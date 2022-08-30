Read full article on original website
Man arrested on gun, drug charges in North Adams
A Massachusetts man has been arrested on several gun and drug charges in North Adams. The North Adams Police Department said Quentin Harris of Springfield, Massachusetts, was arrested on August 30.
westernmassnews.com
Mass. Pike drug trafficking suspect to remain in custody
LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - More than a million dollars of cocaine was set to be distributed in the Bay State, but law enforcement in western Massachusetts stepped in and confiscated the drugs and arresting two men from Mexico. A lengthy investigation by multiple agencies came to an end on Monday...
Remains found in Lee presumed to be missing New York teacher
Human remains found in Lee Thursday evening have been presumed to be of a 42-year-old woman that was reported missing on March 29.
Firearm seizure and arrest in Pittsfield
Pittsfield police arrested Luke Yeborh on Friday, September 2 on multiple charges.
Agawam man arrested in Springfield for ghost gun, drugs
An Agawam man was arrested in Springfield for gun and drug charges after an investigation Thursday.
Thruway fight leads to Attempted Murder charge
An Albany man is facing several charges after a reported altercation on the Thruway.
Man charged after allegedly killing bear near Berkshire County campground
WASHINGTON, Mass. — A man is facing charges stemming from an incident in July where a bear was unlawfully killed, according to police. He is charged with hunting a bear out of season, no bear permit or tag, and unlawful possession of bear meat. His bow and arrows were also seized by authorities.
Over 30 horses seized from Granville property, woman arrested
Over 30 neglected horses have been reportedly seized from a property in Granville. New York State Police said Wendy Murphy, 54, of Granville, was arrested in connection with the incident.
westernmassnews.com
Officials: remains found in Lee believed to be missing New York woman
LEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities say that remains found last night in Berkshire County appears to be that of a missing woman. Andrew McKeever, spokesperson for the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office, said that someone found human remains in a heavily wooded area near Fox Drive in Lee on Thursday night.
westernmassnews.com
10th Annual Ride to Remember held in honor of fallen first responders
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The 10th Annual Ride to Remember kicked off Saturday morning in West Springfield. The special ride is dedicated to fallen western Massachusetts officers and other first responders, especially those who died in the line of duty. Hundreds of bicyclists departed from the Irish Cultural Center...
Arrest log: Ludlow police arrested 25 people within 22 days
The police in Ludlow made 25 arrests and summons, including 11 domestic assault-related arrests, over 22 days in the month of August.
State police discover loaded firearm during traffic stop in Windsor
WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – State police charged a Massachusetts man after discovering a loaded firearm during a traffic stop on I-91 in Windsor early Friday morning. A state trooper conducting routine patrol operations observed a Hyundai Elantra traveling at an excess speed of 85 mph on I-91 North just before midnight, police said. The officer […]
NBC Connecticut
Parent Hits School Security Guard in Simsbury: Officials
A parent at Simsbury High School allegedly struck a school security guard while driving away, according to officials. Police said they were called to the school anticipating the arrival of a parent that was upset about an incident involving his child. Officers talked to the parent in the school parking...
Warren Police continue to search for missing man
Several days after receiving a report for a missing man in Warren, police are still searching and urge local residents and businesses to check any surveillance cameras they have.
Schenectady woman allegedly steals rental car
A Schenectady woman has been cited to court after police said she stole a rental car from Georgia, and kept it for over two years.
westernmassnews.com
Crews in Belchertown respond to house fire on Main Street
BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called to Main Street in Belchertown Saturday morning for reports of a fire at a multifamily home. Our Western Mass News crews arrived around noon and saw multiple fire crews working on the scene who had controlled most of the fire. There have...
theharlemvalleynews.net
NARCOTICS INVESTIGATION OF A SPRINGFIELD MASSACHUSETTS MAN LEADS TO SEARCH WARRANT AND ARREST
NARCOTICS INVESTIGATION OF A SPRINGFIELD MASSACHUSETTS MAN LEADS TO SEARCH. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force reports the arrest of Stefon Graham, age 32 of Springfield,. Massachusetts, on 08/31/2022. Mr. Graham was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled. Substance 3rd Degree with Intent To Sell, a class B Felony....
Massachusetts State Police, With Help, Bust Two Men At Ludlow Service Plaza For Cocaine Trafficking
Once again, we must give a HUGE shout-out to the Massachusetts State Police. In their never-ending efforts to keep drugs off the streets, the MSP(along with some other big-league help) intercepted a major drug shipment. According to the MSP, this past Monday, August 29th, state police officers along with federal...
Reckless Driver Going 110 MPH Nabbed After I-84 Pursuit Ends In Tolland, Police Say
A Connecticut man is facing charges for allegedly fleeing the scene of an accident before leading police on a high-speed highway chase that topped 100 miles per hour. The ordeal began at around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, July 10, when Massachusetts State Police in Worcester County attempted to stop a Nissan Altima in the town of Charlton.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Out-of-state drug dealer set free by Beacon judge
BEACON – A suspected drug dealer from Massachusetts was arrested after a raid in Beacon on Wednesday by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force. The subject, Stephon Graham, with a lengthy criminal history, was released on his own recognizance by Beacon City Court Judge Gregory Johnston. The task force...
