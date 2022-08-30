Hours long standoff ends with arrest in Rio Hondo

RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Hondo police have arrested a man who they say barricaded himself in a home for hours.

The standoff was just across the street from Rio Hondo Elementary on Robert Garza Drive. The police chief said the man had several outstanding warrants.

Since the crime scene was near the elementary, the school districted diverted traffic in the morning so parents could drop off their children for classes.

Several parents contacted the newsroom complaining that they were not allowed to pickup their children from the school.

We’ll have more details as they become available.

