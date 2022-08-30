ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

westernmassnews.com

Mass. Pike drug trafficking suspect to remain in custody

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - More than a million dollars of cocaine was set to be distributed in the Bay State, but law enforcement in western Massachusetts stepped in and confiscated the drugs and arresting two men from Mexico. A lengthy investigation by multiple agencies came to an end on Monday...
westernmassnews.com

Officials: remains found in Lee believed to be missing New York woman

LEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities say that remains found last night in Berkshire County appears to be that of a missing woman. Andrew McKeever, spokesperson for the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office, said that someone found human remains in a heavily wooded area near Fox Drive in Lee on Thursday night.
LEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

10th Annual Ride to Remember held in honor of fallen first responders

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The 10th Annual Ride to Remember kicked off Saturday morning in West Springfield. The special ride is dedicated to fallen western Massachusetts officers and other first responders, especially those who died in the line of duty. Hundreds of bicyclists departed from the Irish Cultural Center...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

State police discover loaded firearm during traffic stop in Windsor

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – State police charged a Massachusetts man after discovering a loaded firearm during a traffic stop on I-91 in Windsor early Friday morning. A state trooper conducting routine patrol operations observed a Hyundai Elantra traveling at an excess speed of 85 mph on I-91 North just before midnight, police said. The officer […]
WINDSOR, CT
Public Safety
NBC Connecticut

Parent Hits School Security Guard in Simsbury: Officials

A parent at Simsbury High School allegedly struck a school security guard while driving away, according to officials. Police said they were called to the school anticipating the arrival of a parent that was upset about an incident involving his child. Officers talked to the parent in the school parking...
SIMSBURY, CT
westernmassnews.com

Crews in Belchertown respond to house fire on Main Street

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called to Main Street in Belchertown Saturday morning for reports of a fire at a multifamily home. Our Western Mass News crews arrived around noon and saw multiple fire crews working on the scene who had controlled most of the fire. There have...
BELCHERTOWN, MA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Out-of-state drug dealer set free by Beacon judge

BEACON – A suspected drug dealer from Massachusetts was arrested after a raid in Beacon on Wednesday by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force. The subject, Stephon Graham, with a lengthy criminal history, was released on his own recognizance by Beacon City Court Judge Gregory Johnston. The task force...
BEACON, NY

