The Lonestar state will take advantage of an initial $25 million grant hammered out through President Biden’s infrastructure plan to plug nearly 800 abandoned oil and gas wells. While the state contains approximately 7,400 documented oil and gas wells in need of plugging, some believe the estimation to be shy of the target total considering additional funds are expected to be potentially directed to Texas through the federal program.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO