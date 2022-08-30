Read full article on original website
VIDEO: New footage shows chase, shootout with man who tried to breach Cincinnati FBI office
CLINTON COUNTY — Newly-released cruiser, body-warn, and aviation camera footage shows the moments shots were fired multiple times during a high-speed pursuit with a man who investigators said tried to breach the Federal Bureau of Investigation Field Office in Cincinnati. The videos were released by the Ohio State Highway...
Fox 19
BODYCAM: Video shows gun battle, death of man who tried to break into FBI Cincinnati headquarters
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Video footage released Friday shows the dramatic pursuit and standoff with a man who tried to break into the FBI Cincinnati headquarters building. A version of the 45-minute video comprising dashcam footage, bodycam footage and drone footage is embedded above. Ricky Shiffer, 42, reportedly brought a nail...
WKRC
Woman accused of hitting man with minivan, killing innocent bystander arraigned
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after allegedly running down two men in a Kroger parking lot, killing one of them. It happened Wednesday night. An innocent bystander was killed. It's a story full of heartbreak and irony all the way around. The man killed was not even the alleged target, and he ran a nonprofit aimed at driver safety.
WLWT 5
Victim recognizes suspect seen on surveillance video after Covington assault
COVINGTON, Ky. — A woman who reported being groped by a man as she walked about a block from Main Strasse, is convinced he is the sameperson seen on security video released by police Friday. “Honestly I knew it was him, not just from his face, which I only...
Fox 19
Driver charged with murder in pedestrian’s death at Kroger gets $500K bond
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The driver who is accused of intentionally hitting two pedestrians right outside a Kroger store in Cincinnati Wednesday night, killing one of them and seriously injuring the other, was back in a Hamilton County courtroom as a judge set her bond at $500,000 for a murder charge.
Woman runs over 2 people outside Cincinnati Kroger, killing 1, reports say
CINCINNATI, Ohio — One man is dead and another man was critically injured Wednesday after a woman intentionally hit them with her vehicle outside a Kroger store, police say. One of the victims, Christopher Scott Griffith, 58, was still recovering from a motorcycle crash in 2013 that initially had left him paralyzed from the neck down, WCPO Channel 9 reports. Griffith’s brother, Greg, tells WCPO that Christopher had improved enough to walk with a cane.
Fox 19
2 people hospitalized following shooting near UC
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Two people are in the hospital following a shooting that took place near the University of Cincinnati around 1:50 a.m. Saturday. Cincinnati police say that the shooting happened on Short Vine. The victims were taken to UC Medical Center, officers said. Police say that two guns were recovered...
Fox 19
Man dies following Mt. Lookout shooting, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man died after he was shot multiple times in Mt. Lookout early Saturday morning. Antonio Johnson, 41, was shot by Sherrard Campbell, 27, in the 3100 block of Linwood Avenue just after 1 a.m., according to Cincinnati police. Police say they found around 30 shell casings...
Fox 19
Uniformed, undercover CPD officers to monitor UC student parties after complaints
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - University of Cincinnati students partying in the CUF neighborhood are the target of new police measures after scenes of litter and property damage emerged last weekend. Interim Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge’s full statement is provided in full at the end of this story. The large...
WLWT 5
Families of Hyde Park hit-and-run victims offering $11,500 cash reward for information leading to identity of driver
CINCINNATI — After a man was killed and two others were injured following ahit-and-run in Hyde Park last week, the victims' families are offering a reward for the identity of the driver. On Aug. 27, police responded to a call around 2:12 a.m. Saturday to investigate a serious injury...
Fox 19
Two pedestrians struck outside Cincinnati Kroger store, 1 dies, driver charged with murder
CINCINNATI (WXIX - Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle outside a Kroger store in Cincinnati Wednesday night and one of them died early Thursday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office and Cincinnati police. Christopher Scott Griffith, 58, was pronounced dead at 12:43 a.m., coroner’s officials confirm.
Police investigate alleged assault on Campbell County bus
Campbell County Schools Superintendent Shelli Wilson confirmed the district is investigating the 'alleged incident,' but the district refused to confirm details put forth by parents.
wvxu.org
Alleged juror misconduct in Sittenfeld trial, Cincinnati's new city manager and more top stories
P.G. Sittenfeld’s public corruption trial ended in a conviction, but the legal battle is not over. His attorneys are alleging juror misconduct and now it’s before a judge. WCPO 9 I-Team Reporter Paula Christian joins us to talk about the latest in the case. An abortion clinic in...
Fox 19
NKY man claims 2 years of threats, harassment by convict he’s never met
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A man previously convicted of impersonating a police officer is back behind bars, accused of making threats to someone he’s allegedly never met. Ronald Ferrier, 79, was pardoned for that felony by Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin in 2019. Now 15 years later, Ferrier is at...
WKRC
Retirement facility employee accused of raping 90-year-old victim
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An employee at a retirement community answered to a rape charge in court Friday. Peris Ross pleaded not guilty. Ross is accused of sexual conduct with the alleged 90-year-old victim on July 30. His attorney said the nurse's aide worked at the Oakley facility for eight or...
Fox 19
Pedestrians struck at Kroger: 58-year-old man dies, driver charged with murder
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle right outside a Kroger store in Cincinnati Wednesday night and one of them died early Thursday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office and Cincinnati police. Christopher Scott Griffith, 58, was pronounced dead at 12:43 a.m. at the University...
‘You will go to jail’ Three arrested in Butler Co. drug bust
Sheriff Jones said that Butler County deputies and other law enforcement officers searched a Middletown home on the 400 block of Cribbs Avenue on Thursday, September 1. During the search, officers found multiple loaded firearms, as well as approximately 25,000, pressed Fentanyl pills. The pills have an estimated value of $750,000.
WLWT 5
Woman accused of hitting 2 people with vehicle outside Kroger in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — A woman is accused of hitting two people with her car, killing one person and seriously injuring another. According to court documents, 24-year-old Taahviya Chapman purposely hit the victims with her car on Wednesday at a Kroger in Spring Grove Village. Police said one victim died from...
Fox 19
Forest Hills student arrested, threatened to ‘shoot several students’: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 18-year-old student at Forest Hills school district is under arrest after saying he “was going to shoot several students,” court record show. Amdebreahn Malede caused “serious public alarm by threatening to commit an offense of violence,” wrote Forest Hills school resource officer, Corporal Ryan Wolf with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, in the teen’s criminal complaint.
WLWT 5
VIDEO: Mason man gets sprayed by skunk during animal rescue
MASON, Ohio — An encounter with a skunk didn’t end well for an Ohio man. On a recent rescue, Huntsman Wildlife responded to home in Mason to remove a skunk from the property. Cellphone video taken by one of the wildlife team members shows one team member trapping...
