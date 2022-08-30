ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

WLOS.com

Labor Day weekend: Regardless of vehicle or vessel, don't drink and drive, officers warn

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — State and local agencies are partnering for the 12th annual “On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive” campaign. This Labor Day weekend, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement will be out in full force, cracking down on impaired drivers on the roadways. McDowell County Sheriff Ricky Buchanan said it’s imperative to have a plan and designate a driver if you plan to consume alcohol.
WLOS.com

NC Wildlife Resources Commission launches sober driving campaign

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission wants to promote sober driving this Labor Day weekend. On Friday, Sept. 2, the commission launched its annual Labor Day Weekend campaign, "On the Road, On the Water, Don't Drink and Drive." The campaign is aimed at reducing alcohol-related...
State
North Carolina State
WLOS.com

ETSU responds to Title IX compliance in regards to LGBTQI+ students

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A series of concerns from chairman John Ragan have been reaching the desks of university presidents across the state of Tennessee. The letter directed Tennessee universities to amend the description of Title IX protections, saying the U.S. Department of Education cannot put into effect its previous guidance treating LGBTQI+ as a protected class under Title IX.
WLOS.com

NC student scores improve, but more schools low-performing

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Hundreds of additional North Carolina public schools are now labeled as low-performing, even as 2021-22 student test scores improved overall compared to the previous year marked by COVID-19 instructional restrictions, score results released Thursday show. Data from the Department of Public Instruction indicate 51% of...
WLOS.com

Atlanta Braves World Champions Trophy Tour makes stop in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Local Atlanta Braves fans got a chance to see the World Series trophy on Friday. The Braves had a historic win in the 2021 World Series and the trophy has been on a journey ever since. There have been 151 stops across the Southeast, commemorating 151 years of Braves baseball.
