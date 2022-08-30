Odessa man charged with indecent exposure

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he exposed himself to several people in a neighborhood Monday. Jose Mendoza-Pena, 67, has been charged with three counts of Indecent Exposure and one count of Assault by Threat.

According to an affidavit, on August 29, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the 1700 block of Petroleum Drive after three people called to report the incident. At the scene, investigators met with the victims who stated that they arrived home to find Mendoza-Pena in the front yard. The victims stated that Mendoza-Pena grabbed himself, then loosened his pants and began “twirling” and “stroking” his genitalia. The husband of one of the victims said that he arrived home shortly after and confronted Mendoza-Pena- he stated that the suspect said he was going to kill him if he didn’t go away.

Investigators said that the entire event was caught on camera. Mendoza-Pena was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Tuesday afternoon; his bond has been set at a combined $1,798.

