48% to Crist’s 45%. That closely matches findings for a generic ballot test showing 48% of voters feel inclined to vote Republican in the midterms and 45% intend to vote Democratic.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

New Charlie Crist radio ad: Gov. DeSantis wants to bus new Cuban arrivals to Delaware

The ‘six-figure’ Spanish radio ad has Jeanette Nuñez talking about her boss’ supposed plans for shipping an influx of Cubans in South Florida to Delaware. Charlie Crist’s gubernatorial campaign is sinking six figures into airing a Spanish radio ad with an audio clip of the Governor’s No. 2 saying her boss plans to ship illegal Cuban migrants to Delaware, the home state of President Joe Biden.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

National gun control group backs Charlie Crist as Ron DeSantis goes the other way

On gun control, the contrast between the Democrat and the Republican gubernatorial contenders is clear. The Democrats’ candidate for Governor, Charlie Crist, received the endorsement of a national gun violence prevention group Wednesday, increasing the contrast between him and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonpartisan...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Last Call for 9.1.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Ed. Note — Sunburn celebrates Labor Day Weekend with a brief hiatus; your morning must-read of what’s hot in Florida politics will be off until Tuesday, Sept. 6. Please, have a happy and safe weekend — and thank you for your support. Enjoy!
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Charlie Crist
HollywoodLife

Florida’s Allison Miller Fights To Be The First Democratic State Attorney In Her District In 30 Years

There’s a reason Allison Miller feels like she has a spotlight and a target on her back as she campaigns for State Attorney in Florida’s 6th Judicial District, which is home to the cities of St. Petersburg and Clearwater. That’s because she’s in the only State Attorney race on the ballot in Florida this November, and it’s the first time a Democrat has fought for Pinellas and Pasco County’s lead prosecutor, since 1992.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Amanda Wilkerson: Words of wisdom for Florida Democrats on the path forward

A game-changing move for Florida Democrats is to socialize voters for full and active political participation. Tuesday marked one week since the Florida primaries. The statewide Primary largely determined who would run in the General Election. Nevertheless, given the low Primary participation, questions about whether Florida voters were politically apathetic...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Election#Republican Primary#Election State#The Democratic Primary#Democratic#School Board#Agriculture
floridapolitics.com

Americans for Prosperity brings $2.38 gas to Tallahassee

With the $2.38, AFP wound back time to the third week of January 2021. For just one hour, unleaded gas was back below $3 at one Tallahassee gas station this week. Americans for Prosperity (AFP) brought its “True Cost of Washington” campaign to the Marathon gas station on Mahan Drive, catching the eye of passers-by with an enticing $2.38 displayed on its marquee. More than 100 customers got to pay that price per gallon Wednesday instead of the $3.64 that appeared later in the day.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
TaxBuzz

Divisive DeSantis Promises Largest Tax Cuts In Florida History

Divisive Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has promised residents of the Sunshine State the largest tax cuts in state history if he is re-elected in November. DeSantis -- who has close ties to Donald Trump's newly-hired attorney Chris Kimes -- faces opponent Charlie Crist, a former Republic now running on the Democratic ticket, in the Florida Gubernatorial race.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Ron DeSantis' voter fraud hunt backfires

Elections officials across Florida are poking holes in the DeSantis administration's claims that they're to blame after 20 people were arrested for voting illegally. Driving the news: Supervisors of elections in Hillsborough, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties say it's the state's responsibility to notify local election offices about people ineligible to vote because of certain prior felony convictions, Politico reports.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Lawsuit Against Biden Administration’s Reckless Delay of Canadian Prescription Drug Importation Program

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. LAKELAND, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced a lawsuit against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in response to their unreasonable delay of more than 630 days in approving Florida’s proposal for its Canadian Prescription Drug Importation Program. The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) submitted the first of its kind plan to safely import cheaper drugs from Canada to the FDA nearly 21 months ago, and the last hurdle they are facing is approval from the federal government. Watch the full press conference here.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Grand jury report puts four more school districts’ safety procedures under state scrutiny

The state Department of Education is asking for meetings with the superintendents of the state's largest school districts. The grand jury report that shook up the Broward County School Board last week also prompted the state Department of Education to send letters to four other school districts warning of failures to follow the state’s school safety requirements.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Deerfield News

GOVERNOR HAS REMOVED A DULY ELECTED STATE ATTORNEY AND 4 BROWARD SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS IS SHERIFF TONY NEXT

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach,Fl-Governor Ron DeSantis has removed five elected officials from their positions this year. A Florida state attorney and four Broward County school board members. Florida Bulldog is questioning if Sheriff Tony is next and raises some valid questions. Florida Bulldog uncovered that Sheriff Tony shot and killed a...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy